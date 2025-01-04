Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureBeekeeping Today Podcast
Beekeeping Today Podcast

Jeff Ott, Becky Masterman
The podcast for the latest beekeeping news, information and entertainment for today's beekeeper. Hosts Jeff Ott and Becky Masterman bring you conversations with...
LeisureHobbiesScienceNatural Sciences

  • North American Honey Bee Expo 2025 - Saturday (314)
    Join us for a special series of episodes recorded live from the floor of the North American Honey Bee Expo in Louisville, KY, January 2–4, 2025. Jeff and Becky bring you the latest beekeeping insights, trends, and innovations directly from one of the biggest beekeeping events of the year. Tune in as we chat with industry leaders, researchers, and beekeepers from across the country. Whether you're attending in person or catching up from home, these episodes will keep you connected to the hive buzz at NAHBE! Stay tuned for insights into the hottest topics in beekeeping, new product launches, and live Q&A from the Expo floor!
    1:08:52
  • North American Honey Bee Expo 2025 - Friday (313)
    Join us for a special series of episodes recorded live from the floor of the North American Honey Bee Expo in Louisville, KY, January 2–4, 2025. Jeff and Becky bring you the latest beekeeping insights, trends, and innovations directly from one of the biggest beekeeping events of the year. Tune in as we chat with industry leaders, researchers, and beekeepers from across the country. Whether you're attending in person or catching up from home, these episodes will keep you connected to the hive buzz at NAHBE! Stay tuned for insights into the hottest topics in beekeeping, new product launches, and live Q&A from the Expo floor!
    38:42
  • North American Honey Bee Expo 2025 - Thursday (312)
    Join us for a special series of episodes recorded live from the floor of the North American Honey Bee Expo in Louisville, KY, January 2–4, 2025. Jeff and Becky bring you the latest beekeeping insights, trends, and innovations directly from one of the biggest beekeeping events of the year. Tune in as we chat with industry leaders, researchers, and beekeepers from across the country. Whether you're attending in person or catching up from home, these episodes will keep you connected to the hive buzz at NAHBE! Stay tuned for insights into the hottest topics in beekeeping, new product launches, and live Q&A from the Expo floor!
    19:50
  • New Years Resolutions - 2025 (311)
    Happy New Year from all of us at Beekeeping Today Podcast! In this special holiday episode, Jeff Ott and Becky Masterman are joined by Jim Tew, co-host of the Honey Bee Obscura Podcast, to reflect on beekeeping in 2024 and look forward to 2025. Together, they discuss New Year's resolutions for the year ahead, from enhancing Varroa mite management practices to streamlining honey production and storage. Jeff shares his focus on strengthening colonies through rigorous mite management, while Jim reflects on adapting to "age-related beekeeping," embracing technology like Bluetooth hive monitoring, and stepping back from physically demanding tasks like hive relocation. Becky highlights her plans to expand honey production, introduce new genetics, and approach equipment purchases with better organization. The trio also gives listeners a sneak peek into exciting plans for 2025, including a new podcast series on scaling up beekeeping operations. From hobbyists looking to grow to sideliner beekeepers seeking tips on equipment, honey houses, and business strategy, this series promises actionable insights for every beekeeper. Whether you're on your way to the North American Honey Bee Expo or enjoying some downtime during the holidays, this episode is filled with inspiration, humor, and practical tips for making 2025 a successful year in beekeeping.
    22:37
  • Holiday Special - 2024 (310)
    It's the holiday season, and Jeff, Becky, and special guest Jim Tew from the Honey Bee Obscura Podcast are here to reflect on the year in beekeeping. From an unusually early spring to memorable moments with bees and family, they share personal stories and highlights from 2024. Jim recounts adventures in the bee yard with his grandson Will, while Becky reflects on adapting to changing weather patterns to keep her colonies thriving. Together, they celebrate the joys and challenges of beekeeping, look back on their favorite podcast episodes, and express heartfelt gratitude to their loyal listeners. Whether you're reminiscing about your own beekeeping year or looking for inspiration to carry into the next season, this lighthearted episode will leave you smiling. Happy holidays to you and your bees!
    19:45

About Beekeeping Today Podcast

The podcast for the latest beekeeping news, information and entertainment for today's beekeeper. Hosts Jeff Ott and Becky Masterman bring you conversations with beekeepers, researchers and industry leaders, helping you become a more informed and knowledgeable beekeeper.
