VQ Pod: Where will Tennessee be ranked Tuesday in the CFP?
Where will Tennessee be ranked on Tuesday night in the updated College Football Playoff bracket? What needs to happen for the Vols to host a playoff game at Neyland Stadium? And what's the latest with Tennessee recruiting as ew sit on the doorstep of National Signing Day? Join the Volquest crew on the weekly podcast as they break it all down.
Rocky Top Rewind: Tennessee caps regular season with Vandy win
Brent Hubbs, Eric Cain and Matt Ray breakdown Tennessee's win over Vanderbilt to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record. Now, it's on to the playoffs.
The start wasn't pretty but the finish was. Tennessee takes down Vanderbilt 36-23 to capture the 10th win of the season. The Volunteers now await the College Football Playoffs in two weeks.
GameQuest: VFL Ollie Lane previews Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Grant Ramey and Eric Cain preview Tennessee's regular season finale at Vanderbilt with a spot in the College Football Playoffs on the line. VFL Ollie Lane joins the show to give his perspectives as well.
Mailbag Podcast: Gameplan vs. Vanderbilt +recruiting finish ahead of Signing Day
Join Brent Hubbs, Austin Price and Eric Cain on this week's edition of the Volquest Mailbag Podcast where they answer all of your Thanksgiving Day Tennessee questions.