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271 episodes
Why We Built Our Own Rain Gear & Down Insulation System | Big Hunt Guys, Ep. 23708/06/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Trail, Brady, and Lorenzo sit down to discuss the complete journey of GOHUNT's newest gear, the GOHUNT down jacket and pants, and the packable rain jacket and pants. They cover why the project started, what they wanted to improve over existing gear, how extensive field testing shaped the final products, and the features they refused to compromise on. This is the behind-the-scenes story of designing gear for hunters, by hunters.
Get $50 in GOHUNT Shop Credit for Insider by using promo code PODCAST:
https://www.gohunt.com/user/register?plan=insider&promo=podcast
The Ultimate Backcountry Cook System For Hunters w/Chris Neville | Miller Tines, Ep. 1807/31/2026 | 1h 27 mins.Chris Neville co-founded Roughridge Stove Company with his brother Josh after four years of obsessive R&D to build the backcountry cook system for hunters they always wished existed. Chris is obviously a really good friend of mine, and I wanted to do a deep dive on the High Country Cook System piece by piece — the patented irregular octagon-shaped titanium pot, removable windguard, the fully enclosed igniter, the built-in fuel regulator, and why boil time is the wrong metric for judging a stove.
They also get into the story behind launching a hunting gear company (with two newborns arriving two weeks before launch day), and what hunt Chris is looking forward to this year.
Learn more about Roughridge Stove Co. here: https://roughridgestove.com/
Get $50 in GOHUNT Shop Credit for Insider by using promo code Brady:
https://www.gohunt.com/user/register?plan=insider&promo=brady
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- Finding a target buck is only the beginning. In this episode, Brady, Trail, and Lorenzo break down what happens after you've located your target deer during the preseason. They cover how to determine bedding areas, feeding patterns, travel routes, and observation points without educating the buck. The guys also discuss wind, access, hunting pressure, how often to scout, when to back out, and how to build a plan that gives you the highest odds when opening day arrives. If you've ever found a buck in July or August but struggled to turn that into a successful hunt, this episode offers ideas to help you finish the job.
- This week on The Game Trail Podcast, Trail is answering your hunting questions straight from his DMs. He dives into GOHUNT's new rain gear, the Atmosphere Jacket, talks about the lightweight hunting pants, breaks down his food selection for backpack hunts, and explains how he chooses arrows, bowstrings, and other pieces of gear. He also answer questions about how deer and elk respond to livestock on public land, what he's observed over the years, and how it changes the way he hunts.
Do deer and elk escape wildfires? w/ UDWR's Mike Wardle & Makeda Hanson | Big Hunt Guys, Ep. 23507/20/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Wildfires occur throughout the summer months in the West, but what actually happens to wildlife when the landscape burns? Do deer and elk outrun the flames? Does fire destroy habitat, or can it actually improve it over time? On this episode of the Big Hunt Guys Podcast, Trail sits down with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Mike Wardle and Madeka Hansen to separate fact from fiction. They discuss how different species survive wildfires, how animals react before, during, and after a fire, the long-term effects on habitat, and what wildlife managers do to help landscapes recover.
Get $50 in GOHUNT Shop Credit for Insider by using promo code PODCAST:
https://www.gohunt.com/user/register?plan=insider&promo=podcast
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About Big Hunt Guys
Welcome to the GOHUNT podcast. Kick back with your favorite beverage of choice and hear some tips, tactics, and strategies, and a bit of randomness from Lorenzo Sartini, Brady Miller, and Trail Kreitzer as they shoot the shit about all things hunting.Podcast website
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