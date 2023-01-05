Colin Cowherd Podcast Prime Cuts - Rodgers Trade Reaction with Silver, NFL 1st Rd. Takes w/ Middlekauff, Kings/Warriors + Lakers Playoffs

First, Colin's top takes of the week, including reacts to the Jets finally completing the trade for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers, and what makes the NFL Draft unique to every other pro sports draft. Then, longtime NFL writer - and host of the Open Mike podcast - Mike Silver and Colin to react to the Rodgers trade, what to expect in year one with the Jets, how long before the Packers can decide if Jordan Love is their next franchise QB, and how Rodgers will handle the the rabid New York media. Next, Colin and 3 and Out podcast Host John Middlekauff react to a surprising 1st Round of the NFL Draft, including the Eagles the consensus #1 rated prospect in Georgia DL Jalen Carter, if the Texans should have taken Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the 2nd overall pick, why the Seahawks look to be putting together another stellar class, if the Lions should be considered the NFC North favorite, why Will Levis went undrafted Finally, Hoops Tonight host Jason Timpf joins Colin to discuss if Warriors/ Kings has better than the eventual Western Conference Finals a thriller of a Game 4, if De'Aaron Fox looks is a Top 10 NBA player, what makes Draymond invaluable to the Warriors, if the Lakers are clearly superior to the Grizzlies, where the Knicks have a huge advantage over the Cavs.