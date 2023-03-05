WULFF DEN Podcast - Weekly Gaming Recap

Video Games news and opinions from WULFF DEN's own Bob Wulff. Joined by his brother Will (and sometimes guests!) this is the hard hitting, often accidentally un... More
Tears of the Kingdom might be the greatest game of all time - WULFF DEN Podcast Ep 131
• Intro
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is as good as everyone says it is
• Tears of the Kingdom review scores are insanely high
• Tears of the Kingdom creators admit cheating is fun
• Do you need to play BotW before TotK?
• A Zelda movie is possible
• Sony, Microsoft congratulate Nintendo on TotK release
• Steam congratulates ASUS on ROG Ally launch
• GQ top 100 games
• European Union approves Microsoft Activision deal
• Hogwarts Legacy delayed on Switch
• Amazon wants new Lord of the Rings MMO
• Ubisoft pouring more money into Assassin’s Creed
• TWEET OF THE WEEK
• Q&A
Streamed: May 16th, 2023 on http://twitch.tv/wulffden
5/17/2023
1:49:27
Nintendo DMCA's everyone, including themselves - WULFF DEN Podcast Ep 130
• Intro
• Nintendo going after Switch emulation after TotK leak
• Influencers affected by Nintendo’s attacks
• Switch sales slowing, no new console this year
• 2023 Video Game hall of fame inductees
• Phil Spencer Xcast interview
• Sony shuts down Pixelopus studios
• Spider-Man Remastered now a standalone release
• Spaceworld Gamecube prototype found
• Niantic refutes blames Pokemon Go had revenue slump
• TWEET OF THE WEEK
• UNBOXING (https://www.instagram.com/reema.abbas/)
• Q&A
Streamed: May 9th, 2023 on http://twitch.tv/wulffden
5/10/2023
2:00:27
Xbox and Activision So Far (might not happen) - WULFF DEN Podcast Ep 129
• Intro
• BUT FIRST, the FREE PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live and Nintendo Switch Online games included in your subscription this month
• UK blocks Xbox Activision merger
• CMA Says Switch “Not capable” of handling CoD
• Xbox sales on the decline
• Games cost $1Billion to make
• New Miyoo device leak
• Asus ROG Ally price leak
• Nintendo to appear at Gamescom
• Jedi Survivor launches in rough state
• Gran Turismo movie trailer
• TWEET OF THE WEEK
• Q&A
Streamed: May 2nd, 2023 on http://twitch.tv/wulffden
5/3/2023
1:58:35
ASUS makes a STEAM DECK competitor, and I played it - WULFF DEN Podcast Ep 128
• Intro
• ASUS ROG Ally First Impressions
• Nintendo Indie showcase 4/19
• Did HiFi Rush make any money?
• Sony quietly raising prices of games on Steam
• PlayStation acquires Firewalk studios
• Super Tilt Bro: nes game with online multiplayer
• Red Cross issues challenge to Fortnite/Call of Duty players
• Pokémon Scarlet/Violet patches
• Unrecorded, the police body cam game
• FTC wants info on Switch Call of Duty deal
• TWEET OF THE WEEK
• Q&A
Streamed: April 25th, 2023 on http://twitch.tv/wulffden
4/26/2023
1:51:31
Everything we know about ZELDA Tears of the Kingdom so far - WULFF DEN Podcast Ep 127
• Intro
• Republic Commando free trial on Switch
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer break down
• Redfall locked at 30fps on Xbox
• New Nintendo Switch Online GENESIS games
• Mario theme added to library of congress
• Sega to acquire Rovio (Angry Birds)
• Knuckles spin-off show starts production
• Retroid Pocket Delayed
• NIntendo Hacker released from jail, still owes them money
• Suicide Squad delayed to next year
• Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox
• Joseph Staten now at Netflix
• AEW President says game is finished, dev says it isn’t
• Quidditch game announced
• Unboxing
• TWEET OF THE WEEK
• Q&A
Streamed: April 18th, 2023 on http://twitch.tv/wulffden
