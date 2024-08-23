In 1999, a music festival took place in upstate New York that became a social experiment. There were riots, looting, and numerous assaults. And it was set to a ...

The first official day of Woodstock '99 included performances by bands such as Korn, the Offspring, and Insane Clown Posse, who remember the festival as a harmless but crazy experience. But that didn't always translate to the people in the audience, some of whom were already succumbing to the festival's dark undercurrents.

A group of friends from Connecticut took a road trip to Woodstock '99 in search of music, adventure, and a great party. The most excited person in the group, a 24-year-old man named David DeRosia, wanted to be in the mosh pit for Metallica. But on Saturday night, his Woodstock '99 experience took a tragic turn.

In the aftermath of Woodstock '99, there were reports in the media about widespread sexual harassment and assaults. A combination of factors—including lax security and an environment that encouraged unbridled machismo—made the festival a dangerous place for women

At the end of Woodstock '99, the festival had descended into full-blown riots and hooliganism. Memorably, the Red Hot Chili Peppers concluded the festival by playing Jimi Hendrix's "Fire," inspiring scores of actual fires to be set all over the grounds. For those who were there, this nightmarish scene remains unforgettable.

What can we learn from Woodstock '99? Two decades later, the festival is like a social experiment about how gathering in a large group can bring out the worst in people. Have contemporary music festivals learned the right lessons from this disaster?

About Break Stuff: The Story of Woodstock '99

In 1999, a music festival took place in upstate New York that became a social experiment. There were riots, looting, and numerous assaults. And it was set to a soundtrack of the era’s most aggressive rock bands. Incredibly, it was the third iteration of Woodstock, a festival known for peace, love, and hippie idealism. But Woodstock ’99 revealed some hard truths behind the myths of the 1960s, and the danger that nostalgia can engender. Listen to the entire season here.