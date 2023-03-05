Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Angie Martinez IRL
Created and hosted by renowned media personality Angie Martinez, “IRL” sees Angie and notable guests sitting down to candidly explore the magic of life, it’s fr... More
  • Teyana Taylor
    On this episode of Angie Martinez IRL, Angie sits down with the talented singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and future EGOT winner, Teyana Taylor. Fresh off the NYC premiere of her latest film, A Thousand And One, Teyana reflects on the pivotal moments in her career and personal life that shaped her into the woman she is today. Despite experiencing highs like the VMA’s, Sundance, and multi-platinum records, Teyana felt like she never reached any of the finish lines she was striving for. She eventually learned that the weight she once thought was punishment was actually preparation for her true big successes. Look at God. Teyana also opens up about her relationship with God, a constant lighthouse throughout her journey. She emphasizes the importance of daily communication with the big man upstairs and the power of prayer. Their chat about the abandonment issues she faced in her life and career causes Teyana to dig deep into her emotions, a side of her we don’t often see. Teyaana shares her experiences working with icons like Pharrell and Kanye West, with poise, grace, and honesty. She reminds us that in life, we have to be willing to accept the apologies we may never receive. Join us for a therapeutic conversation with Teyana Taylor she shares her journey of defeating demons and finding success on her own terms. Website: https://www.angiemartinez.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angiemartinez (Follow) Twitter: https://twitter.com/angiemartinez (Follow) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialangiemartinez (Like)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    59:29
  • IRL Take Aways: Kelly Clarkson
    We’re back with another  #TakeAwaysIRL. The in-between audio-only podcast where Angie and special guests reflect on episode responses, takeaways, and highlights. This week Angie and her producer Brittany recap the episode with Kelly Clarkson.They discuss various topics and give tools for everyday life, including how to identify when a marriage is at its end, why some people are devasted after divorce, the importance of self-care, and the power of positive thinking.  They also discuss the book Clarkson referred to as life changing and how it helped her know when it was time for a divorce:Untamed by Glennon Doyle. Tune in to hear Angie and Brittany's conversation about the after effects Kelly Clarkson left on them and so many of you.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    19:47
  • IRL Take Aways: Kim Kardashian
    We’re back with another IRL #TakeAways. The in-between audio-only podcast where Angie and special guests reflect on episode responses, takeaways, and highlights. On this week’s #TakeAways Angie, her producer Brittany, DJ Nyla Symone, and Ashley from Dear Young Queen finally recap the Kim Kardashian episode. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    19:07
  • IRL Take Aways: City Girls JT
    We’re back with another IRL #TakeAways. The in-between audio-only podcast where Angie and special guests reflect on episode responses, takeaways, and highlights. On this week’s #TakeAways Angie and her producer Brittany recap the recent episode featuring JT from the City Girls. They immediately dive into the most resonating moment of the interview where JT shares her struggles with beating herself up and her journey towards self-love and acceptance. A viral moment that humanized her and allowed us all to connect with her on a personal level, a testament to the power of vulnerability and authenticity. They also reflect on how candidly JT spoke about the challenges she faced in her relationship with her mom and how she has worked to forgive her mother for past mistakes. She shows a lot of grace towards her, acknowledging that she did the best she could with the tools she had, and that forgiveness has allowed their relationship to heal.Tune in to hear Angie and Brittany's conversation about after effects JT left on them and so many of you.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/14/2023
    19:54
  • IRL Take Aways: Taraji P Henson is back from Bali!
    Taraji is back from Bali and she has found her joy! On this special follow up episode, Taraji P. Henson sits with Angie to discuss how her month-long trip to Bali and how it changed her life.  She shares her best takeaway, laughing meditation, and reflects on the incredible community of people she met on her trip. This is the follow up episode we ALL needed!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    20:16

About Angie Martinez IRL

Created and hosted by renowned media personality Angie Martinez, “IRL” sees Angie and notable guests sitting down to candidly explore the magic of life, it’s fragility, purpose and complexities.  Angie’s conversations will explore legacy, philosophies, and the extraordinary ways we choose to live our real lives. 

