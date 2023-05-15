Total Soccer Show: USMNT, Champions League, EPL, and more ...

Which of Pep's midfield trios is his best midfield trio, is Wayne Rooney a good manager, the up-and-coming managers who could move this summer, and more Listener Questions!

Ryan is joined by Joe and Taylor to answer some particularly excellent Listener Questions, including... 1) Is Ryan Bailey real? (Yes, that's a real question that we answered) 2) Which of Pep Guardiola's midfield trios is/was his best midfield trio? 3) Is Wayne Rooney a good head coach/manager? 4) Who are some up and coming managers that a club in the Big 5/6 leagues may try to hire this summer? 5) Does Erling Haaland have any shot at the Ballon d'Or, or does it already have Messi's name on it? 6) Why does the "galácticos" approach work for Real Madrid and not for PSG? 7) Who are the football equivalents of Hard Rock Café, Applebees and Chili's? (Once again, yes, that's a real question that Ryan forced us to answer).