Chris Neville co-founded Roughridge Stove Company with his brother Josh after four years of obsessive R&D to build the backcountry cook system for hunters they always wished existed. Chris is obviously a really good friend of mine, and I wanted to do a deep dive on the High Country Cook System piece by piece — the patented irregular octagon-shaped titanium pot, removable windguard, the fully enclosed igniter, the built-in fuel regulator, and why boil time is the wrong metric for judging a stove.



They also get into the story behind launching a hunting gear company (with two newborns arriving two weeks before launch day), and what hunt Chris is looking forward to this year.



Learn more about Roughridge Stove Co. here: https://roughridgestove.com/



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