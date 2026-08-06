Total Soccer Show: USMNT, Champions League, EPL, and more ...

Ryan is joined by Graham and Taylor (and Joe, in spirit, we think) to discuss the latest from around the globe, including the welcome news that Mauricio Pochettino has signed on for another 4 years with the USMNT, the ongoing drama with FIFA and Infantino, and the tumultuous summer at Newcastle that has seen Eddie Howe depart and a number of potential acquisitions head elsewhere.



JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!

Check out our Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, videos, The TSS Scouting Network, and much more.



WATCH TSS EPISODES ON YOUTUBE!

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠We're posting all our episodes here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and streaming throughout the World Cup! Smash like and subscribe etc.!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.