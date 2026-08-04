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583 episodes
- GM Vasif Durarbayli is a former World Youth Champion and two-time champion of his native Azerbaijan. Now based in St. Louis after graduating from Webster University, Vasif has turned much of his attention to ChessEver, an app designed to make following live chess easier.
In our conversation we discuss:
•• Why he believes every serious chess player needs a coach, and how not hiring one nearly derailed his own career.
• Vasif's outstanding performance at the Naroditsky Memorial blitz, including a near-upset of Hikaru Nakamura.
• An unforgettable over-the-board encounter with legendary GM Viktor Korchnoi.
• How chess broadcasting can be improved, and his ambitious long-term vision for ChessEver.
This was a really enjoyable conversation, and I recommend ChessEver to anyone who enjoys following top-level tournaments.
00:00 - Intro
01:16 - Insights from a top 10 finish at the Naroditsky Memorial blitz tournament
Check out Vasif’s Naroditsky Memorial games here:
The Nakamura game is game 13, 35. Rxa7! Was mate in 12.
https://lichess.org/study/UoNAiYdm/TehrviPk
03:52 - Playing Korchnoi
05:02 - Playing style: aggressive opening choices and psychological play
06:45 - The influence of legendary players and their aura on Vasif
09:16 - Off-the-board aspects of chess improvement and coaching advice
12:37 - Strategies for handling lost positions and psychological tactics
15:08 - The significance of coaching and Vasif’s past mistakes in self-improvement
Vasif’s thoughts on Gukesh’s slump here:
https://x.com/durarbayli/status/2079565216413556923
24:52 - The power of strategic preparation stories from chess books
Mentioned: The Random Book that Made me a Grandmaster
https://durarbayli.com/a-random-book-made-me-a-grandmaster/
The Method in Chess by Josif Dorfman
https://www.amazon.com/Method-Chess-Iossif-Dorfman/dp/2957289024
30:00- Why we should not emulate Sindarov’s study approach
Mentioned: Fooled by Randomness
39:06 - The journey from competitive chess to creating Chess Ever
44:50 - The vision for Chess Ever: following games, broadcasting, and innovation
53:41 - Monetization plans and future features of Chess Ever
58:51 - How Chess Ever differs from other streaming and follow platforms
61:47 - The future of chess broadcasting, AI commentary, and competition
63:48 - Final thoughts and encouraging feedback from listenersResources:
Chess Ever App
Road to Mastery by Golovka
Static and Dynamic by Dorfman
Nasim Taleb - Fooled by Randomness
Connect with Vasif Durabayi:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Website
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- Michael Duke (better known as Mr. Dodgy, or @chessproblem on X) is a Chessable author, the co-founder of Chessfam, and co-host of the Chicken Chess Club podcast. He has built a large online following through his passion for chess and his sharp sense of humor. But aside from the jokes, Michael has become more serious about improving his own game.
With a FIDE rating just shy of 2100, Michael was frustrated that he consistently performed much better in rapid than in classical chess. In order to change that, he sought out GM Alex Colovic for coaching after trying several instructors. He worked to address the biggest weaknesses in his game, including lazy calculation and overly ambitious opening choices. The work paid off as he defeated a grandmaster for the first time at age 38 and later held GM David Howell to a draw in a rapid game.
In our conversation, Michael shares what he learned about improving as an adult, why his rapid results have always been better than his OTB results, and the practical changes that helped close the gap.
We also discuss Chessfam, the ambitious new platform he co-founded to make finding and entering chess tournaments easier, as well as his observations from the recent European Chess Union Congress and the upcoming FIDE presidential election. (Please note this interview was recorded before Arkady Dvorkovich withdrew from the race.)
As always, timestamps for all topics discussed are below.
00:04 Introduction to Mr. Dodgy
02:51 Chess Improvement Deep Dive and Dodgy’s recent achievements
Mentioned: GM Alex Colovic’s Substack
05:42 Lessons from Grandmaster Alex Colovic
GM Alex Colovic- How to Become a Grandmaster
https://www.quora.com/How-did-you-become-a-grandmaster/answer/Alex-Colovic?share=55b455d3&srid=hY2IT
08:49 Strengths and Weaknesses in Rapid vs Classical Chess
11:52 Opening Strategies and Learning Approaches
GM Alex Colovic’s Suggestions for the Alapin-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6K0YFRN20U
14:38 Daily Practice and Calculation Work
17:49 Patreon Mailbag Question: Can We Expect another Mr. Dodgy Chessable course?
