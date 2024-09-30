The Favorites Sports Betting Podcast

The Favorites - NFL Betting Recap Week 11

After another instant classic between the Chiefs and Bills in Buffalo, Action Network NFL betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter settle down to discuss all things betting for NFL Week 11. Together they talk about Kansas City's first loss, a dominating victory for the Detroit Lions, a Cleveland clunker and so much more. We get a recap of all their weekly picks, good and bad, as they take accountability before Sunday Night Football kicks off in Los Angeles. Plus, we get their early looks at NFL Week 12. And for new listeners, The Favorites $100K Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest is underway! Presented by bet365, this totally free-to-play contest has over $100,000 in cash prizes up for grabs to our listeners this NFL season. Just visit Favorites.ActionNetwork.com to sign up for free and make your picks today.