Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Song of the Day in the App
Listen to Song of the Day in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Song of the Day

Song of the Day

Podcast Song of the Day
Podcast Song of the Day

Song of the Day

Minnesota Public Radio
add
Music lovers from 89.3 The Current comb through mountains of music to choose the best new, independent, and unreleased songs to share with you each weekday.
More
MusicMusic Commentary
Music lovers from 89.3 The Current comb through mountains of music to choose the best new, independent, and unreleased songs to share with you each weekday.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • The Revivalists - Kid
    Today's Song of the Day is "Kid" from The Revivalists’ album, Pour It Out Into The Night, out now.The Revivalists will be performing at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN on Saturday, July 1st.
    6/29/2023
    3:28
  • TEKE::TEKE - Doppelganger
    Today's Song of the Day is "Doppelganger" from TEKE::TEKE’s album, Hagata, out now.
    6/28/2023
    3:32
  • Nickodemus - La Noche (feat. Antonio Lizana)
    Today's Song of the Day is "La Noche feat. Antonio Lizana" from Nickodemus’ album, Soul & Science, out now.
    6/27/2023
    5:10
  • Hiss Golden Messenger - Nu-Grape
    Today's Song of the Day is "Nu-Grape" from Hiss Golden Messenger’s album, Jump For Joy, out August 25th.Hiss Golden Messenger will be performing at the Fine Line on Friday, November 3rd.
    6/26/2023
    3:28
  • The Sunny Era - The Start and End We Know
    Today's Song of the Day is "The Start and End We Know" from The Sunny Era’s album, The Sky King, out now.
    6/23/2023
    3:52

More Music podcasts

About Song of the Day

Music lovers from 89.3 The Current comb through mountains of music to choose the best new, independent, and unreleased songs to share with you each weekday.
Podcast website

Listen to Song of the Day, 60 Songs That Explain the '90s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Song of the Day

Song of the Day

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Song of the Day: Podcasts in Family