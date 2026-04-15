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300 episodes
- The reggaetón superstar kicks off our "El Tiny" takeover of the Tiny Desk (home) concert series.
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- The pop singer premieres new music with family and friends for her "El Tiny" home concert.
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- The Colombian indie rock band performs a colorful and funky four-song set from their home country's capital, Bogotá.
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- The Mexican singer returns to the instrument workshop that started it all, performing a stunning set from her parent's home in Veracruz, Mexico.
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- The Cuban vocalist and her parents perform a three-song set from Havana for this stop of our "El Tiny" tour of Latin music.
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About Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio
Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR Music feature your favorite musicians performing at All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen's desk in the NPR office. Hear Wilco, Adele, Passion Pit, Tinariwen, Miguel, The xx and many more. This is the audio version of the podcast. A video version is also available.Podcast website
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