⁠Michael Duke (better known as Mr. Dodgy, or @chessproblem on X) is a Chessable author, the co-founder of Chessfam, and co-host of the Chicken Chess Club podcast. He has built a large online following through his passion for chess and his sharp sense of humor. But aside from the jokes, Michael has become more serious about improving his own game.



With a FIDE rating just shy of 2100, Michael was frustrated that he consistently performed much better in rapid than in classical chess. In order to change that, he sought out GM Alex Colovic for coaching after trying several instructors. He worked to address the biggest weaknesses in his game, including lazy calculation and overly ambitious opening choices. The work paid off as he defeated a grandmaster for the first time at age 38 and later held GM David Howell to a draw in a rapid game.



In our conversation, Michael shares what he learned about improving as an adult, why his rapid results have always been better than his OTB results, and the practical changes that helped close the gap.



We also discuss Chessfam, the ambitious new platform he co-founded to make finding and entering chess tournaments easier, as well as his observations from the recent European Chess Union Congress and the upcoming FIDE presidential election. (Please note this interview was recorded before Arkady Dvorkovich withdrew from the race.)



As always, timestamps for all topics discussed are below.



00:04 Introduction to Mr. Dodgy



02:51 Chess Improvement Deep Dive and Dodgy’s recent achievements



Mentioned: GM Alex Colovic’s Substack



05:42 Lessons from Grandmaster Alex Colovic



GM Alex Colovic- How to Become a Grandmaster



https://www.quora.com/How-did-you-become-a-grandmaster/answer/Alex-Colovic?share=55b455d3&srid=hY2IT



08:49 Strengths and Weaknesses in Rapid vs Classical Chess



11:52 Opening Strategies and Learning Approaches



GM Alex Colovic’s Suggestions for the Alapin-



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6K0YFRN20U



14:38 Daily Practice and Calculation Work



17:49 Patreon Mailbag Question: Can We Expect another Mr. Dodgy Chessable course?



20:33 Recommended Resources for Improvement



Mentioned: Improve Your Chess Calculation by GM RB Ramesh, Think Like a Super GM by GM Michael Adams and Philip Hurtado, Perfect Your Chess by GM Volokitin and IM Grabinsky



25:20 Exploring Diverse Thinking in Chess



26:15 Influential Players and Their Styles



27:21 Dodgy's Grandmaster Victory Story



30:19 Chess Party: A Unique Event Experience



35:45 Introducing Chess Fam: A New Chess Platform



Mentioned: Sligo International, Maia Chess Festival, Sitges International



39:55 The Business Model Behind Chess Fam



43:54 Navigating New Skills in Chess Fam



48:01 Getting Involved with Chess Fam



48:26 The Need for Chess Tournament Reviews



50:43 Creating a Welcoming Environment for New Players



52:39 The Rise of Casual Chess Events



54:07 Insights from the ECU Congress



55:40 Understanding the Role of the ECU



59:00 The Future of European Chess



Mentioned: GM Peter Arnaudov from ModernChess.com, Business Meets Chess & Kids & GM Pontuss Carlsson



01:05:07 FIDE Elections and the Importance of Term Limits



Thanks to Mr. Dodgy for joining! Here are links to his stuff:



X: https://x.com/ChessProblem



Chessable-



https://www.chessable.com/courses/s/dodgy/



Chessfam-



https://chessfam.com/



Photo in thumbnail by David Llada



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