252: When We Were Young
Sure we are stepping into our Old Fart era but just like Whitney, we believe the children are our future. Enjoy facts and trivia about being young! From vampires to cryo-freeze, take Karen's quiz about anti-aging in famous fictional works, and find out just how mid you might be in the dreaded teen slang challenge. What's your internal age? Hear our jaws crash on to the floor as we play Chris' "How Young Were They?!" game about remarkable over-achievers in history. And was Ponce de León really looking for the fountain of youth? ALSO: hyperforeignism foodie quiz
5/2/2023
59:58
251: Summer, Summer, Summertime
Just a few months shy from the scent of sunblock and chlorine, the taste of pink lemonade, the sound of radio jams, and the spectacle of the blockbuster. Yes all, it's time to sit back and unwind because it's summertime! We start with a tricky summer blockbuster quiz, and end with an epic AI-movie-trailer-voice-powered summer jams music challenge. Along the way, we bask in facts about lemonade (why does pink lemonade exist?!) and how would you go on to calculate just how many swimming pools there are in Los Angeles?
4/25/2023
1:07:21
250: ALL QUIZ BONANZA! #50
Can you believe we’re hitting our 50th All Quiz episode?! To celebrate, puzzle master Tyler Hinman joins us for a thicc and extra quizzy episode filled with games, puzzles, trivia, and yes, McDonalds around the world! We try to meld our minds in a quick revival of Password. Tyler hosts a googly “Did You Mean…” quiz, and has crafted a CCL word game. We hop into Colin’s DeLorean to go back in time, five years at a time in his “Fifty Years of History” quiz. Then Chris takes us on a dreamy tour around the world sampling McDonald’s seasonal and international fare. Karen charts the rise of hot food trends, and see if you remember the heavy hitters in the past couple of years. Happy 50th All Quiz!!!
4/18/2023
1:15:34
249: Make No Bones About It
Give your knuckles a good crack because it's time to bone up on bone trivia! What do Shakespeare, Chaplin, and Lincoln all have in common? Chris shares hilarious stories of major botched grave-robbing attempts in history. Test your bone superlatives knowledge, and learn some saucy facts about the most famous "pizza bone." And roll them bones! Colin looks into the tradition of using bones in games. So goth. Speaking of bone games, check out Colin's game, Bare Bones!
4/11/2023
1:05:16
248: You're Embarrassing Me!
Colin tests us on big-time embarrassing goofs in the world of music, politics, and sports! Ever been surprised/haunted by a truly embarrassing memory from the past? Find out why we have these cringe attacks. Adele Nazeem's got nothing on Chris in his awkward award show moment challenge. Do you remember when dog poop used to be white and crumbly? What happened to them and where did they go? And TV is in its cringe comedy era, and Karen can barely stomach the awkwardness in her multi-network quiz.
