Welcome to the GOHUNT podcast. It's about damn time! Kick back with your favorite beverage of choice and hear some tips, tactics and strategies and a bit of ran... More
Ep. 66 | Close Quarters- a new GOHUNT Original film
The guys sit down and chat with Lane Colyer, who works in content and marketing here at GOHUNT, about his muzzleloader elk hunt in New Mexico this past fall. Along with his twin brother and dad, Lane tackles the challenges of getting into "close quarters" on a big bull. We recap Lane's hunt, talk about the challenges of hunting post-rut bulls with a muzzleloader, and discuss some of the history of elk and elk hunting in New Mexico. The entire hunt will be released as a GOHUNT original film this coming Sunday, April 30th at 9 am PT.
4/27/2023
1:22:21
Ep. 65 | Applications, antlers and winterkill
Winterkill, permit numbers and antler growth are hot topics across the West right now. The winter of 2023 has dropped record amounts of snow in some areas and the guys sit down to discuss what that might mean for big game survival and opportunities later this fall. Brady, Lorenzo and Trail also discuss antler growth. Will 2023 be a great growth year or poor and why is that? They also do a run-through of their own application strategies thus far and what hunts they are prepping for in the fall.
4/21/2023
1:37:32
Ep. 64 | Shelterpalooza
Brady, Lorenzo, and Trail sit down to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about selecting a shelter for your hunt. If you are looking at an early-season high country hunt, an archery elk hunt, or a mid to late-season mule deer or elk hunt you'll want to tune in for recommendations on what shelter makes the most sense and why. The guys also offer some of their insights on selecting a campsite and a few of their favorite tent options.
4/13/2023
1:53:17
Ep. 63 | Bears, Beers, Battlestar Galactica
All about bears! The guys are joined by Omar Lopez who started working for GOHUNT recently. We dive into Omar's training method for hunts and then get into the main topic of discussion… spring bear hunting! Brady and Omar are planning a bear hunt together this spring, and we talk about hunt logistics, mapping tricks, gear, tactics, rifle training, and why bears are Brady's second favorite animal to hunt. Brady shares some bear hunting stories as well and talks about how bear hunting translates very well into making you more successful on other big game hunts!
4/6/2023
2:11:03
Ep. 62 | Diversion - recap on our new GOHUNT Original
Our new GOHUNT Original Film, Diversion, comes out April 2nd, so the guys sat down with Brandon Evans and Nathan Bare to discuss this backcountry mule deer film. They talked tactics used on the hunt, gear choices, lots of llama discussions, and everything in-between.
