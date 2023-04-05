The Herd with Colin Cowherd is a thought-provoking, opinionated, and topic-driven journey through the top sports stories of the day. More
Best of The Herd
Colin questions the recent NBA MVPs postseason success after Joel Embiid and the 76ers lose to the Celtics in his return and why we need to adjust what the word "value" means. He talks about the Lakers, the recent dominance by Anthony Davis and what this means for his future in LA. He gives out his most questionable NFL team heading into next season that seems to be getting too much hype. Plus, NBA reporter Mark Medina joins the show to give his thoughts on the Lakers v Warriors match up.
5/4/2023
54:09
The Herd - Hour 1 - The MVP and what value means
Colin questions the recent NBA MVPs postseason success after Joel Embiid and the 76ers game 2 loss to the Celtics
The recent dominance by Anthony Davis and what this means for his future with the Lakers
5/4/2023
40:33
The Herd - Hour 2 - Lakers v Warriors
Colin talks about one huge difference between the NBA and the NFL
5/4/2023
40:48
The Herd - Hour 3 - NBA playoffs tonight
Preview of game 2 between the Lakers and the Warriors
Thoughts on the Celtics-76ers so far
5/4/2023
26:08
