Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1314 episodes
49ers Outlook After Shanahan Accident? Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys Win The Division? Expectations For Indiana08/02/2026 | 52 mins.Colin is joined by John Middlekauff, host of “3 and Out” to talk all things football.
They start with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan being in a serious car accident and the controversy surrounding why he wasn’t checked for a DUI (4:30), and then discuss the outlook for the 49ers 2026 season (11:00).
They move to Shedeur Sanders heading into his second season and Colin argues that Deion is getting in the way of Shedeur’s success, but they both believe Shedeur will see significant playing time this year (15:00).
They head to the NFC East and preview the Cowboys and John believes Caleb Downs could transform the defense and picks them to win the division, and they react to Jerry Jones saying he’d be willing to make a splash trade midseason (25:00).
They pivot to Bill Belichick’s “friends and family” staff at North Carolina and Colin argues he’s not even trying to hire the best of the best (36:45).
Finally, they debate the expectations for Indiana football after the departure of #1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and whether head coach Curt Cignetti can keep the success rolling (49:00).
All lines provided by @hardrockbet
(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates!
#Volume
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Colin reacts to the news that LeBron James has chosen the Philadelphia 76ers as his landing spot for the 2026 NBA season. He argues that choosing a championship ready team makes sense for LeBron at this stage of his career and there’s nothing wrong with LeBron ring chasing. He compares the move to Tom Brady going to Tampa, rather than KD joining a title winning Warriors team.
All lines provided by @hardrockbet
(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates!
#Volume
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A collection of Colin’s best World Cup takes throughout this unforgettable World Cup. Colin discusses everything including the USMNT’s run, Spain’s dominance, Mbappe’s goals for France, Ronaldo’s impact with Portugal, Messi making history with Argentina, and more.
All lines provided by @hardrockbet
(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates!
#Volume
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Prime Cuts - World Cup’s Impact On American Soccer, Where Will LeBron Land? Spain Dominated France07/18/2026 | 52 mins.Colin’s top takes of the week.
First, he’s joined by Danny Parkins, host of “First Things First” on FS1
They start with Spain upsetting France in the World Cup semifinal in a game where they dominated defensively and smothered France’s vaunted attack and has the potential to turn in the greatest defensive performance ever in a World Cup (3:30).
They make their predictions for the impact of this World Cup on the future of soccer’s popularity in America (12:00) and agree that the passion and consumption of the World Cup shown by American fans has been absolutely remarkable (22:30).
Then, he’s joined by Jason Timpf, host of “Hoops Tonight” on the Volume.
They discuss the Jaylen Brown trade and Colin argues Brown’s presence was problematic for the Celtics when Jayson Tatum is on the floor (30:00).
They move to the World Cup and compare the artistry of both soccer and basketball, and discuss what went wrong for the USMNT against Belgium (38:00).
Finally, they discuss LeBron’s free agency and entertain the idea of LeBron joining the star-studded Sixers (53:30).
All lines provided by @hardrockbet
(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates!
#Volume
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Spain’s Defense Smothers France, Soccer’s Ascendance In America, NFL Quarterback Rankings07/15/2026 | 58 mins.Colin is joined by Danny Parkins, host of “First Things First” on FS1
They start with Spain upsetting France in the World Cup semifinal in a game where they dominated defensively and smothered France’s vaunted attack and has the potential to turn in the greatest defensive performance ever in a World Cup (3:30).
They make their predictions for the impact of this World Cup on the future of soccer’s popularity in America (12:00) and agree that the passion and consumption of the World Cup shown by American fans has been absolutely remarkable (22:30).
Colin defends his NFL quarterback rankings and his take that Caleb Williams is the third best quarterback in the league, but gets some grief from Danny (31:00).
They react to WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert bailing on her interview with Dan Patrick and argue that Dan had every right to be upset publicly, and that the WNBA was completely unprepared to capitalize on the superstardom of Caitlin Clark (40:30).
Finally, they react to Bulls #4 overall pick Caleb Wilson’s standout performance in summer league (53:00) and discuss their favorite stand-up comedians (1:00:00).
All lines provided by @hardrockbet
(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates!
#Volume
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Football podcasts
- Cover 3 College FootballFootball, Sports
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- Club Shay ShayFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
- Brandon Walker College Football ShowFootball, Sports
- The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFLFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Herd with Colin CowherdFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Rich Eisen ShowComedy, Football, Sports
- NightcapFootball, Sports
- Josh Pate's College Football ShowFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
Trending Football podcasts
- Hoge & Jahns: a show about the Chicago BearsFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Independent: A Notre Dame Football PodcastFootball, Sports
- Volquest.comBaseball, Basketball, Football, Sports
- Green Light with Chris LongEntertainment News, Football, News, Sports
- Pride of Detroit: for Detroit Lions fansFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Domonique Foxworth ShowFootball, Sports
- Sports ChasersBaseball, Basketball, Fantasy Sports, Football, Golf, Hockey, News, Rugby, Running, Soccer, Sports, Sports News, Tennis, Wrestling
- 4th&1 Podcast with Cam NewtonFootball, Sports
- The Kevin Sheehan ShowFootball, Sports
About The Colin Cowherd Podcast
100% unfiltered Colin. He delivers his no-holds-barred takes and instant reactions to the biggest stories in sports.Podcast website
Listen to The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Cover 3 College Football and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Colin Cowherd Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Colin Cowherd Podcast: Podcasts in Family
- The Lovable ReunionBaseball, Sports
- Show Me SomethingBasketball, Society & Culture, Sports
- It's Happening with Snooki & JoeyComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 3 and Out with John MiddlekauffFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Joe and JadaMusic, Sports
- Angie Martinez IRLMusic, Personal Journals, Society & Culture