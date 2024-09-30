Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour presented by NASCAR on FOX

Happy Hour Awards Show! Craziest Finish, Biggest Story, Driver of the Year, and more!
On the final episode of ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ for the 2024 season, Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie, and Mamba Smith recap the biggest moments from the year in the first ever ‘Happy Hour Awards Show!’ The crew reveals the winner of six awards: Best Word of the Week, Best Viral Moment, Best Burnout, Craziest Finish, Biggest Story, and Driver of the Year. Then, they react to who the fans voted for each award. Be sure to tune in next year!
46:13
EXCLUSIVE: Joey Logano interview following Cup Championship
On Episode 74 of ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,’ Kevin Harvick is joined by the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano! Joey details what it was like to win his third championship, and breaks down how his team was able to perform so well down the stretch. Then, Joey reflects on his journey this season and explains how he was able to overcome a slow start to the year and finish strong.
43:24
Joey Logano wins 3rd Cup Championship, Ryan Blaney comes in second, NASCAR State of the Sport, and more!
On Episode 73 of ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,’ Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie, and Mamba Smith react to the Championship race at Phoenix! The crew breaks down Joey Logano’s win and explains the significance of his third Cup Series Championship. Then, they highlight the other contenders who came up short, including Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick. Next, they discuss the State of the Sport address from NASCAR President Steve Phelps and debate about the playoff format. Finally, Mamba reveals his ‘social sips’ and highlights two first-time champions in the XFinity series and Truck series.
52:07
Ricky Carmichael Interview
On Episode 72 of ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,’ Kevin Harvick is joined by the greatest motocross racer ever, Ricky Carmichael! Kevin and Ricky discuss the recent Cup Race at Martinsville before Ricky gives his picks to win the Championship. Then, Ricky reflects on his motocross career, transition to stock-car racing, and more!
40:41
Ryan Blaney wins at Martinsville, Christopher Bell penalized by NASCAR, Championship 4 Preview, and more!
On Episode 71 of ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,’ Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie, and Mamba Smith react to a thrilling playoff race at Martinsville Speedway! The crew breaks down Ryan Blaney’s impressive win, Christopher Bell’s penalty, and preview the Championship 4! Then they wrap things up with Mamba’s Social Sips.
About Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour presented by NASCAR on FOX
Former Cup Series Champion and NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick gives his expert opinion on the top NASCAR storylines weekly alongside FOX Sports’ Kaitlyn Vincie and NASCAR’s Chief Hype Officer, Mamba Smith. Plus, Kevin brings some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and pop culture into the racing world with weekly interviews.