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127 episodes
- Recording Artist Manager and Executive Producer, Mona Scott-Young sits down with Angie Martinez to talk about managing artists such as Tyrese, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliot, being the CEO of her own production company, and producing the hit reality TV franchise ‘Love & Hip Hop.’
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- Comedian, author, and radio personality from The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious joins Angie Martinez to talk about having a public dispute go viral while suffering from postpartum depression, her co-parenting journey that inspired her book “Til Death Do We Parent,” and what really happened behind the scenes during her dispute with The Breakfast Club, which she co-hosts with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God.
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- Comedian, actress, and best-selling author, Michelle Buteau sits down with Angie Martinez to talk about her break into the standup comedy world, converting her best-selling book of essays into the Netflix series ‘Survival of the Thickest,’ and how she found love organically without using dating apps.
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- Eric Benet sits down with Angie Martinez to talk about moving on from Halle Berry, how he became a prolific songwriter in the music industry, and the lesson he learned from music legend Stevie Wonder about how he communicates through social media.
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- Savannah James and April McDaniel sit down with Angie Martinez to talk about the price of being famous without wanting fame, becoming entrepreneurs, why they keep their circle of friends small, and how both of their different parenting styles can be effective. Plus, Savannah tells a hilarious story about Fat Joe after her husband and NBA star, LeBron James proposed to her at a New Year’s party in Miami.
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About Angie Martinez IRL
Created and hosted by renowned media personality Angie Martinez, “IRL” sees Angie and notable guests sitting down to candidly explore the magic of life, it’s fragility, purpose and complexities. Angie’s conversations will explore legacy, philosophies, and the extraordinary ways we choose to live our real lives.Podcast website
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