Available Episodes

5 of 439
  • $1,000,000 BOUNTY ON THIS CARD?! 🤯
    Today we discuss: Are bounty programs good or bad for the sports card hobby? Top-tier QBs worth buying or selling before the season. Which sets have the best bang for your buck? Breaking down the NFL Draft's immediate hobby impact.
    5/4/2023
    20:13
  • TOP 5 HOTTEST SPORTS CARDS!! 📈
    Geoff Wilson breaks down the top 5 sports cards going up in the sports card market.
    5/2/2023
    14:20
  • What Sports Cards to BUY NOW with $500 🤔
    Today we discuss: How to start collecting or investing with a $500 budget. NBA players that could have a breakout season next year Can digital cards ever overtake physical cards in value? Overrated/Underrated: Sports card eye appeal
    5/2/2023
    20:21
  • Giving Away 2023 Bowman Baseball!!
    The SCI Team rips 2023 Bowman Baseball in a winner takes all box battle!
    4/26/2023
    19:18
  • TOP 5 HOTTEST SPORTS CARDS!! 📈
    Geoff Wilson breaks down the top 5 sports cards going up in the sports card market.
    4/25/2023
    13:57

About Sports Card Investor

Profit from the hobby you love. What are the best baseball, basketball and football cards to invest in today? How is the market trending? How can you profit? In each episode, we tackle these questions and more. Sports Card Investor is brought to you by eBay, your number one spot for cards and collectibles. With the largest inventory of sports cards from basketball to soccer, and buyers from all over the globe, eBay is the leading place to buy, sell and invest your cards. Search eBay trading cards here: https://www.ebay.com/b/Trading-Cards/bn_7116496578
