Paris
Taylor sings about ignoring all of the news because she was blindsided by love in Paris. We break down the lyrics and meaning behind this song! Plus, where were you in 2003?
5/2/2023
28:12
Bigger Than The Whole Sky
Bigger than the whole sky is such an emotional song that resonates with a lot of people. We discuss this heart-wrenching song.
4/25/2023
16:32
SwifTEA: Meet Us at Surprise Song O' Clock on Clownelia Street!
What will Taylor's surprise songs be in Houston this weekend? We have some guesses and we have to make a choice! Will this age poorly or are we finally able to think like Taylor Swift?! Plus, SwifTok has been on fire with so many theories. Speak Now, Karma truthers and Dreamers.. You are going to want to listen up!
4/21/2023
24:20
Pippa from Across the Pond Sticks Around for More Swift Talk!
Pippa was sooo much fun to talk to, we just couldn't stop. She's such a hardcore Swiftie, fun person, and just a joy to be around! She's so relatable!We speculate Eras tour theories and costumes, discuss Taylor-tattoos and more!
4/18/2023
26:12
The Great War (From The 13 Podcast's Vault) (3am Edition)
We've been teasing this episode for a while and let me tell you... It is well worth the wait! Yes, in light of recent life, some things may seem horribly outdated... I mean... We've been to the Eras tour since then... but it's still a really fun episode! We break down our thoughts and theories about the song with a very special guest. We get to meet our fascinating friend from England, Rosie! She stopped by and she is so much fun to talk to, we couldn't stop! She chimes in perfectly with her thoughts on The Great War, and then she sticks around for more Swiftie talk! That'll drop later today... at a less choatic time.
“13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast” is a deep dive into everything Taylor Swift. Who is that song about? How does she connect so many songs together? Which scandal was she singing about there? From “Tim McGraw” to “It’s Time to Go,” follow along as four Swifties break down every. single. song. Taylor has ever written, and have a lot of fun along the way!
