First Take resumes with the oft criticized Jalen Hurts. His stats don't align with any of the top players, and the eye test shows he can't even throw down the middle of the field... but he has won a Super Bowl. Should we stop criticizing Hurts, or berate him even more? Then, can Alabama football fly under the radar, or is this a completely conjured up story ripped from the depths of Nick Saban's illustrious brain? Next, Stephen A. and CC pick the Bengals schedule!



You have pick 1.6 in fantasy: CMC or Amon-Ra

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