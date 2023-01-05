Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Colin Cowherd Podcast in the App
Listen to The Colin Cowherd Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The Colin Cowherd Podcast

The Colin Cowherd Podcast

Podcast The Colin Cowherd Podcast
Podcast The Colin Cowherd Podcast

The Colin Cowherd Podcast

iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
add
On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Colin breaks down the biggest stories through relatable analogies, and sits down with guests who give him new perspective on subje... More
Sports
On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Colin breaks down the biggest stories through relatable analogies, and sits down with guests who give him new perspective on subje... More

Available Episodes

5 of 723
  • Colin Cowherd Podcast  - Steph >Magic, Warriors/Kings Gm 7, Lakers/Warriors Preview, Heat/Knicks w/ Jason Timpf
    First, (3:00) Colin explains why Steph Curry has overtaken Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard in NBA history. Then, Hoops Tonight host Jason Timpf react to Steph Curry dropping 50 in the Warriors road Game 7 elimination of the Kings, if he’s the NBA’s best player right now, how Golden State flipped the switch after a rough road regular season, and how they match up against LeBron and the Lakers in the 2nd round. They also discuss the Heat rolling over the Knicks in their 2nd Round Game 1, why the Knicks still have a chance to win the series, and if the Suns have any answers for the Nuggets after suffering a Game 1 blowout.  Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates, and check out FanDuel for the best wagering and daily fantasy action! #Herd #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    35:27
  • Colin Cowherd Podcast Prime Cuts -  Rodgers Trade Reaction with Silver, NFL 1st Rd. Takes w/ Middlekauff, Kings/Warriors + Lakers Playoffs
    First, Colin’s top takes of the week, including reacts to the Jets finally completing the trade for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers, and what makes the NFL Draft unique to every other pro sports draft. Then, longtime NFL writer - and host of the Open Mike podcast - Mike Silver and Colin to react to the Rodgers trade, what to expect in year one with the Jets, how long before the Packers can decide if Jordan Love is their next franchise QB, and how Rodgers will handle the the rabid New York media. Next, Colin and 3 and Out podcast Host John Middlekauff react to a surprising 1st Round of the NFL Draft, including the Eagles the consensus #1 rated prospect in Georgia DL Jalen Carter, if the Texans should have taken Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the 2nd overall pick, why the Seahawks look to be putting together another stellar class, if the Lions should be considered the NFC North favorite, why Will Levis went undrafted Finally, Hoops Tonight host Jason Timpf joins Colin to discuss if Warriors/ Kings has better than the eventual Western Conference Finals a thriller of a Game 4, if De’Aaron Fox looks is a Top 10 NBA player, what makes Draymond invaluable to the Warriors, if the Lakers are clearly superior to the Grizzlies, where the Knicks have a huge advantage over the Cavs. Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates, and check out FanDuel for the best wagering and daily fantasy action! #Herd #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    58:19
  • Colin Cowherd’s Instant Reaction  - NFL Draft 1st Round w/ John Middlekauff
    First, (3:00) Colin explains how the Packers first post-Aaron Rodgers draft followed a familiar pattern from the Rodgers era, why taking personnel decisions out of Pete Carroll’s hands continues to pay off for the Seahawks, and why NFL front offices passed on Kentucky QB Will Levis in the first. Then, Colin and 3 and Out podcast Host John Middlekauff give their instant reaction to a surprising 1st Round of the NFL Draft, including the Eagles the consensus #1 rated prospect in Georgia DL Jalen Carter, if the Texans should have taken Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the 2nd overall pick, the message the Bears sent to Justin Fields by taking Tennessee OT Darnell Wright, why the Seahawks look to be putting together another stellar class, if the Lions should be considered the NFC North favorite, why Will Levis went undrafted, and what picks they have their eye on in Round 2.   Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates, and check out FanDuel for the best wagering and daily fantasy action! #Herd #Volume #3andOut  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    35:47
  • Colin Cowherd Podcast - Aaron Rodgers Trade Reaction with Mike Silver
    First, (3:00) Colin explains why Kings PG De’Aaron Fox potentially missing Game 5 doesn’t prove the Warriors dynasty is built on luck, and gives his initial reaction to Jets finally completing the trade for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers. Then, longtime NFL writer - and host of the Open Mike podcast - Mike Silver joins Colin to react to the Rodgers trade, what to expect in year one with the Jets, how long before the Packers can decide if Jordan Love is their next franchise QB, and how Rodgers will handle the the rabid New York media. They also look ahead to the Draft, and if the Colts could trade up to take Kentucky QB Will Levis, and if the Niners will deal Trey Lance before Week 1. Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates, and check out FanDuel for the best wagering and daily fantasy action! #Herd #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/25/2023
    34:52
  • Colin Cowherd Podcast - Kings/Warriors GM 4 Thriller, De’Aaron Fox Arrival, Lakers/Grizzlies Gm 3, Knicks/Cavs
    First, Colin explains why Kings/Warriors has the makings of an all-time first round NBA Playoff series, and what makes the NFL Draft unique to every other pro sports draft. Then, Hoops Tonight host Jason Timpf joins Colin to discuss the Warriors leveling the series with the Kings at 2-2 in a thriller of a Game 4, if De’Aaron Fox looks is a Top 10 NBA player, what makes Draymond invaluable to the Warriors, if the Lakers are clearly superior to the Grizzlies, where the Knicks have a huge advantage over the Cavs. Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates, and check out FanDuel for the best wagering and daily fantasy action! #Herd #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    47:11

More Sports podcasts

About The Colin Cowherd Podcast

On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Colin breaks down the biggest stories through relatable analogies, and sits down with guests who give him new perspective on subjects that fascinate him.
Podcast website

Listen to The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Sports Headlines Morning and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Colin Cowherd Podcast

The Colin Cowherd Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Colin Cowherd Podcast: Podcasts in Family