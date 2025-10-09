SHARP NFL Week 6 Bets: Lions-Chiefs, Cowboys-Panthers, Patriots-Saints, 49ers-Bucs and more

NFL betting media maven Chad Millman and professional sports gambler Simon Hunter pick more best bets for NFL Week 6. They dive into their favorite NFL matchups across the board on a quest for five winning against the spread bets for their weekly NFL pick 'em pool contest. We get reactions to the Joe Flacco trade between the Browns and Bengals. We also get Sharp Calls, where Simon recaps the phone calls he's received from fellow professional gamblers. Games covered today include Thursday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants led by Jaxson Dart, Sunday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Green Bay Packers, the Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos vs New York Jets in the London game, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys vs the Carolina Panthers and more. We also get Round Robins, Simon's biggest bets of the week, moneyline favorites, and so much more. -- All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet 0:03:00 - Start 0:05:00 - Sharp Calls 0:08:00 - COWBOYS-PANTHERS 0:15:00 - CHARGERS-DOLPHINS 0:25:00 - SEAHAWKS-JAGUARS 0:28:30 - BROWNS-STEELERS 0:34:00 - PATRIOTS-SAINTS 0:43:00 - TITANS-RAIDERS 0:47:00 - NINERS-BUCCANEERS 0:52:00 - CARDINALS-COLTS 0:54:00 - BENGALS-PACKERS 1:02:00 - LIONS-CHIEFS 1:09:00 - BEARS-COMMANDERS 1:14:00 - Simon's Biggest Bets 1:15:00 - Round Robins + more