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LAST CALL | Xavier Atkins Dismissed From Auburn, Alex McPherson Earns Lou Groza Honor10/21/2026 | 12 mins.JJ Jackson and Ryan Lavoie discuss the shocking dismissal of Auburn Football linebacker Xavier Atkins following his suspension for the Tigers' upset victory over No. 1 Georgia. What does Atkins' departure mean for Auburn's defense, and how will head coach Alex Golesh handle the loss of one of his most talented defenders?
Plus, Auburn kicker Alex McPherson receives national recognition after being named a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week! Following his game-winning field goal against Georgia, McPherson continues to make headlines as the Tigers build momentum from their historic victory in Athens.
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Landing On The Plains | Former Auburn Captain CANNOT Believe Auburn Took Down UGA10/20/2026 | 28 mins.Chandler and Kyle reminisce over the UGA game. How they got it done and what they can build on from here!
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- Kyle and Ben discuss Xavier Atkins dismissal more in depth and where Auburn goes from here
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- Blackerby & Brad airs every weekday on Auburn Daily and is hosted by Brad Law & Zac Blackerby. Do us a favor and hammer those thumbs up and subscribe buttons and be sure to tell your friends about B&B! Sign up for your FREE newsletter at www.AuburnDaily.com
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- HOW DID AUBURN DO IT?! Film expert Taylor Williams, aka "T-Dub," joins The Top Button Podcast to break down the film from Auburn's MASSIVE upset of #1 Georgia!
We take a deep dive into both sides of the football, examining what Auburn did differently offensively, how the Tigers slowed down Georgia's rushing attack, and the key adjustments that helped Alex Golesh's team pull off the win.
Plus, there's ONE THING Georgia kept doing that T-Dub absolutely CANNOT BELIEVE! We break down what it was, why it mattered, and how Auburn took advantage.
Was this a blueprint for Auburn moving forward, or just one incredible performance?
💬 Drop your biggest takeaway from the Georgia win in the comments, and SUBSCRIBE for more Auburn football film breakdowns and analysis!
#Auburn #AuburnFootball #WarEagle #GeorgiaFootball #AlexGolesh #SEC #CollegeFootball
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About The Auburn Daily Network
Your home for all of the Auburn content and insight you need! Kyle Rush aka Charlie5, Zac Blackerby, Lindsay Crosby and Brad Law will provide you with in-depth discussion of what’s going on inside Auburn sports all season long.Podcast website
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