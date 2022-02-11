Salute the Songbird with Maggie Rose

Nashville-based rock and soul singer Maggie Rose invites the listener into her world as an independent artist in the male-dominated, often volatile, music indus...
Amy Ray
Salute The Songbird is back with a groundbreaking artist whose songwriting threads personal storytelling with observation of our collective history - Indigo Girls' Amy Ray. Amy joins Maggie from her home in Georgia to talk about her latest solo album If It All Goes South. Maggie and Amy talk about the making of the record and the dazzling lineup of guest musicians who appear, her relationship with Emily Saliers and their commitment to giving back to their community, and Amy discusses how her perspective has shifted as she's gotten older. It's a deep, inspiring conversation with one of our most gifted songwriters.
7/26/2023
1:05:32
Jewel
Singer-songwriter, actress, author, poet, activist, and mental health advocate all describe Maggie's guest this week - Jewel. She joins Maggie to share the story of her life, the lessons learned from her experiences, and the perspective gained that threads through her music. Never one to mince words, Jewel reflects on some of the most difficult moments in her journey that have given her wisdom and inspire her to advocate for others. Jewel explains her approach to creative freedom, and discusses the inspiration behind her new album, Freewheelin' Woman, which, she says, reflects where she is now as an artist.Listen to Freewheelin' Woman, available nowMore about Jewel on her websiteFollow Jewel on IG @jewelFollow Maggie on IG @iammaggieroseGet updates and tour news at maggierosemusic.com
11/30/2022
1:04:37
Ashley McBryde
Grammy-nominated, CMA-winning musician Ashley McBryde joins Maggie on this episode of Salute The Songbird to talk about her latest release, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindiville. Ashley tells Maggie about the creative process behind the project, and how she and her collaborators created the characters on the record. Ashley explains why she chose to release Lindiville as her 3rd album, how it's changed the way the band now approaches performing live, and what she means when she asks them if they've fulfilled their 'emotional setlists'. Ashley's website AshleyMcBryde.comFollow @AshleyMcBryde on Instagram and TwitterFollow Maggie on IG @iammaggieroseGet updates and tour news at maggierosemusic.com
11/15/2022
54:50
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson, a beloved musical force, sits down with Maggie to talk about her ambitious new album, Now & Forever: Duets. The album is an ode to the songs that made her fall in love with music - a collection of classic, timeless songs from the Seventies, arranged as duets. Rita tells Maggie about her move into music after a successful acting career, and what's she's learned about songwriting from some of the masters, like Jackson Browne and Bruce Springsteen. The two discuss what it means to access one's own creativity, the importance of maintaining a strong sense of self, and why the time is always right to do what you love.Check out Rita's trailer for her new release, Now & Forever: DuetsThe video for her duet with Jackson Browne and performance with Josh GrobanRita Wilson websiteFollow Rita on IG @ritawilson Maggie Rose websiteFollow Maggie on IG: @iammaggieroseGo see a show! Check out Maggie on tour.
11/2/2022
59:06
Susan Tedeschi
Susan Tedeschi Trucks is a blues guitarist and singer-songwriter who leads the Tedeschi Trucks Band along with Derek Trucks. Susan is known for her guitar playing and her incredible voice, blending R&B, Rock, and Gospel into a soulful combination, which she talks about with Maggie on this new episode of Salute The Songbird. Susan explains why right now is a particularly important time for the female voice to be heard and shares some of the silver linings that came out of the pandemic. And, the two dig into the inspiration for and making of the new Tedeschi Trucks project, I Am The Moon, their most ambitious to date.I Am The Moon is available now.Follow Susan and Tedeschi Trucks Band on IG @derekandsusanFollow Maggie on IG @iammaggieroseGet updates and tour news at maggierosemusic.com
