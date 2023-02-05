Profit from the hobby you love. What are the best baseball, basketball and football cards to invest in today? How is the market trending? How can you profit? In... More
$1,000,000 BOUNTY ON THIS CARD?! 🤯
Today we discuss:
Are bounty programs good or bad for the sports card hobby?
Top-tier QBs worth buying or selling before the season.
Which sets have the best bang for your buck?
Breaking down the NFL Draft’s immediate hobby impact.
5/4/2023
20:13
TOP 5 HOTTEST SPORTS CARDS!! 📈
Geoff Wilson breaks down the top 5 sports cards going up in the sports card market.
5/2/2023
14:20
What Sports Cards to BUY NOW with $500 🤔
Today we discuss:
How to start collecting or investing with a $500 budget.
NBA players that could have a breakout season next year
Can digital cards ever overtake physical cards in value?
Overrated/Underrated: Sports card eye appeal
5/2/2023
20:21
Giving Away 2023 Bowman Baseball!!
The SCI Team rips 2023 Bowman Baseball in a winner takes all box battle!
4/26/2023
19:18
TOP 5 HOTTEST SPORTS CARDS!! 📈
Geoff Wilson breaks down the top 5 sports cards going up in the sports card market.
