The Favorites Sports Betting Podcast

The holidays are quickly approaching and the NFL regular season stretch run is underway! Coming off a winning weekend, Action Network NFL betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter are ready to tackle NFL Week 12. Together they discuss every other game on the board, including another heavenly Motor City matchup, a two great Los Angeles prime time games and a rock bottom buy low spot in Carolina. Plus, we get a recap of Week 11 in the free Favorites Podcast $100,000 Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest, which is STILL available for sign-up at favorites.actionnetwork.com And be sure to keep your ears peeled for our Simon Says and Executive Decision picks of the week!
After another instant classic between the Chiefs and Bills in Buffalo, Action Network NFL betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter settle down to discuss all things betting for NFL Week 11. Together they talk about Kansas City's first loss, a dominating victory for the Detroit Lions, a Cleveland clunker and so much more. We get a recap of all their weekly picks, good and bad, as they take accountability before Sunday Night Football kicks off in Los Angeles. Plus, we get their early looks at NFL Week 12. And for new listeners, The Favorites $100K Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest is underway! Presented by bet365, this totally free-to-play contest has over $100,000 in cash prizes up for grabs to our listeners this NFL season. Just visit Favorites.ActionNetwork.com to sign up for free and make your picks today.
Double digit favorites have unexpected rolled this season, ad Action Network NFL betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter discuss if this trend will continue in Detroit on Sunday. Together they cover Mahomes as an underdog, the Browns on the road, a weekly boosted underdog moneyline parlay courtesy of bet365, and more. Plus, we hear their Big Balls Bet of the Week presented by Tommy John, play a round of Scooch Roulette and build a tasty round robin of NFL underdogs. It's all fun and games as they narrow down their five picks in the free Favorites Podcast $100,000 Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest, which is STILL available for sign-up at favorites.actionnetwork.com We even get a Last Word segment with Action Network Director of Research Evan Abrams.
Can the Kansas City Chiefs stay undefeated in Buffalo? Action Network NFL betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter are ready to tackle this question and all things betting for NFL Week 11. Together they discuss every other game on the board, including rock bottom for the Jaguars and Titans, a classic AFC North battle, and a Lone Star State primetime matchup that has everyone a little depressed. Plus, we get a recap of Week 10 in the free Favorites Podcast $100,000 Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest, which is STILL available for sign-up at favorites.actionnetwork.com And be sure to keep your ears peeled for our Simon Says and Executive Decision picks of the week!
After wild games for both the Steelers and 49ers, Action Network NFL betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter settle in to discuss all things betting for NFL Week 10. Together they talk about a big victory for Buffalo, a last-second blocked field goal in Kansas City and so much more. We get a recap of all their weekly picks, good and bad, as they take accountability before Sunday Night Football kicks off in Houston. Plus, we get their early looks at NFL Week 11. And for new listeners, The Favorites $100K Pro Football Pick 'Em Contest is underway! Presented by bet365, this totally free-to-play contest has over $100,000 in cash prizes up for grabs to our listeners this NFL season. Just visit Favorites.ActionNetwork.com to sign up for free and make your picks today.
Every NFL season, Action Network Chief Content Officer Chad Millman and professional sports gambler Simon Hunter analyze every matchup to select their best bets from the NFL slate. Utilizing Action Network's data-driven analysis, the latest injury news and insider info from Simon's network of professional bettors, together they craft their betting card for the weekend, along with moneyline parlays, totals, survivor pool picks and so much more. For the 2023 NFL season, The Favorites will have new episodes every Sunday night, Tuesday and Thursday. Proudly presented by bet365, the world's favorite sports book brand.