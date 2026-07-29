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321 episodes
- I'm blue, da ba dee da ba di! Kick your feet up and sip on a Blue Hawaii while Colin shares the story behind the strangely blue Curaçao liqueur. Learn weird facts behind everyday blue things in Karen's "True Blue Quiz." What flavor do you think of when you see blue ice cream? And move over Sinatra, we have a new ol' blue eyes 'round these parts.
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- Get green with envy because we got so much trivia - from Elphaba to Greenland, from the Gros Michel banana to Shrek. Take Colin's green quiz, and learn about the world's most painful plant (yes, it's from Australia). Being green really isn't easy in Chris' trolly music round. And 🤢🤢🤢 motion-sickness-havers unite! Find out what's going on in your body when you're feeling "green around the gills."
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- Step right up folks for a quizzy good time. We got yer moon missions, we got yer hockey shows, we got yer random trivia! Get road trip ready with a US city namesake quiz, and don't fall into the pit with your pits out while pitting against each other on The Pitt in Chris's new word game. We're sorry to inform you that your friend has successfully dragged you out to amateur DJ night and it is your mission to survive the evening while identifying these absolutely bonkers mashups.
ALSO: 12 year-old listener mail
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- We're feeling mellow with all this yellow trivia! What is the color of a tennis ball and why is it tearing friendships apart? Find out what exactly is Minnesota Funeral Bread in "Take a Quick Whiz" - a qhiz dedicated the most beautifully yellow processed food item in human existence. Lock in your yellow predictions in Karen's reverse music quiz. Take a wild ride linking an old Nintendo game to the newspaper wars of the 1890's. And meet Mr. Yuk.
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- A-peel-ing trivia about orangey things! Do you love Panda Express' Orange Chicken too? Then take Karen's American Chinese food quiz. Chris gets puzzle-y in "A Clockwise Orange." Get the full heaping scoop on Gatorade and why it literally changed the game. How well do you know your famous tigers?
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About Good Job, Brain!
Part quiz show, part offbeat trivia, and all awesome. We here are nuts about trivia and pub quiz! And we are darn sure there are people out there who share our unusual obsession. Play along and laugh along as Karen, Colin, Dana, and Chris school each other on some of the weirdest and most interesting facts about our funny little world. Do you relish beating your friends at Trivial Pursuit? Do you blab out the answers at the gym when Jeopardy! is on? And don't you just loathe badly worded questions? Gggrraahhh! Then this podcast, fellow trivia nut, is the ultimate mental nutrition for your very big brain. So eat up!Podcast website
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