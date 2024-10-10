Listen to New World Old Soul Podcast in the App

We Messed Up. A Warning to Others - We're Making Some Big Changes This Year

Admitting I Have a Problem - Our New Year Is Off to A Tragic Start

We’re Asking for Your Grace & Forgiveness On This One…

Amber & Granger Smith On Their Tragic Loss, Substance Abuse & the Night That Almost Ended It All

We Were Wrong On TRUMP + Texas Was a NIGHTMARE!

