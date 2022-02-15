Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR Music feature your favorite musicians performing at All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen's desk in the NPR office. Hear Wilco, Adele... More
Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR Music feature your favorite musicians performing at All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen's desk in the NPR office. Hear Wilco, Adele... More

  • J Balvin: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
    The reggaetón superstar kicks off our "El Tiny" takeover of the Tiny Desk (home) concert series.
    4/14/2022
    15:08
  • maye: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
    The pop singer premieres new music with family and friends for her "El Tiny" home concert.
    4/12/2022
    13:21
  • Diamante Eléctrico: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
    The Colombian indie rock band performs a colorful and funky four-song set from their home country's capital, Bogotá.
    4/7/2022
    15:48
  • Silvana Estrada: Tiny Desk (Home)
    The Mexican singer returns to the instrument workshop that started it all, performing a stunning set from her parent's home in Veracruz, Mexico.
    4/5/2022
    20:23
  • Eme Alfonso: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
    The Cuban vocalist and her parents perform a three-song set from Havana for this stop of our "El Tiny" tour of Latin music.
    2/15/2022
    14:10

Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR Music feature your favorite musicians performing at All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen's desk in the NPR office. Hear Wilco, Adele, Passion Pit, Tinariwen, Miguel, The xx and many more. This is the audio version of the podcast. A video version is also available.
