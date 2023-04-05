Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Herd with Colin Cowherd is a thought-provoking, opinionated, and topic-driven journey through the top sports stories of the day. More
  • Best of The Herd
    Colin questions the recent NBA MVPs postseason success after Joel Embiid and the 76ers lose to the Celtics in his return and why we need to adjust what the word "value" means. He talks about the Lakers, the recent dominance by Anthony Davis and what this means for his future in LA. He gives out his most questionable NFL team heading into next season that seems to be getting too much hype. Plus, NBA reporter Mark Medina joins the show to give his thoughts on the Lakers v Warriors match up. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    54:09
  • The Herd - Hour 1 - The MVP and what value means
    Colin questions the recent NBA MVPs postseason success after Joel Embiid and the 76ers game 2 loss to the Celtics The recent dominance by Anthony Davis and what this means for his future with the Lakers    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    40:33
  • The Herd - Hour 2 - Lakers v Warriors
    Colin talks about one huge difference between the NBA and the NFL NBA reporter Mark Medina joins the show to give his thoughts on the Lakers v Warriors match upSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    40:48
  • The Herd - Hour 3 - NBA playoffs tonight
    Preview of game 2 between the Lakers and the Warriors Thoughts on the Celtics-76ers so far   Guest: Tim Hardaway Sr.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    26:08
  • Daniel Cormier TV - DC Check-In with Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: Aljo “is the 4th best fighter I’ve ever faced”
    Cejudo tells Daniel Cormier that Aljamain Sterling isn’t even a top 3 fighter he’s faced! DC checks in with Henry Cejudo ahead of his bantamweight title fight against Aljo at UFC 288. Plus don’t miss why Triple C says he f***ed up to start fight week on Sunday! #Volume #HerdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    15:42

The Herd with Colin Cowherd is a thought-provoking, opinionated, and topic-driven journey through the top sports stories of the day.
