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Perpetual Chess Podcast

Ben Johnson
HobbiesLeisure
Perpetual Chess Podcast
Latest episode

583 episodes

  • Perpetual Chess Podcast

    EP 493- GM Vasif Durarbayli: Why Every Serious Chess Player Needs a Coach

    08/04/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    GM Vasif Durarbayli is a former World Youth Champion and two-time champion of his native Azerbaijan. Now based in St. Louis after graduating from Webster University, Vasif has turned much of his attention to ChessEver, an app designed to make following live chess easier.

    In our conversation we discuss:

    •• Why he believes every serious chess player needs a coach, and how not hiring one nearly derailed his own career.

    • Vasif's outstanding performance at the Naroditsky Memorial blitz, including a near-upset of Hikaru Nakamura.

    • An unforgettable over-the-board encounter with legendary GM Viktor Korchnoi.

    • How chess broadcasting can be improved, and his ambitious long-term vision for ChessEver.

    This was a really enjoyable conversation, and I recommend ChessEver to anyone who enjoys following top-level tournaments.

    00:00 - Intro

    01:16 - Insights from a top 10 finish at the Naroditsky Memorial blitz tournament

    Check out Vasif’s Naroditsky Memorial games here:

    The Nakamura game is game 13, 35. Rxa7! Was mate in 12.

    https://lichess.org/study/UoNAiYdm/TehrviPk

    03:52 - Playing Korchnoi

    05:02 - Playing style: aggressive opening choices and psychological play

    06:45 - The influence of legendary players and their aura on Vasif

    09:16 - Off-the-board aspects of chess improvement and coaching advice

    12:37 - Strategies for handling lost positions and psychological tactics

    15:08 - The significance of coaching and Vasif’s past mistakes in self-improvement

    Vasif’s thoughts on Gukesh’s slump here:

    https://x.com/durarbayli/status/2079565216413556923

    24:52 - The power of strategic preparation stories from chess books

    Mentioned: The Random Book that Made me a Grandmaster

    https://durarbayli.com/a-random-book-made-me-a-grandmaster/

    The Method in Chess by Josif Dorfman

    https://www.amazon.com/Method-Chess-Iossif-Dorfman/dp/2957289024

    30:00- Why we should not emulate Sindarov’s study approach

    Mentioned: Fooled by Randomness

    39:06 - The journey from competitive chess to creating Chess Ever

    44:50 - The vision for Chess Ever: following games, broadcasting, and innovation

    53:41 - Monetization plans and future features of Chess Ever

    58:51 - How Chess Ever differs from other streaming and follow platforms

    61:47 - The future of chess broadcasting, AI commentary, and competition

    63:48 - Final thoughts and encouraging feedback from listenersResources:

    Chess Ever App

    Road to Mastery by Golovka

    Static and Dynamic by Dorfman

    Nasim Taleb - Fooled by Randomness

    Connect with Vasif Durabayi:

    LinkedIn

    Twitter

    Website

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  • Perpetual Chess Podcast

    EP 492: Mr. Dodgy on Improving at Classical Chess + Chess Fam

    07/28/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    ⁠Michael Duke (better known as Mr. Dodgy, or @chessproblem on X) is a Chessable author, the co-founder of Chessfam, and co-host of the Chicken Chess Club podcast. He has built a large online following through his passion for chess and his sharp sense of humor. But aside from the jokes, Michael has become more serious about improving his own game.

    With a FIDE rating just shy of 2100, Michael was frustrated that he consistently performed much better in rapid than in classical chess. In order to change that, he sought out GM Alex Colovic for coaching after trying several instructors. He worked to address the biggest weaknesses in his game, including lazy calculation and overly ambitious opening choices. The work paid off as he defeated a grandmaster for the first time at age 38 and later held GM David Howell to a draw in a rapid game.

    In our conversation, Michael shares what he learned about improving as an adult, why his rapid results have always been better than his OTB results, and the practical changes that helped close the gap.

    We also discuss Chessfam, the ambitious new platform he co-founded to make finding and entering chess tournaments easier, as well as his observations from the recent European Chess Union Congress and the upcoming FIDE presidential election. (Please note this interview was recorded before Arkady Dvorkovich withdrew from the race.)

    As always, timestamps for all topics discussed are below.

