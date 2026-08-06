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781 episodes
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- Geoff breaks down the Top 5 Hottest Cards in the Sports Card Market!
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- Trade with Geoff
Did Fanatics Fest just eat the National's lunch? Welcome back to Cards on the Table, coming to you straight from the Arena Club Studio inside Cards HQ!
Today, we are unpacking the absolute madness of Fanatics Fest. With a staggering 200,000 attendees this year (up from 70,000 in year one!), an $80-$90 million production budget, and nonstop mainstream media coverage from ESPN to ABC World News Tonight, Fanatics Fest just changed the hobby forever. But with The National kicking off in just a few days, we debate whether Fanatics stole all the hype or if the expanded National show floor and sold-out VIP tickets prove there is room for both mega-events.
Plus, the highly anticipated 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball has finally dropped, and the new Back-to-Back MVP Gold Logoman dual relics are breaking the internet. Will the Shohei Ohtani dual-patch, dual-auto (featuring both English and Kanji signatures) break the $3 million record set last year? We break down why Topps is currently making the best insert designs in a decade. Finally, the 2026 World Cup has officially come to a close.
We analyze the market fallout: Why is Lamine Yamal’s market dipping despite winning the Cup? How did Erling Haaland become the biggest hobby winner of the tournament? And what happens to the soccer card market leading up to Fanatics taking over the license in the 2030s?
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- Tyler shares the Top 5 cards going up.
Shop CardsHQ Inventory Online ►: https://bit.ly/cardshq
Track card prices & your collection with Market Movers ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversapp
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Join CardsHQ Blitz on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqblitz
Join CardsHQ Hoops on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqhoops
Join CardsHQ Poke on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqpoke
Discounted PSA/SGC Card Grading ►: https://bit.ly/gradingservice
Download our Apps!
SCI App (Apple) ►: https://apple.co/3riGbb5
SCI App (Google) ►: https://bit.ly/SCIAPPGooglePlay
Follow Us:
SCI Instagram ►: https://bit.ly/SCIIG
SCI Twitter ►: https://bit.ly/scitweets
SCI Facebook ►: https://bit.ly/FBSCIPage
Geoff’s IG ►: https://bit.ly/itsgeoffwilson
Geoff’s YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/ytgeoff
Card Crew YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/cardcrew
Market Movers YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversyt
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About Sports Card Investor
Profit from the hobby you love. What are the best baseball, basketball and football cards to invest in today? How is the market trending? How can you profit? In each episode, we tackle these questions and more.Podcast website
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