Savannah James and April McDaniel sit down with Angie Martinez to talk about the price of being famous without wanting fame, becoming entrepreneurs, why they keep their circle of friends small, and how both of their different parenting styles can be effective. Plus, Savannah tells a hilarious story about Fat Joe after her husband and NBA star, LeBron James proposed to her at a New Year’s party in Miami.



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