Acceptable Losses: A Grimdark Podcast
Acceptable Losses: A Grimdark Podcast
Acceptable Losses: A Grimdark Podcast

  • Trench Crusade: How Dante’s Inferno Shaped The Wargame
    Forget the simple images of angels with halos and demons with pitchforks. The wargame Trench Crusade draws its inspiration from a much deeper, more terrifying wellspring of history and literature. From the multi-faced, wheel-eyed cherubim of the Old Testament to the intricate hierarchies of Dante's Divine Comedy and Milton's Paradise Lost, the game crafts supernatural entities that are truly alien and beyond mortal comprehension. In this episode, join us as we explore how centuries of art and literature shaped the awe-inspiring and terrifying beings of Trench Crusade, creating a unique wargaming experience that will challenge your very perceptions of good and evil.
    1:42:08

About Acceptable Losses: A Grimdark Podcast

Acceptable Losses is a podcast that delves into grim and twisted universes, exploring everything from the dismal no-man's-lands of Trench Crusade to the shadowy and twisting cities of The World of Darkness. Hosted by Kirioth and DkDiamantes, and edited by Shy, all known for their work on Adeptus Ridiculous, the podcast explores the grim stories and lore from tabletop games, book series, movies, and video games with a lighthearted approach. Join us on this journey as we delve into the macabre and unsettling aspects of these dark universes with a touch of humor to make it a little less terrifying.
