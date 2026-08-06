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Sports Card Investor

Sports Card Investor
HobbiesLeisure
Sports Card Investor
Latest episode

781 episodes

  • Sports Card Investor

    Everything That Went RIGHT and WRONG at The National!

    08/06/2026 | 36 mins.
    Use code “SCI” at ArenaClub.com

    Shop CardsHQ Inventory Online ►: https://bit.ly/cardshq
    Track card prices & your collection with Market Movers ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversapp

    Join CardsHQ Breaks on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqbreaks
    Join CardsHQ Shop on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqshop
    Join CardsHQ Blitz on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqblitz
    Join CardsHQ Hoops on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqhoops
    Join CardsHQ Poke on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqpoke
    Discounted PSA/SGC Card Grading ►: https://bit.ly/gradingservice

    Download our Apps!
    SCI App (Apple) ►: https://apple.co/3riGbb5
    SCI App (Google) ►: https://bit.ly/SCIAPPGooglePlay

    Follow Us:
    SCI Instagram ►: https://bit.ly/SCIIG
    SCI Twitter ►: https://bit.ly/scitweets
    SCI Facebook ►: https://bit.ly/FBSCIPage
    Geoff’s IG ►: https://bit.ly/itsgeoffwilson
    Geoff’s YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/ytgeoff
    Card Crew YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/cardcrew
    Market Movers YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversyt
  • Sports Card Investor

    TOP 5 HOTTEST SPORTS CARDS!

    07/25/2026 | 17 mins.
    Geoff breaks down the Top 5 Hottest Cards in the Sports Card Market!

    Shop CardsHQ Inventory Online ►: https://bit.ly/cardshq
    Track card prices & your collection with Market Movers ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversapp

    Join CardsHQ Breaks on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqbreaks
    Join CardsHQ Shop on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqshop
    Join CardsHQ Blitz on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqblitz
    Join CardsHQ Hoops on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqhoops
    Join CardsHQ Poke on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqpoke
    Discounted PSA/SGC Card Grading ►: https://bit.ly/gradingservice

    Download our Apps!
    SCI App (Apple) ►: https://apple.co/3riGbb5
    SCI App (Google) ►: https://bit.ly/SCIAPPGooglePlay

    Follow Us:
    SCI Instagram ►: https://bit.ly/SCIIG
    SCI Twitter ►: https://bit.ly/scitweets
    SCI Facebook ►: https://bit.ly/FBSCIPage
    Geoff’s IG ►: https://bit.ly/itsgeoffwilson
    Geoff’s YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/ytgeoff
    Card Crew YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/cardcrew
    Market Movers YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversyt
  • Sports Card Investor

    Did Fanatics Fest Just Eat the National’s Lunch?

    07/23/2026 | 41 mins.
    Trade with Geoff
    Did Fanatics Fest just eat the National's lunch? Welcome back to Cards on the Table, coming to you straight from the Arena Club Studio inside Cards HQ!

    Today, we are unpacking the absolute madness of Fanatics Fest. With a staggering 200,000 attendees this year (up from 70,000 in year one!), an $80-$90 million production budget, and nonstop mainstream media coverage from ESPN to ABC World News Tonight, Fanatics Fest just changed the hobby forever. But with The National kicking off in just a few days, we debate whether Fanatics stole all the hype or if the expanded National show floor and sold-out VIP tickets prove there is room for both mega-events.

    Plus, the highly anticipated 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball has finally dropped, and the new Back-to-Back MVP Gold Logoman dual relics are breaking the internet. Will the Shohei Ohtani dual-patch, dual-auto (featuring both English and Kanji signatures) break the $3 million record set last year? We break down why Topps is currently making the best insert designs in a decade. Finally, the 2026 World Cup has officially come to a close.

    We analyze the market fallout: Why is Lamine Yamal’s market dipping despite winning the Cup? How did Erling Haaland become the biggest hobby winner of the tournament? And what happens to the soccer card market leading up to Fanatics taking over the license in the 2030s?
    Shop CardsHQ Inventory Online ►: https://bit.ly/cardshq
    Track card prices & your collection with Market Movers ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversapp
    Join CardsHQ Breaks on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqbreaks
    Join CardsHQ Shop on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqshop
    Join CardsHQ Blitz on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqblitz
    Join CardsHQ Hoops on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqhoops
    Join CardsHQ Poke on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqpoke
    Discounted PSA/SGC Card Grading ►: https://bit.ly/gradingservice
    Download our Apps! SCI App (Apple) ►: https://apple.co/3riGbb5
    SCI App (Google) ►: https://bit.ly/SCIAPPGooglePlay
    Follow Us: SCI Instagram ►: https://bit.ly/SCIIG
    SCI Twitter ►: https://bit.ly/scitweets
    SCI Facebook ►: https://bit.ly/FBSCIPage
    Geoff’s IG ►: https://bit.ly/itsgeoffwilson
    Geoff’s YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/ytgeoff
    Card Crew YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/cardcrew
    Market Movers YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversyt
  • Sports Card Investor

    The Next Sports Card Boom Starts TODAY

    07/16/2026 | 30 mins.
  • Sports Card Investor

    TOP 5 HOTTEST SPORTS CARDS!

    07/11/2026 | 22 mins.
    Tyler shares the Top 5 cards going up.

    Shop CardsHQ Inventory Online ►: https://bit.ly/cardshq
    Track card prices & your collection with Market Movers ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversapp

    Join CardsHQ Breaks on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqbreaks
    Join CardsHQ Shop on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqshop
    Join CardsHQ Blitz on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqblitz
    Join CardsHQ Hoops on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqhoops
    Join CardsHQ Poke on Whatnot ►: https://bit.ly/cardshqpoke
    Discounted PSA/SGC Card Grading ►: https://bit.ly/gradingservice

    Download our Apps!
    SCI App (Apple) ►: https://apple.co/3riGbb5
    SCI App (Google) ►: https://bit.ly/SCIAPPGooglePlay

    Follow Us:
    SCI Instagram ►: https://bit.ly/SCIIG
    SCI Twitter ►: https://bit.ly/scitweets
    SCI Facebook ►: https://bit.ly/FBSCIPage
    Geoff’s IG ►: https://bit.ly/itsgeoffwilson
    Geoff’s YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/ytgeoff
    Card Crew YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/cardcrew
    Market Movers YouTube ►: https://bit.ly/marketmoversyt
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About Sports Card Investor
Profit from the hobby you love. What are the best baseball, basketball and football cards to invest in today? How is the market trending? How can you profit? In each episode, we tackle these questions and more.
Podcast website
HobbiesLeisure

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