Filmed by the blind, for the blind (and everybody else). See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Make the climb to the coaches' booth at InfoCision Stadium. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shocking, to say the least. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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