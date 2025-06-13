The Official Real Spill Podcast

Men’s Mental Health: The Struggle, The Strength, The Real Spill
This episode of The Real Spill Podcast gets deep. We’re talking about something too many men keep bottled up: mental health. From silent battles with depression to moments of feeling like giving up, our hosts and guests share raw, unfiltered stories of what it’s really like to be a man dealing with the weight of the world — and trying to smile through it.But don’t worry, we still keep it light with a little bit of humor (because if we don’t laugh, we might cry).Whether you’ve been there, you’re there now, or you know someone going through it — this episode is for every man who ever felt like he had to suffer in silence. You’re not weak. You’re human. And you’re not alone.Tap in. This is healing. This is real. This is Real Spill.#MensMentalHealth #YouGoodBro #RealSpillPodcast #BlackMenHealing #DepressionIsReal #MentalHealthMatters #LaughThroughThePain
--------
45:37
Step Parenting...What are the boundaries
So you helped raise her, paid for her prom dress, sat through PTA meetings… and now she’s graduating — but your invite got lost in the mail? 🥴In this hilarious and slightly petty episode of The Real Spill Podcast, we’re diving into the wild world of step-parenting. From trying to earn respect in a house that still calls you “Mr. What’s-His-Name” to getting ghosted on family group texts, we’re talking about the real struggle of being a step-parent in these modern-day Brady Bunch households.Is there a right way to step-parent? Should you stay in your lane or demand your credit? And what do you do when your stepchild walks across that stage… and you watching it on IG Live?Step in. It’s funny 'til it’s personal. This is Real Spill.#StepParentProblems #RealSpillPodcast #UninvitedAndUnbothered #StepDaddyDrama #ModernFamilyMadness #BlackFathers #BlendedFamilyRealness
--------
48:37
Watchin That Ass...But Damn Your Girl Wit You!
Fellas, you ever been out with your lady, minding your business… when a whole walking temptation passes by? You try not to look, but your peripheral vision got other plans. 👀In this hilarious episode of The Real Spill, we’re breaking down the art (and danger) of "respectfully watching that ass" while in a committed relationship. Is it harmless? Is it human nature? Or are you just trying to die a slow, silent death from your girl’s side-eye?We talk survival tactics, the unspoken rules, and how women always seem to catch that ONE glance. Tap in for laughs, real talk, and maybe a few tips that might just save your life… or at least your relationship.It’s funny 'cause it’s true. This is Real Spill.#WatchingThatAss #PeripheralVisionPro #RealSpillPodcast #RelationshipComedy #BlackLove #StayWokeStayMarried #FellasBeCareful
--------
50:22
Raising Gen Alpha Kids
In this episode of The Real Spill Podcast, we dive into the world of raising Gen Alpha—the bold, tech-savvy, emotionally aware generation born after 2010. From iPads at two years old to questioning everything by eight, this generation is different. We’re unpacking what it means to parent in today’s digital age, how to balance old-school values with new-school realities, and how to prepare our kids for a world we’re still learning to navigate ourselves.Join us as we share real stories, hard truths, and practical advice for raising confident, grounded, and respectful Gen Alpha kids. Whether you're a parent, uncle, godparent, or future dad—this one’s for you.Tap in. This is Real Spill.#ParentingRealTalk #GenAlpha #BlackFathers #RaisingKidsToday #RealSpillPodcast #DigitalParenting #MillennialParents #FamilyFirst
--------
55:18
Why Do You Think Black Businesses Fail?
Episode Description:In this eye-opening episode of The Real Spill Podcast, we dive into the hard truths behind why so many Black-owned businesses struggle or shut down. From lack of access to funding and generational wealth to gaps in mentorship, marketing, and community support—nothing is off limits.We break down the statistics, share real-life examples, and offer solutions that can help Black entrepreneurs not only survive but thrive. If you're thinking about starting a business, already in the game, or just want to understand the deeper issues at play, this is one episode you don’t want to miss.Real talk. Real lessons. Real solutions.🎧 Tap in. Share it. And let’s grow together.#BlackBusinessMatters #RealSpillPodcast #BlackEntrepreneurs #BusinessFailureToSuccess #GenerationalWealth
Real Spill Podcast - Where real conversations meet the unfiltered truth.
Join us as we dive into raw, thought-provoking discussions on culture, business, lifestyle, and everything in between. No scripts, no filters- just real talk with real people. Whether it's trending topics, inspiring stories, or deep debates, we keep it 100 all day!
Subscribe now and tap in for the REAL SPILL!
New Episodes dropping weekly!!!
Don't forget to like, comment, and share!