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Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio

NPR
Music
Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio
Latest episode

300 episodes

  • Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio

    J Balvin: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

    04/14/2022 | 15 mins.
    The reggaetón superstar kicks off our "El Tiny" takeover of the Tiny Desk (home) concert series.

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  • Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio

    maye: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

    04/12/2022 | 13 mins.
    The pop singer premieres new music with family and friends for her "El Tiny" home concert.

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  • Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio

    Diamante Eléctrico: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

    04/07/2022 | 15 mins.
    The Colombian indie rock band performs a colorful and funky four-song set from their home country's capital, Bogotá.

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  • Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio

    Silvana Estrada: Tiny Desk (Home)

    04/05/2022 | 20 mins.
    The Mexican singer returns to the instrument workshop that started it all, performing a stunning set from her parent's home in Veracruz, Mexico.

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  • Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio

    Eme Alfonso: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

    02/15/2022 | 14 mins.
    The Cuban vocalist and her parents perform a three-song set from Havana for this stop of our "El Tiny" tour of Latin music.

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About Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio
Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR Music feature your favorite musicians performing at All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen's desk in the NPR office. Hear Wilco, Adele, Passion Pit, Tinariwen, Miguel, The xx and many more. This is the audio version of the podcast. A video version is also available.
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