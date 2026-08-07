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267 episodes
- There’s little evidence the Electronic Arts going private because it’s being bought by a Saudi Arabian-backed financial group is good for the industry, but who was expecting good news these days? Rob, Chia, and Patrick mull this latest development, news that Sony isn’t giving back any tariff money, and talk about a bunch of games, including Chia’s adventures at GenCon and Patrick finishing 007: First Light alongside dumping a whole bunch of hours into Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation. Oh, and how would we re-imagine a football video game?
Links: EA bought by Saudi Arabia, Sony recieves Tarrif Refund, Motherboards are getting more expensive
Discussed:
00:39 - Tyranny & Peter Molyneux
11:26 - The John Company Megagame
26:39 - EA purchased by Saudi Arabia
1:08:08 - Sony receives tariff refunds
1:15:30 - Motherboards are going to become more expensive
1:21:26 - Beast of Reincarnation
1:50:46 - Chia's Gen Con Adventures
2:11:42 - Theater of Idols
2:23:19 - 007: First Light
2:32:10 - Boreal Tenebrae Act 0: Sundowning
2:37:25 - The Question Bucket
2:48:26 - Outro
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This podcast episode was born under a bad sign as avian wildlife besmirch Rob's finest attire shortly before the recording. After surveying a grim landscape of games, news, the gang sits down to a pretty good summer of games with Janet digging Townfall and Incident at Galley House, Patrick playing some really cool platformers, and Rob catching Super Mega Baseball Fever.
A Bird Hath Shat Upon Rob 0:01
Microsoft Layoffs 0:18:56
EA are Jerks and Going Private 0:45:28
Passing of İpek Yavuz co-creator of Mount and Blade 0:54:07
Vermila Studios Shutting Down 0:58:37
Silent Hill: Townfall 1:11:53
Rhythm Doggo & Slain 2: The Beast Within 1:27:29
The Incident at Galley House 1:40:06
Super Mega Baseball 1:55:14
Splatoon Raiders 2:18:00
Mailbag 2:30:26
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Samuel Horti joins Rob to talk about Super Mega Baseball. They discuss its brilliant “traits” system, never-to-be-beaten difficulty settings, delightfully slippery pitching and batting controls, and the “just-enough” franchise mode. They also discuss whether the game is truly an arcade baseball game, or if it’s occupying space that hardcore sims began from in the SNES and Pentium eras.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- You’re getting the Fallout and the Elder Scrolls you’ve been clamoring for, eventually, along with the option to stream games to your XBOX DEVICE with ads, but you’re going to love them. They’ll actually contribute to the experience! Chia and Rob are getting absolutely worked in Marathon’s new Vaultbreaker PvE mode, while Janet contemplates her delight in the Steam Machine and her seething disdain for life in Pokopia. Rob’s loving life behind the wheel thanks to his new H-Shifter, and a newfound love of Dirt Rally 2.0 and the weird and wonderful world of Assetto Corsa mods. Also a brief primer on Etymology, Entomology, Entemann’s.
Links: Bethesda's Fallout Announcement, ZA/UM Layoff Announcement, Joe Ziegler Leaves Bungie, Xbox;s New Streaming Announcement, Tiktok - Game Streaming with Ads, Rayman Legends Ocean's 12 Level, Rob's Ideal Racing Rig
Discussed:
01:07 - Bethesda's Fallout Announcement
47:50 - Layoffs at ZA/UM
51:28 - Game Director of Marathon Departs Bungie
1:02:09 - Marathon
1:35:43 - Xbox Game Streaming now with Ads
1:58:34 - Pokemon Pokopia
2:27:27 - Glyphica
2:36:15 - The Question Bucket
3:22:47 - Dirt Rally 2
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- A beautiful game deserves a beautiful podcast, so Janet and Rob sat down to discuss the 2026 World Cup. Is Argentina that punchable or are people just tired of them? Does soccer romanticize a rags-to-riches pastime that is increasingly at odds with a stratified global sport that permits a dwindling number of real contenders? Can an event like the World Cup be ruined by the rancid politics of the host nation and amoral opportunism of its governing body? Where is Janet going next for her soccer fix? Also: did cycling’s paranoia about doping cause one of its stars to crash out of the Tour de France?
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Remap Radio
Remap Radio is a new podcast from the creators of the long-running video game podcast Waypoint Radio. Join Rob Zacny, Chia Contreras, Patrick Klepek, and their friends and colleagues as they set off on a new adventure that has them obsessing over the video game Dragon’s Dogma nearly as much as they question the nature of capitalism.Podcast website
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