Perpetual Chess Podcast

Perpetual Chess Podcast

Podcast Perpetual Chess Podcast
Podcast Perpetual Chess Podcast

Perpetual Chess Podcast

Ben Johnson
Perpetual Chess features weekly conversations with the chess world's best players, trainers and accomplished amateurs about their careers, current projects, best practices and the latest in chess news.
Perpetual Chess features weekly conversations with the chess world's best players, trainers and accomplished amateurs about their careers, current projects, bes... More

Available Episodes

  • EP 328- Ding delivers in dramatic fashion! World Championship wrapup with Dutch National Champion and Top Trainer, GM Erwin L’Ami.
    On the heels of a thrilling rapid playoff, I am joined by GM Erwin L’ami to discuss the crowning of GM Ding Liren as the FIDE 17th World Chess Champion. Erwin is a return guest, and a popular Chessable author, who has worked on the team of former FIDE World Champion GM Veselin Topalov, and of GM Anish Giri. In our interview, Erwin shares his impressions of the dramatic playoff, the opening choices, and the psychological ups and downs that both players endured over the course of a long and closely contested match. We also take an early look ahead at the next World Championship cycle and discuss Erwin’s plans for a busy 2023. Timestamps of topics discussed can be found below.  GM Erwin L’Ami’s Prior Appearances:  Episode 186 Episode 257 0:00- Check out some of my favorite Chessable courses here: https://go.chessable.com/perpetual-chess-podcast/ 0:04:30- GM Erwin L’Ami joins the pod. We begin by discussing the clinching game in the rapid tiebreak.  Mentioned: Kasparov-Topalov 1999 16:00- What did Erwin think of Ding’s opening choices? 23:00- What about Nepo’s propensity to move too quickly at times?  30:00- Were they playing at a higher level in the rapid than the classical?  32:00- Patreon mailbag question: As a high level trainer, what would Erwin do to try to help coach his player to avoid some of the psychological pitfalls on display in the Ding-Nepo match? 38:00- Should they change the format of the press conferences?  40:00- Patreon mailbag question: Does Erwin think that Ding caused Nepo’s difficulties in game 12 or was it the pressure of the moment? 47:00- What does Erwin think of the format of the match, and of the existence of the Rapid playoff in particular? 54:00- Early discussion of the next Candidates/World Championship cycle. Will Magnus return? 1:03:00- What are Erwin’s plans for the rest of 2023? Mentioned: Norway Chess 2023, TePE Seigman 2023 in Malmo, Sweden If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess via Patreon, you can do so here: https://www.patreon.com/perpetualchess   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:08:01
  • Bonus Pod- Tied with just one classical game to go! GM Alex Lenderman helps break down the Blunders and the Bouncebacks of this Fascinating FIDE World Championship
    0:00-  Check out some of my favorite Chessable courses here: https://go.chessable.com/perpetual-chess-podcast/ Check out what’s new from Chessable here:  https://www.chessable.com/courses/all/new/ 01:30- Ben goes over some programming notes and does a quick rundown of recent games 05:30- GM Alex Lenderman joins the pod! We begin by discussing how to recover from difficult losses, a recurring theme in this match. Mentioned: Video of Ding and Rapport walking to the hotel elevator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvtdAgLW1xo 17:00- Openings- Will the unusual opening choices continue? Mentioned: Naroditsky-Lenderman 2023  17:00- Openings- Will the unusual opening choices continue? Mentioned: Naroditsky-Lenderman 2023  23:30- What openings might we see in Game 14?  25:00- Is one player a favorite if it goes to rapid tiebreak? Is it possible nervousness might subside for the players in a rapid tiebreak? 29:00- Patreon mailbag question: “Does Alex have any advice for players who misevaluate positions and thus misplay positions as a result?”  Mentioned: Analyzing the Chess Mind by Dr. Joel Sneed and GM Boris Gulko  37:00- What advice would Alex have given Nepo coming into today if he were on his team? 46:00- Does Alex have trouble sleeping during tournaments? Might that be a factor again for Nepo?  53:00- Chess improvement talk- Why does Alex disagree with IM Andras Toth’s recent statement that he doesn’t believe anyone suffers from a problem of calculating too much?  Mentioned: ChessDojo interview with GM Avetik Grigoryan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=JVfoM6kkaVw&t=83s 1:01:00- Alex recommends a chess book! Mentioned: The Seven Deadly Chess Sins, also on Chessable, Book Recap #14 discussing The Seven Deadly Chess Sins 1:07:00- Final thoughts on the match and goodbye!  You can email Alex at: Alexlenderman33 at hotmail.com Here is his Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076504712336     Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:16:10
  • EP 327- Geert van der Velde, CEO of Chessable, on the Chess.com Merger, “Chessable 3.0,” Including the Courses and Improvements Chessable Users Can Expect this Year
