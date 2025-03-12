Powered by RND
The 11th Inning with Kolko and Zim
The 11th Inning with Kolko and Zim

MLB.com
Nationals Broadcaster, Dan Kolko & Mr. National himself, Ryan Zimmerman welcome their friends from around the league and beyond to talk Nats baseball, the world of sports, and more.
  • Episode 1: Season Kick-Off & Guest Sean Doolittle
    Hosts Kolko and Zim discuss the Nationals upcoming 2025 season from Spring Training and welcome their first guest Sean Doolittle To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    54:36
  • Sneak peek of The 11th Inning with Kolko & Zim
    Nationals Broadcaster, Dan Kolko & Mr. National himself, Ryan Zimmerman welcome their friends from around the league and beyond to talk Nats baseball, the world of sports, and more. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3:21

About The 11th Inning with Kolko and Zim

Nationals Broadcaster, Dan Kolko & Mr. National himself, Ryan Zimmerman welcome their friends from around the league and beyond to talk Nats baseball, the world of sports, and more.