20:33 Recommended Resources for Improvement
Mentioned: Improve Your Chess Calculation by GM RB Ramesh, Think Like a Super GM by GM Michael Adams and Philip Hurtado, Perfect Your Chess by GM Volokitin and IM Grabinsky
25:20 Exploring Diverse Thinking in Chess
26:15 Influential Players and Their Styles
27:21 Dodgy's Grandmaster Victory Story
30:19 Chess Party: A Unique Event Experience
35:45 Introducing Chess Fam: A New Chess Platform
Mentioned: Sligo International, Maia Chess Festival, Sitges International
39:55 The Business Model Behind Chess Fam
43:54 Navigating New Skills in Chess Fam
48:01 Getting Involved with Chess Fam
48:26 The Need for Chess Tournament Reviews
50:43 Creating a Welcoming Environment for New Players
52:39 The Rise of Casual Chess Events
54:07 Insights from the ECU Congress
55:40 Understanding the Role of the ECU
59:00 The Future of European Chess
Mentioned: GM Peter Arnaudov from ModernChess.com, Business Meets Chess & Kids & GM Pontuss Carlsson
01:05:07 FIDE Elections and the Importance of Term Limits
Thanks to Mr. Dodgy for joining! Here are links to his stuff:
X: https://x.com/ChessProblem
Chessable-
https://www.chessable.com/courses/s/dodgy/
Chessfam-
https://chessfam.com/
Photo in thumbnail by David Llada
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EP 491: Lessons from the Naroditsky Memorial with FM Dalton Perrine, GM Eugene Perelshteyn and NM Mike Mahoney07/21/2026 | 1h 3 mins.By all accounts, the Naroditsky Memorial was a touching tribute to the legendary streamer, educator and grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. This week I welcome three guests to share their stories from the memorable event in Charlotte.
Popular Chessable author and coach FM Dalton Perrine reflects on the lessons and memorable experiences of the tournament. Dalton also shares chess improvement insights from his excellent Chess Chatter newsletter and discusses Chessalyz, the AI-powered chess improvement platform he co-founded.
Following Dalton, GM Eugene Perelshteyn and NM Mike Mahoney return to the podcast for an update on the "Chess Rocky" story. They discuss Mike's results after months of training for the event, along with unforgettable stories from the tournament, including their encounter with legendary GM Vasyl Ivanchuk.
As always, I enjoyed hearing the stories and lessons from Dalton, Eugene and Mike, and I think listeners will find plenty to learn from their experiences.
00:04 Introduction and Background
01:01 The Narodzki Memorial Tournament Experience
04:01 Learning from Danya's Speedruns
Mentioned: Chessbase India- Naroditsky Memorial Coverage
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL2unSfeOdoM
Chessbase India Interview with Danya’s Mother:
Daniel Naroditsky's mother shares heartfelt message to the chess community
06:53 Atmosphere and Community at the Tournament
10:04 Performance and Reflections on Games
13:01 Simplicity in Chess Improvement
16:02 Chessalyze: The AI-Assisted Coaching Platform
22:12 Future of Chessalyze and User Feedback
27:57 Advice for Ambitious Club Players
Mentioned:
Survive and Thrive: How to Blunder Less and Defend Better
https://www.chessable.com/survive-thrive-how-to-blunder-less-and-defend-better/course/80629/
34:00- Upcoming Tournaments and Projects
Thanks to Dalton for joining! Here is how to keep up with him:
Chess Chatter Blog
Chessalyz.ai
DaltonPerrine.com
38:00 GM Eugene Perelshteyn and NM Mike Mahoney join me
Mentioned: Ivanchuk is here, GM Steven Zierk
Sindarov-Woodward 2026
https://www.chess.com/events/2026-naroditsky-memorial-masters-rapid/03/Sindarov_Javokhir-Woodward_Andy
IM Sagar Shah-Mahoney 2026-
https://lichess.org/study/IgNM0rNc/ZiaxROGi
48:32 The Pressure of Competition: In-Person Challenges
54:37 Reflections and Future Aspirations
55:00- Thanks to Eugene and Mike for joining! You can keep up with Eugene via his Substack,
https://eugeneperel.substack.com/
If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess via Patreon, you can do so here:
https://www.patreon.com/c/perpetualchess
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- Bruce Pandolfini is an American chess legend who has written many popular books, consulted on The Queen's Gambit and numerous other films and television projects featuring chess, and worked with countless future masters, including GM Fabiano Caruana and IM Josh Waitzkin.
