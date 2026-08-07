Former President of the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Harris, joins the show to discuss his life as a returning rider to answer the question: is it ever too late to start riding?



Tim rode from age 16 to 22, then spent the next four decades "frozen in motorcycle ice" while building a family and a career. Now back in the saddle in his 60s, Tim shares the hilarious and humble reality of relearning the "friction zone" and surviving the "intervention" of worried coworkers.



We also dive into new data from AIM Expo about Gen Z's interest in motorcycling and answer a listener's question about how to convince a reluctant spouse to let you start riding later in life.

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