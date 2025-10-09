SHARP NFL Week 6 Bets: Lions-Chiefs, Cowboys-Panthers, Patriots-Saints, 49ers-Bucs and more
NFL betting media maven Chad Millman and professional sports gambler Simon Hunter pick more best bets for NFL Week 6. They dive into their favorite NFL matchups across the board on a quest for five winning against the spread bets for their weekly NFL pick 'em pool contest. We get reactions to the Joe Flacco trade between the Browns and Bengals. We also get Sharp Calls, where Simon recaps the phone calls he's received from fellow professional gamblers. Games covered today include Thursday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants led by Jaxson Dart, Sunday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Green Bay Packers, the Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos vs New York Jets in the London game, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys vs the Carolina Panthers and more. We also get Round Robins, Simon's biggest bets of the week, moneyline favorites, and so much more. #Volume -- All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet 0:03:00 - Start 0:05:00 - Sharp Calls 0:08:00 - COWBOYS-PANTHERS 0:15:00 - CHARGERS-DOLPHINS 0:25:00 - SEAHAWKS-JAGUARS 0:28:30 - BROWNS-STEELERS 0:34:00 - PATRIOTS-SAINTS 0:43:00 - TITANS-RAIDERS 0:47:00 - NINERS-BUCCANEERS 0:52:00 - CARDINALS-COLTS 0:54:00 - BENGALS-PACKERS 1:02:00 - LIONS-CHIEFS 1:09:00 - BEARS-COMMANDERS 1:14:00 - Simon's Biggest Bets 1:15:00 - Round Robins + more Subscribe to Sharp or Square for gambling advice, best bets, and predictions from sports betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter. Follow on all platforms: https://www.instagram.com/sharporsquare/ https://x.com/SharporSquare_See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
NFL WEEK 6 Bets: Lions-Chiefs, Eagles-Giants, Cowboys-Panthers, Pats-Saints and more
NFL Week 5 Reactions and Early Week 6 Betting Leans - Cowboys-Jets, Commanders-Chargers, Texans-Ravens and more
Chad Millman and Simon Hunter dive into their betting results from NFL Week 5, seeing where they went right and where they went wrong after a raucous Sunday of NFL action. Their contest picks went 2-2 with Monday Night Football still pending. Plus, we get all their early NFL Week 6 best bets and leans. Games recapped today include Cooper Rush and the Baltimore Ravens hosting CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints electric win over Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers falling to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, and much more. #Volume 0:03:00 - start 0:07:00 - Texans at Ravens 0:09:00 - Titans at Cardinals 0:11:00 - Cowboys at Jets 0:17:00 - Commanders at Chargers 0:29:00 - Broncos at Eagles 0:37:00 - Giants at Saints 0:47:00 - Shame On You 0:56:00 - Early Leans for NFL Week 6 -- All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet Subscribe to Sharp or Square for gambling advice, best bets, and predictions from sports betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter. Follow on all platforms: https://www.instagram.com/sharporsquare/ https://x.com/SharporSquare_See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
FINAL NFL Week 5 Bets - Cowboys-Jets, Texans-Ravens, Chiefs-Jaguars, Giants-Saints and more
Kickoff is nearly here, so let's get betting! NFL betting expert Chad Millman and professional sports gambler Simon Hunter announce their final five against the spread contest picks for NFL Week 5. After all their picks and predictions this week, they deliver their top five best bets, including Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys visiting the New York Jets, Cooper Rush and the Baltimore Ravens hosting CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, the favored Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes heading to Jacksonville on Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints hosting Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, and a must-fade spot for the LA Chargers against the Washington Commanders. All their final and official betting picks, all in one fast-paced episode! #Volume 0:00:00 - start 0:07:30 - Texans at Ravens 0:08:30 - New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 0:10:30 - Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets 0:12:30 - Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars MNF 0:20:00 - Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles 0:22:00 - Washington Commanders at LA Chargers 0:24:00 - FINAL BETS All lines courtesy of Hard Rock Bet Subscribe to Sharp or Square for gambling advice, best bets, and predictions from sports betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter. Follow on all platforms: https://www.instagram.com/sharporsquare/ https://x.com/SharporSquare_See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
SHARP NFL Week 5 Bets - Cowboys-Jets, Chiefs-Jaguars, Giants-Saints, Texans-Ravens and more | Sharp or Square
Welcome to October! NFL betting media maven Chad Millman is joined by his friend and professional sports gambler Simon Hunter as they narrow down their best bets for Week 5. They look at their favorite matchups on the board on their quest for five top against the spread bets for their weekly NFL contest. We also get Sharp Calls, where Simon recaps the phone calls he's received from fellow professional gamblers. Games covered today include Thursday Night Football between the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Night Football between the New England Patriots and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Jaguars, Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys at the New York Jets and more. We also get Round Robins, Simon's biggest bets of the week, moneyline favorites, survivor pool picks and so much more. #Volume -- All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet 0:03:00 - Start 0:07:00 - Sharp Calls 0:09:00 - 49ERS-RAMS 0:12:00 - VIKINGS-BROWNS 0:16:00 - DOLPHINS-PANTHERS 0:23:00 - GIANTS-SAINTS 0:28:00 - TEXANS-RAVENS 0:32:00 - BRONCOS-EAGLES 0:37:00 - COWBOYS-JETS 0:45:00 - BUCS-SEAHAWKS 0:49:00 - LIONS-BENGALS 0:56:00 - COMMANDERS-CHARGERS 1:04:00 - CHIEFS-JAGUARS 1:08:00 - Simon's Biggest Bets 1:09:00 - Round Robins + Survivor Subscribe to Sharp or Square for gambling advice, best bets, and predictions from sports betting experts Chad Millman and Simon Hunter. Follow on all platforms: https://www.instagram.com/sharporsquare/ https://x.com/SharporSquare_See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
