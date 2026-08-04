Taylor Swift is officially married... and Swifties, we have SO much to talk about.

After waiting for the rumors to settle (and apologizing for doubting Madison Square Garden), we're breaking down every supposed detail from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding that we know so far…. Here’s the TEA that we have gathered so far about the big day.

We finally get to catch up and chat about everything we think we know so far, including why Taylor and Travis chose Madison Square Garden, the incredible celebrity guest list, surprise appearances, and who may have quietly reunited. We dive into Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony, the romantic "TNT" details woven throughout the wedding, the wedding prizes, Taylor's rumored Christian Dior wedding dress, and whether we'll ever see the official wedding photos.

We also talk about reports that Taylor walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of "Love Story," the heartfelt vows, the sweet stories about Travis, the generous charitable donations they made ahead of their wedding, and all the little details that are making Swifties emotional.

Whether you've been following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story since that first Chiefs game or you're catching the feels after the wedding, we are happy that you are joining our recap filled with LOVE.

Also I’m kinda embarrassed to ask but did you see us ALL there? I’m looking at you, fellow lobsters.



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What’s been your favorite moment so far coming out of the T&T wedding? What did we miss? What else would you like to hear from us? There are lots of ways to reach us.



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