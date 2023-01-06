Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast

U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas discusses the biggest stories in the world of soccer. Join Alexi and soccer guru David Mosse, as they break down the USMNT, USWNT... More
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami & Christian Pulisic wants Gregg Berhalter BACK? | SOTU
Stu Holden joins State of the Union for a SPECIAL episode as they got you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Holden, Lalas and Mosse first dive into the news of Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami and debate how big this is for Inter Miami and MLS. The trio also react to Christian Pulisic's comments on Gregg Berhalter. Does Pulisic want Berhalter back? Do the trio believe Berhalter will be back? They also make sure to react to the CONCACAF Champions League being renamed to the CONCACAF Champions Cup and analyze what this means moving forward. Shifting over to Europe, Lalas, Holden and Mosse react to West Ham winning the Conference League over Fiorentina and preview Manchester City's matchup against Inter Milan in the Champions League Final. The trio also make sure to preview the top MLS games this weekend such as St. Louis City SC vs. the L.A. Galaxy. To wrap up the show, Lalas, Holden and Mosse talk the top USMNT talent and they talk about the PGA/LIV tour merger!
6/8/2023
1:32:57
U-20 USMNT FIFA World Cup run ends short & did LAFC disappoint in CCL Final? | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are ready to recap all the soccer action from the weekend as they got you covered with all the soccer content that you need! The duo first analyze the preliminary Gold Cup roster for USMNT and touch on USYNT losing to Uruguay during the quarterfinals of the U-20 FIFA World Cup. They debate whether the World Cup was a success or failure. They also make sure to discuss the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship match between Mexico and the United States and why the USA weren't able to place the final touches necessary to pick up the victory. Continuing with the American theme, Lalas and Mosse recap the MLS games from the weekend such as FC Cincinnati's impressive victory over Chicago Fire and also congratulate Leon's victory in the CONCACAF Champions League final over LAFC . Moving over to Europe, they break down top matches such as the FA Cup between Manchester United and Manchester City while also reacting to Zlatan Ibrahimović retiring from soccer. Was Ibrahimović the GREATEST designated player in MLS history? To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse talk about the Saudi League making moves and Lalas touches on José Mourinho's behavior following the conclusion of the Europa League final.
6/6/2023
1:18:51
Julie Ertz joins State of the Union & USMNT Nations League roster reaction! | SOTU
Julie Ertz joins State of the Union for a special episode as Alexi Lalas, David Mosse, and Ertz have you covered with all the soccer content that you need! Ertz sits down with Lalas and Mosse to talk all things Women's World Cup! Will Ertz be ready? Who is the biggest threat to USWNT? Which players should USWNT fans be on the lookout for? Concluding with the interview, Lalas and Mosse shift their focus toward USMNT and CONCACAF Nations League. The duo react to the roster release and debate whether players such as Folarin Balogun should be in the starting 11. Continuing with the American theme, they recap USYNT's impressive 4-0 victory over New Zealand in the U-20 FIFA World Cup and react to the L.A. Galaxy firing Chris Klein. They also make sure to preview the top MLS games this weekend such as FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse analyze whether USMNT is the toughest national team in the world and Lalas reacts to the NYCFC fans giving their thoughts to the players after their 3-1 loss to Cincinnati.
6/1/2023
1:21:20
Anthony Hudson departs U.S. Soccer & USMNT summer transfer preview! | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to the BIG USMNT news as they got you covered with all the soccer content that you need! The duo first dive into the news of Anthony Hudson departing USMNT and discuss what it means for the future. Continuing with the American theme, they also preview the top USMNT summer transfers with players such as Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and Folarin Balogun. Moving over to Europe, Lalas and Mosse break down Dortmund's collapse and touch on Leeds United's relegation. They also make sure to recap the top MLS games from this weekend such as Nashville SC's impressive victory over the Columbus Crew. To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse analyze where the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final should be held and Lalas discusses soccer statues!
5/30/2023
1:27:28
Catarina Macario injured for World Cup & is Leeds relegation GOOD for USMNT players?? | SOTU
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are back in the studio as they got you covered with all the soccer content that you need! The duo first react to the news of Catarina Macario missing the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup due to a knee injury and debate who will need to step up in her absence. Continuing with the American theme, Lalas and Mosse break down Timothy Tillman committing to USMNT over Germany & analyze the United States' U-20 FIFA World Cup squad picking up a 3-0 victory over Fiji. Moving over to Europe, they preview the top games this weekend such as Leeds United vs. Spurs. Is Leeds United getting relegated? Would that be a GOOD thing for Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson? To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse discuss whether MLS is HURTING Mexican soccer players and Lalas breaks down jersey kits!
U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas discusses the biggest stories in the world of soccer. Join Alexi and soccer guru David Mosse, as they break down the USMNT, USWNT, MLS, Bundesliga, Premier League, World Cup & everything in between.
Follow Alexi Lalas' State of the Union podcast @SOTUWithAlexi on all platforms!
