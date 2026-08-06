Total Soccer Show: USMNT, Champions League, EPL, and more ...

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2017 episodes
- The gang’s all here to answer your questions! We discuss what Mauricio Pochettino has to do to ensure things don’t get stale with the USMNT, the difference between tactics in Europe and South America, the best Premier League journeyman, a theoretical world where managers have to play, and kits!
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We're posting all our episodes here and streaming throughout the World Cup! Smash like and subscribe etc.!
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- The gang's all here (even Joe!) to discuss Mauricio Pochettino's return to the USMNT in more detail! What should be atop his to-do list early in the cycle? And just what will this cycle look like? Plus, Zavier Gozo to Crystal Palace? All that -- and more -- on the show.
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, videos, The TSS Scouting Network, and much more.
WATCH TSS EPISODES ON YOUTUBE!
We're posting all our episodes here and streaming throughout the World Cup! Smash like and subscribe etc.!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What to expect from new Commissioner Larry Berg, plus transfer window news | MLS Update08/04/2026 | 51 mins.Jeff Rueter returns to his customary Tuesday spot, and goes deep on his experience covering the USMNT this summer (including some good locker room tidbits), the new MLS commissioner and what will be first on his 'to-do' list, and the biggest transfers he hasn't yet been able to discuss on the show.
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, videos, The TSS Scouting Network, and much more.
WATCH TSS EPISODES ON YOUTUBE!
We're posting all our episodes here and streaming throughout the World Cup! Smash like and subscribe etc.!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Pochettino sticking with the USMNT, Infantino on the ropes, and Newcastle's chaotic summer | The Bulletin08/03/2026 | 1hRyan is joined by Graham and Taylor (and Joe, in spirit, we think) to discuss the latest from around the globe, including the welcome news that Mauricio Pochettino has signed on for another 4 years with the USMNT, the ongoing drama with FIFA and Infantino, and the tumultuous summer at Newcastle that has seen Eddie Howe depart and a number of potential acquisitions head elsewhere.
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, videos, The TSS Scouting Network, and much more.
WATCH TSS EPISODES ON YOUTUBE!
We're posting all our episodes here and streaming throughout the World Cup! Smash like and subscribe etc.!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The TSS Gang is here to open up the Listener Questions mailbag, which have a mostly-World Cup theme! On this episode, we’re looking at which team had the most disappointing performance, how post-World Cup big-money transfers happen, and what the USA’s national soccer identity should look like!
JOIN THE TSS+ PATREON!
Check out our Patreon, which houses bonus podcasts, access to our exclusive Discord, videos, The TSS Scouting Network, and much more.
WATCH TSS EPISODES ON YOUTUBE!
We're posting all our episodes here and streaming throughout the World Cup! Smash like and subscribe etc.!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Total Soccer Show: USMNT, Champions League, EPL, and more ...
Long-running American soccer show covering the USMNT, Premier League, Champions League, MLS, and more. If you enjoy analysis and silliness in equal measure, we're the podcast for you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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