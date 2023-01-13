Spurgeon Dunbar and Zack Courts co-host in-depth conversations about the most exciting topics in the world of motorcycles. Produced by RevZilla's Media & Conten... More
S7E03: Kawasaki ZX-4RR: Drool-worthy or fool-worthy? Ft Abhi Eswarappa from Iconic Motorbikes
Abhi Eswarappa from Iconic Motorbikes joins Zack and Spurg to chat about the new Kawasaki ZX-4RR. Is it the tiny supersport that riders have been clamoring for? Or will it just end up being a flop? Tell us your thoughts on the new ZX-4RR and whether you're excited for it to finally see a high-revving small 4-cyl stateside.
4/29/2023
1:38:29
S7E02: Motorcycling in India! Featuring Sagar Sheldekar
On this episode of Highside/Lowside, Sagar Sheldekar from @SagarSheldekarOfficial joins Zack and Spurg to talk about what it's like to ride a motorbike in India! Learn about the bikes, the traffic, and just how to get started riding in India! Have you been? Tell us your experiences!
4/14/2023
1:53:26
S7E01: Exciting New Motorcycles for 2023!
After a short break, Highside/Lowside returns with season 7 to chat about the upcoming bikes for 2023! Joining Zack and Spurgeon is Common Tread's Managing editor, the Silver Fox himself, Lance Oliver. What bikes are you most excited for this year? Let us know your thoughts!
3/31/2023
1:44:23
S6E12: Season Finale feat. Donut Media’s Jeremiah!
Jeremiah from Donut Media takes a break from HiLow for some Highside/Lowside with Zack and Spurg! In this episode, the gang takes a look back at the topics we've covered over the past season and get his take on everything from beater bikes to helmet laws! Tell us what you think about season 6 of HSLS in the comments!
2/3/2023
2:10:01
S6 E11: More Listener’s Comments and Message from Spurg’s Dad
Zack & Spurgeon are back at it again with another round of listener's comments from this past season of Highside/Lowside. Tune in to see if your comment gets featured and for a special message from everyone's favorite, Spurgeon's Dad, Spurgeon Sr.
