Total Soccer Show: USMNT, Champions League, EPL, and more ...

Long-running American soccer show covering the USMNT, Premier League, Champions League, MLS, and more. If you enjoy analysis and silliness in equal measure, we'... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1150
The Big Thing: Ivan Toney's ban and sports betting in soccer
Taylor and Ryan discuss Ivan Toney's eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, and the greater role that sports betting plays in the beautiful game.
----
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our brand-new Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, blog posts, videos, and much more.
Become a member today at patreon.com/totalsoccershow!
----
Sponsors! Today's episode is brought to you by...
Better Help! Visit BetterHelp.com/TSS slash TSS today to get 10% off your first month.
Shady Rays! Go to ShadyRays.com/TSS and use code tss and for a limited time, when you buy one pair of Shady Rays, you’ll get a second pair FREE.
Babbel! Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to Babbel.com/TSS.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/19/2023
54:27
Champions League Review! Manchester City’s best performance of all time? What went wrong for Real Madrid, how Inter beat Milan, and more
The Champions League Final is set! Taylor, Ryan, and Joe dive into how Manchester City stormed past Real Madrid to get there and how Inter Milan stood firm against AC Milan to advance. What did we make of these two semifinals? And is there any way for Inter to win this whole thing? All that -- and more -- on the show.
----
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our brand-new Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, blog posts, videos, and much more.
Become a member today at patreon.com/totalsoccershow!
----
Sponsors! Today's episode is brought to you by...
Better Help! Visit BetterHelp.com/TSS slash TSS today to get 10% off your first month.
Shady Rays! Go to ShadyRays.com/TSS and use code tss and for a limited time, when you buy one pair of Shady Rays, you’ll get a second pair FREE.
Babbel! Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to Babbel.com/TSS.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/18/2023
57:57
Which of Pep's midfield trios is his best midfield trio, is Wayne Rooney a good manager, the up-and-coming managers who could move this summer, and more Listener Questions!
Ryan is joined by Joe and Taylor to answer some particularly excellent Listener Questions, including...
1) Is Ryan Bailey real? (Yes, that's a real question that we answered)
2) Which of Pep Guardiola's midfield trios is/was his best midfield trio?
3) Is Wayne Rooney a good head coach/manager?
4) Who are some up and coming managers that a club in the Big 5/6 leagues may try to hire this summer?
5) Does Erling Haaland have any shot at the Ballon d'Or, or does it already have Messi's name on it?
6) Why does the “galácticos” approach work for Real Madrid and not for PSG?
7) Who are the football equivalents of Hard Rock Café, Applebees and Chili's? (Once again, yes, that's a real question that Ryan forced us to answer).
----
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our brand-new Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, blog posts, videos, and much more.
Become a member today at patreon.com/totalsoccershow!
----
Sponsors! Today's episode is brought to you by...
Better Help! Visit BetterHelp.com/TSS slash TSS today to get 10% off your first month.
Shady Rays! Go to ShadyRays.com/TSS and use code tss and for a limited time, when you buy one pair of Shady Rays, you’ll get a second pair FREE.
Babbel! Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to Babbel.com/TSS.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/17/2023
58:43
Folarin Balogun to the USMNT! Plus, grading MLS Season Pass, the greatest American manager ever, and more listener questions
Big news in the USMNT-sphere! Balogun has committed to playing for the United States. Taylor and Joe break down what that means for the U.S., analyze Balogun's game, and smile for a long time. Then, it's on to a batch of listener questions! How has Evander done in Portland? Can SKC continue to bounce back after a rough start to the season in MLS? What do we think of MLS Season Pass? And who's the greatest American manager ever? All that -- and more -- on the show.
----
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our brand-new Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, blog posts, videos, and much more.
Become a member today at patreon.com/totalsoccershow!
----
Sponsors! Today's episode is brought to you by...
Better Help! Visit BetterHelp.com/TSS slash TSS today to get 10% off your first month.
Shady Rays! Go to ShadyRays.com/TSS and use code tss and for a limited time, when you buy one pair of Shady Rays, you’ll get a second pair FREE.
Babbel! Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to Babbel.com/TSS.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/16/2023
1:13:45
Weekend Review! Man City march on, Barcelona lift the title, Pochettino agrees Chelsea deal!
Ryan, Taylor and Joe convene to discuss the biggest stories of the weekend, including Barcelona's title win, Arsenal's collapse, Southampton's relegation and much more!
----
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our brand-new Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, blog posts, videos, and much more.
Become a member today at patreon.com/totalsoccershow!
----
Sponsors! Today's episode is brought to you by...
Better Help! Visit BetterHelp.com/TSS slash TSS today to get 10% off your first month.
Shady Rays! Go to ShadyRays.com/TSS and use code tss and for a limited time, when you buy one pair of Shady Rays, you’ll get a second pair FREE.
Babbel! Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to Babbel.com/TSS.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices