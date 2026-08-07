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3 & Out - Jonathan Taylor’s BIG Extension, Hall of Fame Weekend, Fugazi Friday & NFL Training Camp Mailbag08/07/2026 | 1h 23 mins.On this episode of 3 & Out, John Middlekauff dives into Jonathan Taylor's contract extension and what the new deal means for the Indianapolis Colts, the running back market, and the value of elite talent at the position.
John also breaks down the rise of Kahlil Benson with the Kansas City Chiefs, discussing why the young player is generating buzz and what has stood out during training camp.
With Hall of Fame Weekend here, John looks back at Adam Vinatieri's incredible NFL journey, from his clutch postseason performances to his place among the greatest kickers in league history. What made Vinatieri so special, and why does his career stand out even among the NFL's all-time greats?
Then it's time for Fugazi Friday, as John reacts to something extremely personal to him.
To wrap things up, it's another edition of the Middlekauff Mailbag, where John answers listener questions and tackles the biggest stories from around the NFL and beyond.
From contract extensions and rising players to Hall of Fame careers, media controversies, and fan questions, it's all covered on this episode of 3 & Out.
Follow John on Twitter, and Instagram for the latest.
All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet
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Sharp or Square - NFC WEST BETTING PREVIEW: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals & Seahawks Predictions08/07/2026 | 38 mins.Can the Los Angeles Rams win another Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett? Are the San Francisco 49ers ready to rebound as coach Kyle Shanahan recovers from an offseason car accident? Can the Seattle Seahawks repeat as Super Bowl champions with the vindicated Sam Darnold under center? And just how horrendous will the Arizona Cardinals be this season? NFL betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter dive into one of the best divisions in the league as they continue their annual eight-part division-by-division NFL previews. Matthew Stafford is the reigning NFL MVP. Can he stay healthy for a very dangerous L.A. Rams team? Many predict a big season for Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, but the mighty Seattle Seahawks defense stands in their way. Our duo dives into how professional sports bettors are handling these teams, especially an Arizona Cardinals team that may be in full-blown tanking mode starting in Week 1. We also hear some picks and predictions for the upcoming season, along with some exotic division wagers to get every gambler excited about the 2026 NFL season. #Volume
0:03:00 - START
0:06:45 - NFC WEST PREVIEW
0:07:40 - ARIZONA CARDINALS PREVIEW
0:20:30 - SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS PREVIEW
0:29:45 - SEATTLE SEAHAWKS PREVIEW
0:39:00 - LOS ANGELES RAMS PREVIEW
-- All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet
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The Daniel Cormier Show - DC says Arman Tsarukyan THOUGHT he'd fight Charles Oliveira + Ruffy matchup, Makhachev08/07/2026 | 12 mins.Daniel Cormier IS BACK with another episode of the DC Show, this time following massive fight announcements for UFC 331, including both a Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van title fight AND Arman Tsarukyan taking on Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event. DC says he spoke to Arman in Abu Dhabi, and at that time, was under the impression the fight would be against Charles Oliveira. DC also breaks down the Islam Makhachev and Ian Garry championship fight, and why this WILL be Islam's toughest opponent. And don't miss Cormier react to Joe Rogan speaking on Tom Aspinall in his most recent podcast! #Volume
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What's Wright - PROOF LeBron saved the Lakers, Durant burning bridges + QB tiers REACTIONS08/06/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Nick Wright reacts to Mike Sando’s annual quarterback tiers and Patrick Mahomes losing his unanimous spot atop the mountain. Then, Nick discusses Kevin Durant’s comments about LeBron James joining the 76ers, and Klay Thompson’s response. Later, Nick weighs in on if the Seattle Seahawks are now underrated and if the Los Angeles Rams have done enough to become his Super Bowl favorite. #Volume
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THE HERD – HOUR 1 – Jaxson Dart Rising Fast, 49ers Bad Vibes, Jim Harbaugh: Chargers Scary Good08/06/2026 | 42 mins.Colin Cowherd reacts to reports from NFL training camp including Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants. Colin believes Dart showed plenty of promise in his rookie season that he’s betting on a big leap under new head coach John Harbaugh in year 2.
Colin has bad vibes about the 49ers following more injury news for San Francisco. He explains the major difference between Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay and why this seems to be the reason the 49ers are constantly missing stars to injury.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh joins the show to talk about coaching Justin Herbert and the hiring offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
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About The Herd with Colin Cowherd
The Herd with Colin Cowherd is a thought-provoking, opinionated, and topic-driven journey through the top sports stories of the day.Podcast website
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