    00:04 Introduction to Mr. Dodgy

    02:51 Chess Improvement Deep Dive and Dodgy’s recent achievements

    Mentioned: GM Alex Colovic’s Substack

    05:42 Lessons from Grandmaster Alex Colovic

    GM Alex Colovic- How to Become a Grandmaster

    https://www.quora.com/How-did-you-become-a-grandmaster/answer/Alex-Colovic?share=55b455d3&srid=hY2IT

    08:49 Strengths and Weaknesses in Rapid vs Classical Chess

    11:52 Opening Strategies and Learning Approaches

    GM Alex Colovic’s Suggestions for the Alapin-

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6K0YFRN20U

    14:38 Daily Practice and Calculation Work

    17:49 Patreon Mailbag Question: Can We Expect another Mr. Dodgy Chessable course?

    20:33 Recommended Resources for Improvement

    Mentioned: Improve Your Chess Calculation by GM RB Ramesh, Think Like a Super GM by GM Michael Adams and Philip Hurtado, Perfect Your Chess by GM Volokitin and IM Grabinsky

    25:20 Exploring Diverse Thinking in Chess

    26:15 Influential Players and Their Styles

    27:21 Dodgy's Grandmaster Victory Story

    30:19 Chess Party: A Unique Event Experience

    35:45 Introducing Chess Fam: A New Chess Platform

    Mentioned: Sligo International, Maia Chess Festival, Sitges International

    39:55 The Business Model Behind Chess Fam

    43:54 Navigating New Skills in Chess Fam

    48:01 Getting Involved with Chess Fam

    48:26 The Need for Chess Tournament Reviews

    50:43 Creating a Welcoming Environment for New Players

    52:39 The Rise of Casual Chess Events

    54:07 Insights from the ECU Congress

    55:40 Understanding the Role of the ECU

    59:00 The Future of European Chess

    Mentioned: GM Peter Arnaudov from ModernChess.com, Business Meets Chess & Kids & GM Pontuss Carlsson

    01:05:07 FIDE Elections and the Importance of Term Limits

    Thanks to Mr. Dodgy for joining! Here are links to his stuff:

    X: https://x.com/ChessProblem

    Chessable-

    https://www.chessable.com/courses/s/dodgy/

    Chessfam-

    https://chessfam.com/

    Photo in thumbnail by David Llada

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  • Perpetual Chess Podcast

    EP 491: Lessons from the Naroditsky Memorial with FM Dalton Perrine, GM Eugene Perelshteyn and NM Mike Mahoney

    07/21/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    By all accounts, the Naroditsky Memorial was a touching tribute to the legendary streamer, educator and grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. This week I welcome three guests to share their stories from the memorable event in Charlotte.

    Popular Chessable author and coach FM Dalton Perrine reflects on the lessons and memorable experiences of the tournament. Dalton also shares chess improvement insights from his excellent Chess Chatter newsletter and discusses Chessalyz, the AI-powered chess improvement platform he co-founded.

    Following Dalton, GM Eugene Perelshteyn and NM Mike Mahoney return to the podcast for an update on the "Chess Rocky" story. They discuss Mike's results after months of training for the event, along with unforgettable stories from the tournament, including their encounter with legendary GM Vasyl Ivanchuk.

    As always, I enjoyed hearing the stories and lessons from Dalton, Eugene and Mike, and I think listeners will find plenty to learn from their experiences.

    00:04 Introduction and Background

    01:01 The Narodzki Memorial Tournament Experience

    04:01 Learning from Danya's Speedruns

    Mentioned: Chessbase India- Naroditsky Memorial Coverage

    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL2unSfeOdoM

    Chessbase India Interview with Danya’s Mother:

    Daniel Naroditsky's mother shares heartfelt message to the chess community

    06:53 Atmosphere and Community at the Tournament

    10:04 Performance and Reflections on Games

    13:01 Simplicity in Chess Improvement

    16:02 Chessalyze: The AI-Assisted Coaching Platform

    22:12 Future of Chessalyze and User Feedback

    27:57 Advice for Ambitious Club Players

    Mentioned:

    Survive and Thrive: How to Blunder Less and Defend Better

    https://www.chessable.com/survive-thrive-how-to-blunder-less-and-defend-better/course/80629/

    34:00- Upcoming Tournaments and Projects

    Thanks to Dalton for joining! Here is how to keep up with him:

    Chess Chatter Blog

    Chessalyz.ai

    DaltonPerrine.com

    38:00 GM Eugene Perelshteyn and NM Mike Mahoney join me

    Mentioned: Ivanchuk is here, GM Steven Zierk

    Sindarov-Woodward 2026

    https://www.chess.com/events/2026-naroditsky-memorial-masters-rapid/03/Sindarov_Javokhir-Woodward_Andy

    IM Sagar Shah-Mahoney 2026-

    https://lichess.org/study/IgNM0rNc/ZiaxROGi

    48:32 The Pressure of Competition: In-Person Challenges

    54:37 Reflections and Future Aspirations

    55:00- Thanks to Eugene and Mike for joining! You can keep up with Eugene via his Substack,

    https://eugeneperel.substack.com/

    If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess via Patreon, you can do so here:

    https://www.patreon.com/c/perpetualchess

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Perpetual Chess Podcast

    EP 490- Bruce Pandolfini on 50 Years of Teaching Chess

    07/14/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Bruce Pandolfini is an American chess legend who has written many popular books, consulted on The Queen's Gambit and numerous other films and television projects featuring chess, and worked with countless future masters, including GM Fabiano Caruana and IM Josh Waitzkin.

