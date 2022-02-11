Salute the Songbird with Maggie Rose

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson, a beloved musical force, sits down with Maggie to talk about her ambitious new album, Now & Forever: Duets. The album is an ode to the songs that made her fall in love with music - a collection of classic, timeless songs from the Seventies, arranged as duets. Rita tells Maggie about her move into music after a successful acting career, and what's she's learned about songwriting from some of the masters, like Jackson Browne and Bruce Springsteen. The two discuss what it means to access one's own creativity, the importance of maintaining a strong sense of self, and why the time is always right to do what you love.Check out Rita's trailer for her new release, Now & Forever: DuetsThe video for her duet with Jackson Browne and performance with Josh GrobanRita Wilson websiteFollow Rita on IG @ritawilson Maggie Rose websiteFollow Maggie on IG: @iammaggieroseGo see a show! Check out Maggie on tour.