Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicIn Our Headphones
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
In Our Headphones
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

In Our Headphones

KEXP
MusicMusic Commentary
In Our Headphones
Latest episode

1809 episodes

  • In Our Headphones

    Hrishikesh Hirway on Ken Pomeroy’s Perfect Song

    08/06/2026 | 9 mins.
    Host Evie Stokes sits down again with Song Exploder host and musician Hrishikesh Hirway on the music that’s moving him right now. This time Hirway brings a track from singer-songwriter Ken Pomeroy. He describes Pomeroy’s “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothes” as a perfect song and talks about his own collaborations with her. Pomeroy’s Cruel Joke is out now on Rounder Records.
    Produced by Dusty Henry
    Mastered by: William Myers
    Production support: Serafima Healy
    Listen to the full songs on KEXP's "In Our Headphones" playlist on Spotify or the “What's In Our Headphones” playlist on YouTube.
    Support the podcast: kexp.org/headphones
    Contact us at headphones@kexp.org.

    Photo by Kali Spritzer
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • In Our Headphones

    Hrishikesh Hirway on the Light and Sweetness of Emily Hines

    08/04/2026 | 8 mins.
    Host Evie Stokes sits down with Song Exploder host and musician Hrishikesh Hirway on the music that’s moving him right now. Hirway shares a story about the kinship he feels with his Keeled Scales labelmate – and later collaborator – Emily Hines and his love for her song “My Own Way.” The song comes from Hines’ latest album, These Days, out now on Keeled Scales.
    Produced by Dusty Henry
    Mastered by: William Myers
    Production support: Serafima Healy
    Listen to the full songs on KEXP's "In Our Headphones" playlist on Spotify or the “What's In Our Headphones” playlist on YouTube.
    Support the podcast: kexp.org/headphones
    Contact us at headphones@kexp.org.
    Photo by Ellie Car
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • In Our Headphones

    Snail Mail on Peel Dream Magazine’s Dazzling Dynamics

    07/30/2026 | 5 mins.
    Host Evie Stokes sits down again with Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail to talk about her love of Peel Dream Magazine. The two discuss how Jordan found the band via recommendation from her friend Soccer Mommy, how their latest album Rose Main Reading Room evokes the feeling of New York, and why the band’s song “Four Leaf Clover” resonates with Jordan so much. Rose Main Reading Room is out now via Topshelf Records.

    Produced by: Dusty HenryMastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy

    Listen to the full songs on KEXP's "In Our Headphones" playlist on Spotify or the “What's In Our Headphones” playlist on YouTube.

    Support the podcast: kexp.org/headphonesContact us at headphones@kexp.org

    Photo by: Vice Cooler
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • In Our Headphones

    Snail Mail on Loving Her Tour Mates Armlock

    07/28/2026 | 11 mins.
    Host Evie Stokes sits down with Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail to talk about life on the road touring behind her latest album, Ricochet, and the music that’s moving her right now. The two geek out over Jordan’s tour mates, Armlock, and what it’s like getting to share the stage every night. “Strobe” is the band’s latest single, out now on Run For Cover Records.

    Produced by: William Myers and Dusty HenryMastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy

    Listen to the full songs on KEXP's "In Our Headphones" playlist on Spotify or the “What's In Our Headphones” playlist on YouTube.

    Support the podcast: kexp.org/headphonesContact us at headphones@kexp.org
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • In Our Headphones

    Gelli Haha on Experimental Optimism of Nymphlord

    07/23/2026 | 10 mins.
    Host Evie Stokes sits down again with indie pop sensation Gelli Haha to share music from a fellow Angeleno. The two get into Gelli’s friendship with Tia Rabinovitz, aka Nymphlord, and the band’s off-kilter optimism. “Garden” comes from Nymphlord’s latest album, Shedding Velvet, out now on Lauren Records.

    Produced by: William Myers and Dusty HenryMastered by: William MyersProduction support: Serafima Healy

    Listen to the full songs on KEXP's "In Our Headphones" playlist on Spotify or the “What's In Our Headphones” playlist on YouTube.

    Support the podcast: kexp.org/headphonesContact us at headphones@kexp.org.
    Photo Credit: Daniel Topete
    Support the show: https://www.kexp.org/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Music podcasts
Trending Music podcasts
About In Our Headphones
From independent music station KEXP, In Our Headphones brings you the songs DJs, artists, and others just can't get enough of. Join host Evie Stokes and guests as they introduce you to new music, with added insight into the artists behind the records.
Podcast website
MusicMusic Commentary

Listen to In Our Headphones, Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
In Our Headphones: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast The Runcast with John Richards
    The Runcast with John Richards
    Music
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:28:31 AM
A company fromMADSACK