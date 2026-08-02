Colin is joined by John Middlekauff, host of “3 and Out” to talk all things football.

They start with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan being in a serious car accident and the controversy surrounding why he wasn’t checked for a DUI (4:30), and then discuss the outlook for the 49ers 2026 season (11:00).

They move to Shedeur Sanders heading into his second season and Colin argues that Deion is getting in the way of Shedeur’s success, but they both believe Shedeur will see significant playing time this year (15:00).

They head to the NFC East and preview the Cowboys and John believes Caleb Downs could transform the defense and picks them to win the division, and they react to Jerry Jones saying he’d be willing to make a splash trade midseason (25:00).

They pivot to Bill Belichick’s “friends and family” staff at North Carolina and Colin argues he’s not even trying to hire the best of the best (36:45).

Finally, they debate the expectations for Indiana football after the departure of #1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and whether head coach Curt Cignetti can keep the success rolling (49:00).

All lines provided by @hardrockbet

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