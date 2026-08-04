Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
634 episodes
- Taylor Swift has officially entered her favorite season... and you know what that means. The clown makeup is back on and Swifties are looking to one date… and it’s a very recognizable one!
This week we're diving into all the biggest Swiftie theories taking over the internet. Is August setting us up for another surprise announcement? Are all the recent Taylor Nation posts actually connected? What do the color changes, Spotify canvases, Blank Space clues, and mysterious August references really mean?
We also debate whether Taylor could be planning another tour, revisit the Debutation theories, wonder if TS13 might finally include wedding photos, and hear some incredible ideas from our listeners about future podcast episodes.
As always, we don't claim to have all the answers... but we're definitely going to overanalyze every clue together.
Grab your clown nose, your calendar and curiosity and let's investigate.
What did we miss? What else would you like to hear from us? There’s tons of ways to reach us and we always like to hear from you!
AND A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR LOBSTER PRODUCERS AND OUR BIG TIME FRIEND IN STUDIO WITH US! WE LOVE AND APPRECIATE YOU ALWAYS, GRAYSON AND ALL OF OUR LOBSTERS!
Stay Connected with 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Join the conversation in our exclusive Lobster Lounge:
station.page/13
Contact the Podcast
Voicemail: (689) 214-1313
Email: the13podcast@gmail.com
Instagram: @the13podcast
TikTok: @the13podcast
Twitter/X: @the13TSpodcast
YouTube: 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Follow the Hosts
Ana – @anaszabo13
Lacey – @laceygee13
Amy – @amysnichols
Nick – @heynickadams
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Taylor Swift somehow turned one little word into one of the sweetest songs on The Life of a Showgirl.
This week we're breaking down Honey, talking about the lyrics that made us smile, the voice memo that gives us a peek into Taylor's songwriting process, and all the little details we almost missed. We get into why this song feels so healing, the surprising Grease connection, why "graffiti my whole damn life" might be one of the best lyrics on the album, and of course we somehow end up talking about pet names, bad dating stories, and the names we'd never want to be called.
Plus we hear from listeners with some amazing episode ideas, a wedding story that accidentally became Taylor-coded, and one Swiftie from Scotland who absolutely made our day.
Let us know...what's your favorite lyric from Honey?
THIS EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY BETTERHELP
Our listeners get 10% off their first month at http://BetterHelp.com/TAYLORSWIFTFAN.
THIS EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY QUINCE
Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://quince.com/taylorswiftfan. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
What did we miss? What else would you like to hear from us? There are lots of ways to reach us.
Stay Connected with 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Join the conversation in our exclusive Lobster Lounge:
station.page/13
Contact the Podcast
Voicemail: (689) 214-1313
Email: the13podcast@gmail.com
Instagram: @the13podcast
TikTok: @the13podcast
Twitter/X: @the13TSpodcast
YouTube: 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Follow the Hosts
Ana – @anaszabo13
Lacey – @laceygee13
Amy – @amysnichols
Nick – @heynickadams
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Taylor Swift has been through more public backlash than almost any artist of her generation, yet somehow she always comes back stronger.
This week we're breaking down "CANCELLED!" from The Life of a Showgirl and talking about every major moment people tried to cancel Taylor throughout her career. From the 2016 snake era to the Kanye phone call, the Reputation comeback, the masters battle, and even the recent Blake Lively headlines, we're connecting all the dots behind one of the album's most fascinating songs.
We also dive into the lyrics that have Swifties convinced this song contains hidden references to Blake Lively, explore why Taylor has become the unofficial expert on surviving public judgment, and discuss the impossible standards women face in the spotlight.
Whether you think this song is about Taylor, Blake, or something much bigger, we had so much fun unpacking every lyric and theory. Let us know what you think because we know Swifties always catch something we missed.
What did we miss? What else would you like to hear from us? There are lots of ways to reach us.
Stay Connected with 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Join the conversation in our exclusive Lobster Lounge:
station.page/13
Contact the Podcast
Voicemail: (689) 214-1313
Email: the13podcast@gmail.com
Instagram: @the13podcast
TikTok: @the13podcast
Twitter/X: @the13TSpodcast
YouTube: 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Follow the Hosts
Ana – @anaszabo13
Lacey – @laceygee13
Amy – @amysnichols
Nick – @heynickadams
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Just&t Married! Everything We Know So Far About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding!07/14/2026 | 52 mins.Taylor Swift is officially married... and Swifties, we have SO much to talk about.
After waiting for the rumors to settle (and apologizing for doubting Madison Square Garden), we're breaking down every supposed detail from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding that we know so far…. Here’s the TEA that we have gathered so far about the big day.
We finally get to catch up and chat about everything we think we know so far, including why Taylor and Travis chose Madison Square Garden, the incredible celebrity guest list, surprise appearances, and who may have quietly reunited. We dive into Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony, the romantic "TNT" details woven throughout the wedding, the wedding prizes, Taylor's rumored Christian Dior wedding dress, and whether we'll ever see the official wedding photos.
We also talk about reports that Taylor walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of "Love Story," the heartfelt vows, the sweet stories about Travis, the generous charitable donations they made ahead of their wedding, and all the little details that are making Swifties emotional.
Whether you've been following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story since that first Chiefs game or you're catching the feels after the wedding, we are happy that you are joining our recap filled with LOVE.
Also I’m kinda embarrassed to ask but did you see us ALL there? I’m looking at you, fellow lobsters.
This is a paid advertisement from BetterHelp. Our listeners get 10% off their first month at http://BetterHelp.com/TAYLORSWIFTFAN.
