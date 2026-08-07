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Song of the Day

Minnesota Public Radio
MusicMusic Commentary
Song of the Day
Latest episode

305 episodes

  • Song of the Day

    The Jayhawks - Keeping Our Heads Above Water

    08/07/2026 | 3 mins.
    Today’s Song of the Day is “Keeping Our Heads Above Water” from The Jayhawks’ album Sanctuary Park, out August 28.

    The Jayhawks will be performing at The State Theater on Saturday, November 21.
  • Song of the Day

    Little Grandad - Babe, We've Run Out Of Time

    08/06/2026 | 4 mins.
    Today’s Song of the Day is “Babe, We've Run Out Of Time,” the third single from English band Little Grandad.
  • Song of the Day

    Julia Holter - My Lost One

    08/05/2026 | 5 mins.
    Today’s Song of the Day is “My Lost One” from Julia Holter’s album Materia, out August 21.
  • Song of the Day

    American Aquarium - History Repeats Itself

    08/04/2026 | 3 mins.
    Today’s Song of the Day is “History Repeats Itself” from American Aquarium’s album New Ways to Lose, out now.

    American Aquarium will be performing at Turf Club on Sunday, October 25.
  • Song of the Day

    Al Nicol - Blue Stained Glass ft. lighthearted

    08/03/2026 | 3 mins.
    Today’s Song of the Day is “Blue Stained Glass ft. lighthearted” from Al Nicol’s album Only Hoping Deluxe, out now.
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About Song of the Day
Music lovers from 89.3 The Current comb through mountains of music to choose the best new, independent, and unreleased songs to share with you each weekday.
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