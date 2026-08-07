You’re getting the Fallout and the Elder Scrolls you’ve been clamoring for, eventually, along with the option to stream games to your XBOX DEVICE with ads, but you’re going to love them. They’ll actually contribute to the experience! Chia and Rob are getting absolutely worked in Marathon’s new Vaultbreaker PvE mode, while Janet contemplates her delight in the Steam Machine and her seething disdain for life in Pokopia. Rob’s loving life behind the wheel thanks to his new H-Shifter, and a newfound love of Dirt Rally 2.0 and the weird and wonderful world of Assetto Corsa mods. Also a brief primer on Etymology, Entomology, Entemann’s.

Links: Bethesda's Fallout Announcement, ZA/UM Layoff Announcement, Joe Ziegler Leaves Bungie, Xbox;s New Streaming Announcement, Tiktok - Game Streaming with Ads, Rayman Legends Ocean's 12 Level, Rob's Ideal Racing Rig

Discussed:

01:07 - Bethesda's Fallout Announcement

47:50 - Layoffs at ZA/UM

51:28 - Game Director of Marathon Departs Bungie

1:02:09 - Marathon

1:35:43 - Xbox Game Streaming now with Ads

1:58:34 - Pokemon Pokopia

2:27:27 - Glyphica

2:36:15 - The Question Bucket

3:22:47 - Dirt Rally 2

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