Song of the Day
Minnesota Public Radio
Music lovers from 89.3 The Current comb through mountains of music to choose the best new, independent, and unreleased songs to share with you each weekday. More
Music lovers from 89.3 The Current comb through mountains of music to choose the best new, independent, and unreleased songs to share with you each weekday. More
The Revivalists - Kid
Today's Song of the Day is "Kid" from The Revivalists’ album, Pour It Out Into The Night, out now.The Revivalists will be performing at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN on Saturday, July 1st.
TEKE::TEKE - Doppelganger
Today's Song of the Day is "Doppelganger" from TEKE::TEKE’s album, Hagata, out now.
Nickodemus - La Noche (feat. Antonio Lizana)
Today's Song of the Day is "La Noche feat. Antonio Lizana" from Nickodemus’ album, Soul & Science, out now.
Hiss Golden Messenger - Nu-Grape
Today's Song of the Day is "Nu-Grape" from Hiss Golden Messenger’s album, Jump For Joy, out August 25th.Hiss Golden Messenger will be performing at the Fine Line on Friday, November 3rd.
The Sunny Era - The Start and End We Know
Today's Song of the Day is "The Start and End We Know" from The Sunny Era’s album, The Sky King, out now.
More Music podcasts
60 Songs That Explain the '90s
Music
Music, Music Commentary, Society & Culture, Documentary
Music, Music History, Society & Culture, Documentary
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Music, Music Commentary
Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond
Music, Society & Culture
Music, Music Interviews, News, Entertainment News
About Song of the Day
Music lovers from 89.3 The Current comb through mountains of music to choose the best new, independent, and unreleased songs to share with you each weekday.Podcast website
Listen to Song of the Day, 60 Songs That Explain the '90s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Song of the Day
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Song of the Day: Podcasts in Family