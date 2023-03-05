Teyana Taylor

On this episode of Angie Martinez IRL, Angie sits down with the talented singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and future EGOT winner, Teyana Taylor. Fresh off the NYC premiere of her latest film, A Thousand And One, Teyana reflects on the pivotal moments in her career and personal life that shaped her into the woman she is today. Despite experiencing highs like the VMA’s, Sundance, and multi-platinum records, Teyana felt like she never reached any of the finish lines she was striving for. She eventually learned that the weight she once thought was punishment was actually preparation for her true big successes. Look at God. Teyana also opens up about her relationship with God, a constant lighthouse throughout her journey. She emphasizes the importance of daily communication with the big man upstairs and the power of prayer. Their chat about the abandonment issues she faced in her life and career causes Teyana to dig deep into her emotions, a side of her we don’t often see. Teyaana shares her experiences working with icons like Pharrell and Kanye West, with poise, grace, and honesty. She reminds us that in life, we have to be willing to accept the apologies we may never receive. Join us for a therapeutic conversation with Teyana Taylor she shares her journey of defeating demons and finding success on her own terms. Website: https://www.angiemartinez.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angiemartinez (Follow) Twitter: https://twitter.com/angiemartinez (Follow) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialangiemartinez (Like)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.