Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast

U-20 USMNT FIFA World Cup run ends short & did LAFC disappoint in CCL Final? | SOTU

Alexi Lalas and David Mosse are ready to recap all the soccer action from the weekend as they got you covered with all the soccer content that you need! The duo first analyze the preliminary Gold Cup roster for USMNT and touch on USYNT losing to Uruguay during the quarterfinals of the U-20 FIFA World Cup. They debate whether the World Cup was a success or failure. They also make sure to discuss the CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship match between Mexico and the United States and why the USA weren't able to place the final touches necessary to pick up the victory. Continuing with the American theme, Lalas and Mosse recap the MLS games from the weekend such as FC Cincinnati's impressive victory over Chicago Fire and also congratulate Leon's victory in the CONCACAF Champions League final over LAFC . Moving over to Europe, they break down top matches such as the FA Cup between Manchester United and Manchester City while also reacting to Zlatan Ibrahimović retiring from soccer. Was Ibrahimović the GREATEST designated player in MLS history? To wrap up the show, Lalas and Mosse talk about the Saudi League making moves and Lalas touches on José Mourinho's behavior following the conclusion of the Europa League final. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices