Happy New Year from all of us at Beekeeping Today Podcast! In this special holiday episode, Jeff Ott and Becky Masterman are joined by Jim Tew, co-host of the Honey Bee Obscura Podcast, to reflect on beekeeping in 2024 and look forward to 2025. Together, they discuss New Year's resolutions for the year ahead, from enhancing Varroa mite management practices to streamlining honey production and storage. Jeff shares his focus on strengthening colonies through rigorous mite management, while Jim reflects on adapting to "age-related beekeeping," embracing technology like Bluetooth hive monitoring, and stepping back from physically demanding tasks like hive relocation. Becky highlights her plans to expand honey production, introduce new genetics, and approach equipment purchases with better organization. The trio also gives listeners a sneak peek into exciting plans for 2025, including a new podcast series on scaling up beekeeping operations. From hobbyists looking to grow to sideliner beekeepers seeking tips on equipment, honey houses, and business strategy, this series promises actionable insights for every beekeeper. Whether you're on your way to the North American Honey Bee Expo or enjoying some downtime during the holidays, this episode is filled with inspiration, humor, and practical tips for making 2025 a successful year in beekeeping. Websites we recommend: Honey Bee Health Coalition: https://honeybeehealthcoalition.org The National Honey Board: https://honey.com Honey Bee Obscura Podcast: https://honeybeeobscura.com 2 Million Blossoms - The Podcast: https://2millionblossoms.com
