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137 episodes
- No matter what kind of motorcycle you have, Zack and Spurg have a ride for you!
We're talking small bikes, big bikes, off-road bikes, cheap bikes, expensive trips, track days, wilderness rallies, everything!
The duo also give personal summer updates, preview Get On Adventure Fest, and try to decide if that's a young Zack Courts on Facebook Marketplace, or an AI deepfake?
Check out more from RevZilla:
Common Tread: News, opinions, and written reviews
RevZillaTV: Bike reviews, How-To's, and product videos
- We're wrapping up season 12 with a listener-favorite… giving you the chance to ask Zack and Spurg any question you want!
Should test rides be banned? Why don't US manufacturers make a range of bikes like the Japanese? What is Zack's beef with Kawasaki Vulcans?! And those questions and more…
Plus, a Craigslist ad for a Suzuki GSX-R and Fiat 500 hybrid that you're not gonna want to miss!
Check out more from RevZilla:
Common Tread: News, opinions, and written reviews
RevZillaTV: Bike reviews, How-To's, and product videos
S11E11: From NBA President to MSF Student: Returning to Motorcycles after 40 years04/03/2026 | 2h 18 mins.Former President of the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Harris, joins the show to discuss his life as a returning rider to answer the question: is it ever too late to start riding?
Tim rode from age 16 to 22, then spent the next four decades "frozen in motorcycle ice" while building a family and a career. Now back in the saddle in his 60s, Tim shares the hilarious and humble reality of relearning the "friction zone" and surviving the "intervention" of worried coworkers.
We also dive into new data from AIM Expo about Gen Z's interest in motorcycling and answer a listener's question about how to convince a reluctant spouse to let you start riding later in life.
Check out more from RevZilla:
Common Tread: News, opinions, and written reviews
RevZillaTV: Bike reviews, How-To's, and product videos
- Zack and Spurg dive into the auditory soul of motorcycling and what makes an engine sound "iconic." From the rhythmic clatter of a Ducati dry clutch to the "vicious" scream of an Aprilia V4, we break down the sounds that transports us to the racetrack and the open road.
We also pay tribute to the legendary Japanese industrial designer who survived the atomic bomb to create the iconic Kikkoman soy sauce bottle AND the Yamaha VMAX.
Stick around for a special Engine Sound Guessing Game and a heartfelt discussion on the risks and rewards of putting kids on the back of a motorcycle.
Check out more from RevZilla:
Common Tread: News, opinions, and written reviews
RevZillaTV: Bike reviews, How-To's, and product videos
S11E09: What If Motorcycles Were Banned? A trip back in time to explore the future03/06/2026 | 2h 5 mins.In honor of "Back to the Future" turning 40, industry experts like Ryan Fortnine, Matt Oxley, and Ari Henning take a trip back in time with Zack & Spurg to explore five massive motorcycle "What if" scenarios:
What if Boeing built motorcycles?
What if Harley-Davidson abandoned "heritage" for "cutting-edge"?
How would a different World War II outcome have changed German and Japanese engineering?
What does a truly safe motorcycle look like?
If gas motorcycles were banned tomorrow, would the community survive on electric and hydrogen alone?
Plus, Zack analyzes his actual Alpinestars airbag crash data, comparing his 65-mph highside to Marc Marquez's infamous tumbles.
Check out more from RevZilla:
Common Tread: News, opinions, and written reviews
RevZillaTV: Bike reviews, How-To's, and product videos
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About Highside/Lowside - A Motorcycle Podcast
Spurgeon Dunbar and Zack Courts co-host in-depth conversations about the most exciting topics in the world of motorcycles. Produced by RevZilla's Media & Content team, Highside/Lowside features the insights and opinions of the most prominent moto-minds in podcasting.Podcast website
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