HOW DID AUBURN DO IT?! Film expert Taylor Williams, aka "T-Dub," joins The Top Button Podcast to break down the film from Auburn's MASSIVE upset of #1 Georgia!

We take a deep dive into both sides of the football, examining what Auburn did differently offensively, how the Tigers slowed down Georgia's rushing attack, and the key adjustments that helped Alex Golesh's team pull off the win.

Plus, there's ONE THING Georgia kept doing that T-Dub absolutely CANNOT BELIEVE! We break down what it was, why it mattered, and how Auburn took advantage.

Was this a blueprint for Auburn moving forward, or just one incredible performance?

💬 Drop your biggest takeaway from the Georgia win in the comments, and SUBSCRIBE for more Auburn football film breakdowns and analysis!

#Auburn #AuburnFootball #WarEagle #GeorgiaFootball #AlexGolesh #SEC #CollegeFootball

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