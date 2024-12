Welcome to the Rise Guys Morning Show! "The Saviors Of Upstate Morning Radio" broke the mold when they hit the airwaves in 2003. Originating from Greenville,...

Paige cried at Wicked, what a puss Matt saw something weird, a racoon chasing a rabbit who got chased by a deer Did you hear about the guy who bought the banana art?

Headlines with how much the twelve days of Christmas would really cost if you did it Stephen Thompson stopped by, who’s he fighting next? We didn’t ask him, but here he is nonetheless :D

About The Rise Guys Podcast

Welcome to the Rise Guys Morning Show! "The Saviors Of Upstate Morning Radio" broke the mold when they hit the airwaves in 2003. Originating from Greenville, South Carolina, Mattman, Nine, Paige & Fat Boy combine to deliver the South's #1 Morning Radio Show everyday 5-10AM. And serve as the leaders of the esteemed "P1 Family." Relevant and Irreverant! Gahlay, it's the Rise Guys! And It Is Good!