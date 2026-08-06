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- First Take resumes with the oft criticized Jalen Hurts. His stats don't align with any of the top players, and the eye test shows he can't even throw down the middle of the field... but he has won a Super Bowl. Should we stop criticizing Hurts, or berate him even more? Then, can Alabama football fly under the radar, or is this a completely conjured up story ripped from the depths of Nick Saban's illustrious brain? Next, Stephen A. and CC pick the Bengals schedule!
You have pick 1.6 in fantasy: CMC or Amon-Ra
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- First Take begins with Aaron Donald's potential return! The all time great defensive tackle may come back to a star studded Rams defensive line already equipped with Myles Garrett and Poona Ford. Would they be the clear cut favorites in the NFC? Then, Jeff Passan thinks the Dodgers recent slide means nothing, PCA could win MVP, and Aaron Judge may boost the Yankees offense back to its scoring ways. Next, Stephen A. has Michelle Smallmon's Packers starting out 6-0!! What???
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- First Take resumes with the always controversial Philadelphia Eagles! Are there any certainties with this Jalen Hurts led squad, or are they the NFC's biggest unknown? Then, coming off of a disappointing 2025 campaign in which he tore his ACL and LCL, does Patrick GOAThomes have anything to prove this season? Next, Mad Dog is MAD about Tarik Skubal's tenure with the Tigers, people caring about NFL training camp, and PCA's Babe Ruth disrespect!
Who are you drafting first in fantasy football: Mahomes or Hurts?
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- First Take begins with Tarik Skubal's Dodgers debut! The MLB's newest evil empire struck out against the Cubbies losing 5-1 with their new ace on the mound. Is the squad with the $400 million payroll the team to beat come playoff time? Then, Doggy runs through the Lions lackluster last place schedule! Is Detroit the best bounce back candidate heading into the NFL season? Next, are the Chargers too reliant on Justin Herbert? Have they failed the perennial playoff loser more than he has failed them?
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- After Tarik Skubal signed with the Dodgers, he defended critics calling his new ballclub a super team. Does Skubal have a point? Who is the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the MLB?
Plus, Jaylen Brown was back on Twitch, but this time, he expressed his excitement to play alongside LeBron James. Does Brown present a problem for the 76ers, or will he and James develop chemistry that can lead them to a title?
All that and more on First Take.
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About First Take
First Take is always a heated discussion as Stephen A. Smith and guests debate about the day's top stories.Podcast website
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