What’s been your favorite moment so far coming out of the T&T wedding? What did we miss? What else would you like to hear from us? There are lots of ways to reach us.
Stay Connected with 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Join the conversation in our exclusive
Lobster Lounge:
station.page/13
Contact the Podcast
Voicemail: (689) 214-1313
Email: the13podcast@gmail.com
Instagram: @the13podcast
TikTok: @the13podcast
Twitter/X: @the13TSpodcast
YouTube: 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Follow the Hosts
Ana – @anaszabo13
Lacey – @laceygee13
Amy – @amysnichols
Nick – @heynickadams
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, we're putting our Taylor Swift knowledge to the ultimate test with TWO fan-inspired games that quickly spiral into complete mayhem. First, we attempt to identify Taylor songs from just a fraction of a second of audio. Will we recognize the classics or will panic completely erase years of Swiftie training?
Then things get even more treacherous.
Inspired by our lobster Krista from Alabama, we take on a blind ranking challenge featuring Taylor's legendary Track 6 "whiplash" songs—the upbeat, chaotic tracks that follow the emotional devastation of Track 5. Without knowing what's coming next, we have to rank songs like You Belong With Me, 22, Mirrorball, Midnight Rain, I Think He Knows, But Daddy I Love Him, Look What You Made Me Do, and more.
The results? Questionable. The regrets? Immediate.
Along the way, we hear sweet messages from listeners, debate whether Mirrorball deserves top-tier status, and expose which Taylor songs we're willing to defend with our lives.
Which Track 6 will we put in the top spot?
Featuring Taylor Swift trivia, Track 6 rankings, Swiftie debates, fan shout-outs, Easter eggs, The Tortured Poets Department, Midnights, Lover, 1989, Reputation, and plenty of laughs along the way.
What did we miss? What else would you like to hear from us? There are lots of ways to reach us, and we love hearing from you!
Stay Connected with 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Join the conversation in our exclusive Lobster Lounge:
station.page/13
Contact the Podcast
Voicemail: (689) 214-1313
Email: the13podcast@gmail.com
Instagram: @the13podcast
TikTok: @the13podcast
Twitter/X: @the13TSpodcast
YouTube: 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Follow the Hosts
Ana – @anaszabo13
Lacey – @laceygee13
Amy – @amysnichols
Nick – @heynickadams
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Music podcasts
- Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... NashvilleMusic, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- The Indie Sound with Jimmy StarMusic, Music Commentary, Music Interviews
- Celebrity Jobber Podcast with Jeff ZitoMusic, Music Interviews
- The Joe Budden PodcastMusic
- Music Matters with Darrell Craig HarrisMusic, Music Commentary
- NPR MusicMusic
- Takin’ A Walk NashvilleMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Music Saved Me PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- New Rory & MALComedy, Music, Society & Culture
- DISGRACELANDMusic, Society & Culture, True Crime
Trending Music podcasts
- Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and ToneComedy, Music, Music Commentary
- Album | آلبومMusic, Music History
- Classical Music Happy HourArts, Documentary, Music, Music Interviews, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Eddie Trunk PodcastMusic
- The Bob Lefsetz PodcastArts, Music
- The Jeremiah Show: Pop Culture, Music Icons Food GodsArts, Food, Music, Music Interviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Protocol RadioMusic
- We Sound Crazy PodcastMusic
- Morgan Page - In The AirMusic
- Monstercat Silk ShowcaseMusic
- Resonation Radio by Ferry CorstenMusic
- REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIEFilm Interviews, Music, Music Commentary, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- In the Groove, Jazz and BeyondMusic, Music Commentary
- YourClassical Daily DownloadMusic, Music Commentary
- Behind The Song: Classic Rock ChroniclesMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Barracuda BreakdownsMusic, Music Commentary
- Scratch MasterMusic
- DJ Akademiks Live StreamsMusic
- Talk With FleeEntertainment News, Music, News, Society & Culture
- HardLoreComedy, Comedy Interviews, Music, Music History, Music Interviews
- Girls In Low PlacesComedy, Music
- Don Diablo Presents Hexagon RadioMusic
- blankSLATE with SaVonMusic, Music Commentary, Society & Culture
- Fullklipp Ent Promos & MixtapeMusic
About 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast is a deep dive into everything Taylor Swift, her extensive discography, and all of her accomplishments. She is literally The Man of the music industry, after all. Join Nick Adams, Ana Szabo, Amy Nichols and Lacey Gee every Tuesday as they break down a Taylor Swift song (TV only, of course, depending on which era we are currently in... What Era are we even in anyway?) and answer questions such as... Who was the inspiration behind that song? What connection ties this song to previous ones? Which bridge is our favorite to cross? How many Easter eggs have we yet to uncover? What does Taylor Swift put on her charcuterie boards? What does she smell like? And most importantly, what every Swiftie really wants to know…. What’s next?! But like a good Mastermind taught us, always be on the lookout! Be sure to subscribe to 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast so you’ll be the first to know anytime we drop an emergency SwifTea episode. We can be a bit chaotic when the SwifTea is piping hot. Follow the show on Instagram & TikTok @the13podcast and on X @the13TSpodcast CONTACT THE PODCAST! Email – the13podcast@gmail.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/the13podcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@the13podcast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@13ATaylorSwiftFanPodcast FOLLOW US! Ana - https://www.instagram.com/anaszabo13 Lacey – https://www.instagram.com/laceygee13 Amy – https://www.instagram.com/amysnichols Nick – https://www.instagram.com/nickadamsonair This podcast is in no way related to or endorsed by Taylor Swift, her companies, or record labels. All opinions are our own.Podcast website
Listen to 13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast, Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.