Bruce rejoined me to reflect on what he has learned from an incredibly varied career in chess, from helping cover the 1972 Fischer-Spassky World Championship for PBS to nearly fifty years as one of America's most influential chess teachers.
In our conversation, Bruce discusses the nature of chess talent, what separates students who improve from those who don't, how technology has changed the way chess is taught, and shares memorable stories from his decades as a teacher, author, and film consultant.
00:00 Introduction and Bruce's background
00:23 Bruce's career highlights and teaching philosophy
06:06 Traits of successful chess players
09:10 Adults vs. kids in chess learning
Mentioned:
Dream Moves by GM Miron Sher
19:28 Talent and hard work in chess
Mentioned: Reveal Your Chess Style by GM Andy Soltis ,
Deadline Grandmaster
24:00- Working on the movies Searching For Bobby Fischer, and Fresh
31:58 The health and future of chess
40:15 Chess legends and historical stories
45:00- Patreon mailbag question: Would Bruce consider revising and updating any of his books?
48:28 Bruce's involvement in media and films
56:16 Reflections on chess evolution and technology
Mentioned: Thinking Sideways, Dark Squares, Bobby Fischer’s Chess Queen, Rebel Queen,
The Seventh Seal, From Russia with Love, Casablanca
01:03:14 Advice for chess enthusiasts and closing thoughts
If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess you can do so here:
https://www.patreon.com/c/perpetualchess
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- 17-year-old IM-elect Rose Atwell is one of the brightest young stars in American chess. She recently earned her International Master title, tied for first at the National High School Championship, and qualified for the U.S. Women's Olympiad team for the first time. Rose has also built a loyal following on social media by candidly chronicling her tournament experiences. She shares instructive positions and the lessons she learns from both her successes and setbacks.
In our conversation we discuss:
Her approach to reviewing games and systematically addressing weaknesses
How she uses digital flashcards and "mixed tactics" to accelerate improvement
Why she believes homeschooling has benefited both her chess and her education
The chess advice she would give to her younger self
Rose is an impressive player and a great ambassador for the game. I appreciate her taking the time to join me during a very busy tournament schedule.
00:00 Introduction to Rose Atwell
03:23 Lessons Learned From a Disappointing Recent Tournament
06:24 Reviewing Games and Learning from Mistakes
09:29 Training Routines and Adjustments
12:33 Coaching Dynamics and Study Habits
Mentioned:
Rose Atwell interview with GM Mauricio Flores Rios
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8w-JQbZUIRs
“Class in Session” with WGM Sabina Foisor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6YiEvust3k
15:24 Digital Tools and Flashcards for Improvement
18:23 Balancing Study and Physical Health
21:23 Family Background and Support
24:31 Competitive Mindset and Gender Dynamics in Chess
Mentioned: Judit Polgar book trilogy
https://forwardchess.com/product/judit-polgar-how-i-beat-fischers-record
31:32 Upcoming Tournaments and Travel Plans
33:58 Meeting Chess Heroes and Inspirations
36:00 Balancing Chess and Education
39:01 The Future of College and Chess
39:52 Attributing Success and Overcoming Challenges
42:04 Social Media and Sharing Chess Experiences
43:57 Advice to Younger Self and Emotional Resilience
46:05 The Importance of Identity Beyond Chess
49:02 Reading and Maintaining Focus
51:22 Chess Training and Future Goals
57:00 Thanks to Rose for joining me! Here is how to keep up with her:
X:
https://x.com/atwell_rose?lang=en
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/roseatwellchess/?hl=en
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About Perpetual Chess Podcast
Perpetual Chess features weekly conversations with the chess world's best players, trainers and accomplished amateurs about their careers, current projects, best practices and the latest in chess news. Learn more at PerpetualChessPod.comPodcast website
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