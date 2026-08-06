Host Evie Stokes sits down with Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail to talk about life on the road touring behind her latest album, Ricochet, and the music that’s moving her right now. The two geek out over Jordan’s tour mates, Armlock, and what it’s like getting to share the stage every night. “Strobe” is the band’s latest single, out now on Run For Cover Records.



Produced by: William Myers and Dusty HenryMastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy



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