EP 327- Geert van der Velde, CEO of Chessable, on the Chess.com Merger, “Chessable 3.0,” Including the Courses and Improvements Chessable Users Can Expect this Year
Recorded in Washington Square in New York City on April 8, 2023.
This week’s guest on Perpetual Chess is the CEO of Chessable, Geert van der Velde. As longtime listeners know, Geert is a former rock star, devoted chess improver, dad, and avid runner. We recorded on location from the “chess tables” at Washington Square Park on April 8, 2023, in NYC, where Geert was visiting. In our interview, we discussed Geert’s “visitor’s perspective” on the iconic chess tournaments in Reykjavik and Wijk an Zee, forthcoming Chessable courses, the many user interface upgrades that are coming for Chessable, and the impact of Chessable’s recent merger with Chess.com. We also discussed Geert’s own chess game. As a bonus, we were briefly visited by National Master Han Schut, Chessable Author, who was in New York playing a tournament. As always, links and topics of timestamps discussed can be found below.
Geert's Prior Appearance- Episode 161
0:02- Introduction: Geert’s recent travels to NYC, filming content with Gotham Chess
0:08- Geert shares a quick trip report on the Reykjavik Open, which he attended in a non-playing capacity.
14:30- Geert discusses the transition in the wake of the acquisition of Chessable by Chess.com
22:00- How will Chessable’s focus shift with multiple courses on all of the major openings now available?
Mentioned: How to Chess Podcast, IM Alex Banzea, IM Christof Sielecki
27:00- Is there still room for non-titled community members to create Chessable courses?
Mentioned: The Checkmate Patterns Manual
29:00- How does Geert respond to critics who say that Chessable opening courses are too voluminous?
33:00- What is Chessable 3.0? What upgrades is Chessable planning?
Mentioned: Email Chessable at hello at Chessable.com
43:00- Geert’s own chess study and play: What was it like to play in an amateur section of Wijk an Zee?
48:00- Special guest, Chessable Author, and Chess Steps Trainer, NM Han Schut joins the interview!
Mentioned: Benji Portheault’s Blog, Han’s Forthcoming Course is on The Milner Barry Gambit
