On this episode of 3 & Out, John Middlekauff dives into Jonathan Taylor's contract extension and what the new deal means for the Indianapolis Colts, the running back market, and the value of elite talent at the position.

John also breaks down the rise of Kahlil Benson with the Kansas City Chiefs, discussing why the young player is generating buzz and what has stood out during training camp.

With Hall of Fame Weekend here, John looks back at Adam Vinatieri's incredible NFL journey, from his clutch postseason performances to his place among the greatest kickers in league history. What made Vinatieri so special, and why does his career stand out even among the NFL's all-time greats?

Then it's time for Fugazi Friday, as John reacts to something extremely personal to him.

To wrap things up, it's another edition of the Middlekauff Mailbag, where John answers listener questions and tackles the biggest stories from around the NFL and beyond.

From contract extensions and rising players to Hall of Fame careers, media controversies, and fan questions, it's all covered on this episode of 3 & Out.

Follow John on Twitter, and Instagram for the latest.

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