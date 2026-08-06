Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast

Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are back with a new episode of State of the Union! Today, we give our final thoughts about Mauricio Pochettino re-signing with the USMNT and what we want to see change with him at the helm for the next World Cup cycle. Alexi and Mosse go position by position of the USMNT’s roster and discuss who we could see playing in the next international break. We then discuss MLS naming Larry Berg their new commissioner, set to start in 2027. Alexi lays out the three biggest things he wants to see accomplished in MLS under Berg’s leadership. We then recap all the Leagues Cup action between MLS and Liga MX before getting to #AskAlexi where Alexi and Mosse discuss Chucky Lozano potentially joining the LA Galaxy and debating how USMNT players can make the leap to world class. We finish with One for the Road where Alexi discusses Don Garber’s legacy as MLS commissioner.



0:00: Intro2:36: Final thoughts about Mauricio Pochettino re-signing with USMNT4:53: USMNT roster thoughts and breakdown16:32: Next batch of young USMNT stars23:13: USMNT's upcoming schedule27:03: MLS names next commissioner36:55: Leagues Cup recap41:08: #AskAlexi: Chucky Lozano to the Galaxy?51:53: One for the Road: Don Garber's legacy

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