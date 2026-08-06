Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast

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770 episodes
- Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are back with a new episode of State of the Union! Today, we give our final thoughts about Mauricio Pochettino re-signing with the USMNT and what we want to see change with him at the helm for the next World Cup cycle. Alexi and Mosse go position by position of the USMNT’s roster and discuss who we could see playing in the next international break. We then discuss MLS naming Larry Berg their new commissioner, set to start in 2027. Alexi lays out the three biggest things he wants to see accomplished in MLS under Berg’s leadership. We then recap all the Leagues Cup action between MLS and Liga MX before getting to #AskAlexi where Alexi and Mosse discuss Chucky Lozano potentially joining the LA Galaxy and debating how USMNT players can make the leap to world class. We finish with One for the Road where Alexi discusses Don Garber’s legacy as MLS commissioner.
0:00: Intro2:36: Final thoughts about Mauricio Pochettino re-signing with USMNT4:53: USMNT roster thoughts and breakdown16:32: Next batch of young USMNT stars23:13: USMNT's upcoming schedule27:03: MLS names next commissioner36:55: Leagues Cup recap41:08: #AskAlexi: Chucky Lozano to the Galaxy?51:53: One for the Road: Don Garber's legacy
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- BREAKING NEWS: Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino inking a new contract extension through the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The duo grades the re-hire while also listing a few concerns for the next cycle. Will he stay the full four years and what has to change?
Up next, Alexi and Mosse dive into Jurgen Klopp to Germany, Zinedine Zidane to France, and Roberto Mancini going to Italy. Would Pep Guardiola have worked on the national teams stage?
To wrap the show, we talk the reports of PSG signing Folarin Balogun, Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten joining Middlesbrough along with Gio Reyna signing with Strasbourg.
Chapters:
0:00 - Intro3:26 - Mauricio Pochettino contract extension reaction24:40 - Coaching Roundup: Klopp, Zidane and more45:56 - Grading MLS debuts: Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski, Casemiro53:32 - One For The Road + What Are We Watching?
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- Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are back with a LIVE episode of State of the Union! Spain are your 2026 FIFA World Cup™ champions after defeating Argentina 1-0. Alexi and Mosse break down all aspects of the match, including Spain’s amazing defense, the commanding play of Rodri and Ferran Torres bagging the winner. We then discuss Lionel Messi’s legacy in what was surely his last ever World Cup match and where he stacks up all-time in the GOAT debate. We then move onto Alexi’s Best XI of the tournament, the best matches of the tournament and the best goals as well. We then pivot to looking back at the USA’s performance and how fans should view the team going forward. Alexi finishes with his moment of the tournament and what the lasting legacy of this American World Cup will be.
Presented by Zillow #Zillow
3:01: Recapping Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina13:33: Lionel Messi's legacy17:35: Rodri wins the Golden Ball & other World Cup award winners24:42: Alexi's Best XI of the tournament28:58: Looking back at the USA's performance31:38: Alexi's Moment of the Day
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- Alexi Lalas is back with a LIVE episode of State of the Union! Alexi begins the show recapping the madness that was England’s 6-4 victory over France in the Bronze Final Match. Alexi debates the merits of 3rd-place games and discusses how various kinds of soccer fans could have felt watching that. He then previews the Final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, Spain vs Argentina, what matchups is he looking forward to the most, how can Argentina neutralize Spain’s possession game and the battle between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. He ends the show with his Moment of the Day.
Presented by Zillow #Zillow
1:56: Recapping England's 6-4 win over France
8:54: What is next for Thomas Tuchel and England?
12:40: Previewing the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: Spain vs Argentina
22:54: Alexi's Moment of the Day
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- Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are back with a new episode of State of the Union! Argentina come back from a goal deficit late to defeat England 2-1 and book a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final™ vs Spain. Alexi and Mosse discuss how Argentina have been able to play through so much adversity this tournament, if Thomas Tuchel’s tactics were off base and where this puts Lionel Messi in the GOAT conversation. We then look ahead to the final between Spain and Argentina and the 3rd-place match between France and England and Alexi finishes the show with his Moment of the Day.
Presented by Zillow #Zillow
1:34: Argentina eliminates England 2-1
10:10: Thomas Tuchel's tactics
13:20: How Argentina made the comeback
17:33: Assessing England's overall World Cup performance
19:30: 3rd place game between France and England
23:45: Previewing final between Spain and Argentina
31:10: Alexi's Moment of the Day
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About Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast
U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas discusses the biggest stories in soccer through the lens of red, white and blue glasses! Join Alexi Lalas and soccer guru David Mosse, as they break down the USMNT, USWNT, MLS, Bundesliga, Premier League, World Cup & everything in between. Follow Alexi Lalas' State of the Union podcast @SOTUWithAlexi on all platforms! https://twitter.com/SOTUWithAlexi https://www.instagram.com/SOTUWithAlexi/ https://www.tiktok.com/@sotuwithalexi https://www.facebook.com/SOTUWithAlexi/Podcast website
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