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289 episodes
- • Intro 0:00
• Super Mario Sunshine Finally Coming to Switch Online 2:26
• Two Unreleased Virtual Boy Games Coming to Switch Online 7:55
• August PlayStation Plus Games Announced 9:30
• Sony Finally Responds to Physical Media Backlash 13:17
• Sony Talking to Retail Partners About the Digital Transition 23:00
• Xbox Disc-to-Digital Roadmap Leaks 28:00
• The Backlog 48:37• GOG Coming to Linux 55:42
• 4GB Graphics Cards Are Back 1:00:52
• Dave Bautista Could Be TV's New Kratos 1:05:40
• Guillermo del Toro Wants More Checkpoints for Older Players 1:12:05
• TWEET OF THE WEEK 1:17:23
• Q&A 1:18:13
✴️ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cw/WULFFDENPodcast
Originally streamed on August 4, 2026
- • Intro 0:00• PC is all digital so what’s wrong with PlayStation going all digital? 2:49• PlayStation Network Outage Reminds Players of the Benefits of Physical Media 31:15• Xbox Also Suffers Major Network Outage 35:15• Sony Knew Ending Physical Discs Would Be Divisive 43:45• Microsoft Bringing Original Xbox Games to PC 55:25• Switch 2 & PS5 Sales Drop While Xbox Sales Rise 1:07:00• Steam Deck Sales Down 82% Following Price Hike 1:17:33• Hasbro Reveals The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Figures 1:26:30• TWEET OF THE WEEK 1:28:55• Q&A ✴️ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cw/WULFFDENPodcast👕W U L F F D E N A P P A R E L 👕http://wulffdenapparel.com📷 Always up-to-date equipment list https://docs.google.com/document/d/1t3MwEQLfrMmXvk4qDueL0Sv5PO3WnTM4H-KdU6yNXgs/edit?tab=t.0#bookmark=id.efbz908i65yd💬Our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/wulffden📸Instagram: http://instagram.com/thewulffdenpodcast📱TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@wulffdenpodcast🎮Twitch: http://twitch.tv/wulffden💸Donations are NEVER necessary, but always appreciatedhttps://youtube.streamlabs.com/wulffden🎧Rate us on Apple Podcast: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wulff-den-podcast-weekly-gaming-recap/id1536805217🎧Or listen to this on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WSmRLLtEOTHsyBIZjSpKB📬PO BOX:Wulff Den696 Old Bethpage Rd # 508Old Bethpage, NY 11804🐦Twitter [Bob]: http://twitter.com/bobwulff🐦Twitter [Will]: http://twitter.com/WillWulffDamnIt🐦Twitter [WulffDen]: http://twitter.com/thewulffden📸Instagram: http://instagram.com/thewulffden🔷Facebook: http://facebook.com/wulffden
- • Intro [Will gets a Switch 2] 0:00
• Switch 2 Customers Have No Right to Tariff Refunds, Says Nintendo 5:25
• New Joy-Con Images Reveal Removable Batteries 22:10
• The Backlog [Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled] 28:21
• Steam Machines Will Get More Expensive 35:23
• Valve Will Continue Selling Steam Deck LCD Batteries 45:18
• Only Seven PlayStation Games Sold More Than 100,000 Physical Copies This Year 47:05
• Marvel's Wolverine Trailer Hit With Physical Media Backlash 52:30
• Analogue 3D Update 55:15
• GameStop CEO Says Physical Games Don't Matter 58:28
• GameStop Now Owns 10% of eBay 1:00:04
• Xbox Committed to Making Exclusivity More Clear 1:05:05
• PC Gamer Creates Physical Copies of Steam Games 1:10:40
• Todd Howard Comments on Reddit 1:14:30
• TWEET OF THE WEEK 1:20:55
• Q&A 1:25:18
✴️ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cw/WULFFDENPodcast
Originally streamed on July 21, 2021
- THE NINTENDO SWITCH 2 DEAL
AMAZON https://amzn.to/4gEu5TU
BEST BUY https://go.magik.ly/ml/3wt4y/
• Intro 0:00
• The Legality of Piracy 1:40
• The Backlog (Pokémon Red / Blue / Yellow) 29:40
• Obsidian Cancels Avowed 2, Shifts Focus to a New Fallout Game. Halo Multiplayer Project also Canceled 38:15
• id Software Cut in Half, New Game Pitches Rejected 46:35
• Compulsion Games Looking for Work After Escaping Xbox 49:25
• Asha Sharma Named Advisor to U.S. Federal Reserve Productivity Task Force 51:10
• Lenovo Ditches Game Boy-Style Handheld 55:15
• Game Workers Protest Outside MindsEye Studio 1:00:40
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 Released on PS4/PS5 as Bare-Bones Ports 1:04:05
• Mario Kart Tour Shutting Down 1:08:20
• God of War: Laufey Will Get a Physical Release 1:12:01
• Nintendo Exploring an OLED Switch 2, Concerned About Price 1:13:22
• Switch 2 Game Bundle Discounted by $49 1:16:42
• TWEET OF THE WEEK 1:23:00
• Q&A 1:23:35
✴️ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cw/WULFFDENPodcast
Originally streamed on July 10, 2026
- July PlayStation Plus 0:00
Sony Ending Physical Game Production 5:25
Xbox Looking Into Disc-to-Digital Conversion 18:10
Sony Closing PS3 & PS Vita Stores 28:00
Sony Tells Developers They Can Still Make Discs for Older Games 35:25
Kojima Saddened by Sony Going All-Digital 36:50
Backlog (Mario Bros NES) 41:13
Switch Online Games 46:28
Big Restructuring & Layoffs at Xbox 47:30
Nintendo Announces New Switch 2 Models for Europe 1:01:10
Nintendo Stops Selling Switch 1 in Europe 1:05:30
Metroid Ravenous 1:07:42
Steam Machine Red Light of Death Isn't Serious 1:10:30
Tweet of the Week 1:13:55
Q&A 1:16:50
✴️ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cw/WULFFDENPodcast
Originally streamed on July 7, 2026
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About WULFF DEN Podcast - Weekly Gaming Recap
Video Games news and opinions from WULFF DEN's own Bob Wulff. Joined by his brother Will (and sometimes guests!) this is the hard hitting, often accidentally uninformed podcast you're looking for. New episodes every Wednesday.Podcast website
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