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About TBSラジオ『ジェーン・スーと堀井美香の「OVER THE SUN」』
ジェーン・スーと堀井美香による、Podcast番組。リスナーのみなさんともに語らいながら、〝太陽の向こう側〟を目指していきます。 ※メールアドレスは、｟ over@tbs.co.jp ｠ ※毎週金曜日・午後5時に配信予定 出演：ジェーン・スー（コラムニスト・作詞家）、堀井美香（フリーアナウンサー・ナレーター） 番組サイト https://overthesun.jp/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/overthesun_tbsradio/ X https://x.com/ots_tbsradio 制作：TBSラジオ TBS Podcast：https://www.tbsradio.jp/podcast/Podcast website
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