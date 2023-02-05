Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast First Take
First Take is always a heated discussion as Stephen A. Smith and guests debate about the day's top stories. More
  • Hour 2 : Take Charge
    In this hour Stephen A Smith is rejoined by Jay Williams and Brian Windhorst. Plus the NBA star CJ McCollum stops by to break down the latest NBA games. The Warriors had everything go their way and still walked away with an L. Find out who thinks game 2 is a must win for the Warriors. We got UFC's Daniel Cormier joining the show stopping by to give us his list of all time greatest combat fighters. You may be surprised by that one. This and more on First Take. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    44:20
  • Hour 1 : Tantamount Rushmore
    In this hour Stephen A Smith is joined by Jay Williams and Brian Windhorst to give the hottest NBA debate. Stephen A turned a lot of heads when discussing Basketball's Mount Rushmore. You don't want to miss Jay Will's and Windy's response to that! Plus should Philly just wanna rock with Embiid as the leader of that offense? This and more on First Take. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    40:33
  • Hour 2: Top 2, Not 2
    Stephen A., Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, J.J Redick discuss if the Suns can beat the Nuggets without Chris Paul, if Joel Embiid should play in game two tonight and what is Mad Dog mad about? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    43:25
  • Hour 1: Drained Poole
    Stephen A., Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, J.J Redick and 3x NFL DPOY J.J. Watt reminisce on his NFL career, discuss the Grizzlies not re-signing Dillon Brooks and who are you more confident in: Knicks or Heat? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    46:39
  • Hour 2: Snoop Dogg In The Building!
    In this episode, Stephen A. is joined by the one and only Snoop Dogg to talk all things NBA playoffs, the Lakers, hip-hop legends, and his latest venture into the NHL. J.J. Redick and Tim Legler are back to give their takes on how worried the Celtics should be after dropping Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the 76ers last night. J.J. tells us who needs to step up if the Knicks hope to even the series against the Miami Heat tonight. Plus, Stephen A. tells us who the biggest x-factor will be in the much-anticipated Lakers-Warriors series. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    45:29

About First Take

First Take is always a heated discussion as Stephen A. Smith and guests debate about the day's top stories.