    Bruce rejoined me to reflect on what he has learned from an incredibly varied career in chess, from helping cover the 1972 Fischer-Spassky World Championship for PBS to nearly fifty years as one of America's most influential chess teachers.

    In our conversation, Bruce discusses the nature of chess talent, what separates students who improve from those who don't, how technology has changed the way chess is taught, and shares memorable stories from his decades as a teacher, author, and film consultant.

    00:00 Introduction and Bruce's background

    00:23 Bruce's career highlights and teaching philosophy

    06:06 Traits of successful chess players

    09:10 Adults vs. kids in chess learning

    Mentioned:

    Dream Moves by GM Miron Sher

    19:28 Talent and hard work in chess

    Mentioned: Reveal Your Chess Style by GM Andy Soltis ,

    Deadline Grandmaster

    24:00- Working on the movies Searching For Bobby Fischer, and Fresh

    31:58 The health and future of chess

    40:15 Chess legends and historical stories

    45:00- Patreon mailbag question: Would Bruce consider revising and updating any of his books?

    48:28 Bruce's involvement in media and films

    56:16 Reflections on chess evolution and technology

    Mentioned: Thinking Sideways, Dark Squares, Bobby Fischer’s Chess Queen, Rebel Queen,

    The Seventh Seal, From Russia with Love, Casablanca

    01:03:14 Advice for chess enthusiasts and closing thoughts

    If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess you can do so here:

    https://www.patreon.com/c/perpetualchess

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Perpetual Chess Podcast

    EP 489- IM Rose Atwell on Discipline, Improvement, and Chess Psychology

    06/30/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    17-year-old IM-elect Rose Atwell is one of the brightest young stars in American chess. She recently earned her International Master title, tied for first at the National High School Championship, and qualified for the U.S. Women's Olympiad team for the first time. Rose has also built a loyal following on social media by candidly chronicling her tournament experiences. She shares instructive positions and the lessons she learns from both her successes and setbacks.

    In our conversation we discuss:


    Her approach to reviewing games and systematically addressing weaknesses


    How she uses digital flashcards and "mixed tactics" to accelerate improvement


    Why she believes homeschooling has benefited both her chess and her education


    The chess advice she would give to her younger self 

    Rose is an impressive player and a great ambassador for the game. I appreciate her taking the time to join me during a very busy tournament schedule.

    00:00 Introduction to Rose Atwell

    03:23 Lessons Learned From a Disappointing Recent Tournament

    06:24 Reviewing Games and Learning from Mistakes

    09:29 Training Routines and Adjustments

    12:33 Coaching Dynamics and Study Habits

    Mentioned: 

    Rose Atwell interview with GM Mauricio Flores Rios

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8w-JQbZUIRs

    “Class in Session” with WGM Sabina Foisor

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6YiEvust3k

    15:24 Digital Tools and Flashcards for Improvement

    18:23 Balancing Study and Physical Health

    21:23 Family Background and Support

    24:31 Competitive Mindset and Gender Dynamics in Chess

    Mentioned: Judit Polgar book trilogy 

    https://forwardchess.com/product/judit-polgar-how-i-beat-fischers-record

    31:32 Upcoming Tournaments and Travel Plans

    33:58 Meeting Chess Heroes and Inspirations

    36:00 Balancing Chess and Education

    39:01 The Future of College and Chess

    39:52 Attributing Success and Overcoming Challenges

    42:04 Social Media and Sharing Chess Experiences

    43:57 Advice to Younger Self and Emotional Resilience

    46:05 The Importance of Identity Beyond Chess

    49:02 Reading and Maintaining Focus

    51:22 Chess Training and Future Goals

    57:00 Thanks to Rose for joining me! Here is how to keep up with her:

    X:

    https://x.com/atwell_rose?lang=en

    Instagram:

    https://www.instagram.com/roseatwellchess/?hl=en

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Perpetual Chess Podcast
Perpetual Chess features weekly conversations with the chess world's best players, trainers and accomplished amateurs about their careers, current projects, best practices and the latest in chess news. Learn more at PerpetualChessPod.com
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