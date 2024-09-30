Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour presented by NASCAR on FOX

Joey Logano wins 3rd Cup Championship, Ryan Blaney comes in second, NASCAR State of the Sport, and more!

On Episode 73 of 'Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour,' Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie, and Mamba Smith react to the Championship race at Phoenix! The crew breaks down Joey Logano's win and explains the significance of his third Cup Series Championship. Then, they highlight the other contenders who came up short, including Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick. Next, they discuss the State of the Sport address from NASCAR President Steve Phelps and debate about the playoff format. Finally, Mamba reveals his 'social sips' and highlights two first-time champions in the XFinity series and Truck series.