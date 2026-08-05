• Intro 0:00• PC is all digital so what’s wrong with PlayStation going all digital? 2:49• PlayStation Network Outage Reminds Players of the Benefits of Physical Media 31:15• Xbox Also Suffers Major Network Outage 35:15• Sony Knew Ending Physical Discs Would Be Divisive 43:45• Microsoft Bringing Original Xbox Games to PC 55:25• Switch 2 & PS5 Sales Drop While Xbox Sales Rise 1:07:00• Steam Deck Sales Down 82% Following Price Hike 1:17:33• Hasbro Reveals The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Figures 1:26:30• TWEET OF THE WEEK 1:28:55• Q&A ✴️ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cw/WULFFDENPodcast👕W U L F F D E N A P P A R E L 👕http://wulffdenapparel.com📷 Always up-to-date equipment list https://docs.google.com/document/d/1t3MwEQLfrMmXvk4qDueL0Sv5PO3WnTM4H-KdU6yNXgs/edit?tab=t.0#bookmark=id.efbz908i65yd💬Our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/wulffden📸Instagram: http://instagram.com/thewulffdenpodcast📱TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@wulffdenpodcast🎮Twitch: http://twitch.tv/wulffden💸Donations are NEVER necessary, but always appreciatedhttps://youtube.streamlabs.com/wulffden🎧Rate us on Apple Podcast: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wulff-den-podcast-weekly-gaming-recap/id1536805217🎧Or listen to this on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WSmRLLtEOTHsyBIZjSpKB📬PO BOX:Wulff Den696 Old Bethpage Rd # 508Old Bethpage, NY 11804🐦Twitter [Bob]: http://twitter.com/bobwulff🐦Twitter [Will]: http://twitter.com/WillWulffDamnIt🐦Twitter [WulffDen]: http://twitter.com/thewulffden📸Instagram: http://instagram.com/thewulffden🔷Facebook: http://facebook.com/wulffden