    Recorded in Washington Square in New York City on April 8, 2023.  This week’s guest on Perpetual Chess is the CEO of Chessable, Geert van der Velde. As longtime listeners know, Geert is a former rock star, devoted chess improver, dad, and avid runner. We recorded on location from the “chess tables” at Washington Square Park on April 8, 2023, in NYC, where Geert was visiting. In our interview, we discussed Geert’s “visitor’s perspective” on the iconic chess tournaments in Reykjavik and Wijk an Zee, forthcoming Chessable courses, the many user interface upgrades that are coming for Chessable, and the impact of Chessable’s recent merger with Chess.com. We also discussed Geert’s own chess game. As a bonus, we were briefly visited by National Master Han Schut, Chessable Author, who was in New York playing a tournament. As always, links and topics of timestamps discussed can be found below.  Geert's Prior Appearance- Episode 161 0:00- Check out some of my favorite Chessable courses here: https://go.chessable.com/perpetual-chess-podcast/ 0:02- Introduction: Geert’s recent travels to NYC, filming content with Gotham Chess  0:08- Geert shares a quick trip report on the Reykjavik Open, which he attended in a non-playing capacity.  14:30- Geert discusses the transition in the wake of the acquisition of Chessable by Chess.com  22:00- How will Chessable’s focus shift with multiple courses on all of the major openings now available?  Mentioned: How to Chess Podcast, IM Alex Banzea, IM Christof Sielecki  27:00- Is there still room for non-titled community members to create Chessable courses?  Mentioned: The Checkmate Patterns Manual  29:00- How does Geert respond to critics who say that Chessable opening courses are too voluminous?  33:00- What is Chessable 3.0? What upgrades is Chessable planning?  Mentioned: Email Chessable at hello at Chessable.com  43:00- Geert’s own chess study and play: What was it like to play in an amateur section of Wijk an Zee?  48:00- Special guest, Chessable Author, and Chess Steps Trainer, NM Han Schut joins the interview! Mentioned: Benji Portheault’s Blog, Han’s Forthcoming Course is on The Milner Barry Gambit If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess via Patreon, you can do so here: https://www.patreon.com/perpetualchess Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:01:01
  • Bonus Pod - World Championship Round 9 Update- Dramatic Games, Leaked Prep and Chess Improvement Takeaways for Amateur Players with IM Andras Toth
    We are back with another "bonus pod" discussing the unpredictable and riveting World Championship Match between GM Ian Nepomniatchtchi and Ding Liren. After Round 9, Nepo clings to a one game lead as they head into a rest day Saturday. To discuss this eventful match, I am joined by return guest, the popular YouTuber, Twitch Streamer and Chessable Author, IM Andras Toth. Andras is especially insightful when it comes to helping amateur chess players, so I thought he was the perfect person to discuss all of the drama of the match, as well as what we can lessons we can learn for our own games. You can find timestamps of topics discussed below. 0:00- Thanks to our presenting chess education sponsors, Chessable. Check out IM Andras' Toth's excellent courses here: https://www.chessable.com/author/ChesscoachAndras/ Check out some of my favorite Chessable courses here: https://go.chessable.com/perpetual-chess-podcast/ CORRECTION- I mention "5 wins in a row" having taken place in the match a few times- it was actually only 4 wins in a row. My apologies. 2:00- Big picture - What has made this match so compelling? 14:30- Patreon mailbag question- what does Andras think of the approach the players have taken to opening prep 20- Patreon mailbag question why haven’t we seen a Sicilian or a Kings Indian Attack?  24- We discuss the “leaked prep” via anonymous Lichess accounts that were playing several opening lines that subsequently appeared in the match- More info here 30- What are the chess improvement lessons to be taken from the match so far? 1:04- Closing thoughts on the match Thanks to Andras for joining again, be sure to sub to his YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChessCoachAndras/videos If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess, you can do so here: https://www.patreon.com/perpetualchess Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:10:10
  • EP 326- Popular YouTuber and Streamer WGM Dina Belenkaya on Lessons Learned from Recent Tournaments, Twitch Streaming OTB Games and her Content and Chess Goals for 2023
    This week’s guest on Perpetual Chess is the ever popular Commentator, Streamer, YouTuber and traveling chess professional, WGM Dina Belenkaya.  Dina is a 4 time Women's champion of St. Petersburg, which is no small feat given her native city's rich chess legacy. These days, Dina is based in France, represents Israel internationally, and competes frequently in various locations. Dina joined me shortly after returning home from the Reykjavik Open, an annual open tournament which is always popular among professionals and amateurs alike. This year several streamers competed and streamed their games, including Dina, Alexandra Botez, Eric Rosen and Simon Williams. In our interview, Dina discusses her recent tournaments, her study regimen, and how she balances streaming, content creation and her competitive chess goals. We also discuss her “chess upbringing” including her study tips and learning methods,and her childhood interactions with GM Anish Giri who was an early chess student of her mother’s. You can find timestamps for all of the topics discussed below.  This episode was recorded live on April 7 on Dina’s Twitch stream (before the World Championship started)  ﻿0:00-  Thanks to our presenting chess education sponsor, Chessable.com. You can check out some of my favorite Chessable courses for different rating levels here:  https://go.chessable.com/perpetual-chess-podcast/ 02:00- Reykjavik Open- trip report. How did Dina decide to attend and compete along with other streamers such as Alexandra Botez, Eric Rose, Anna Cramling and Simon Williams?  Mentioned: Charlotte Chess Center and Scholastic Academy, Johnson-Belenkaya, Belenkaya-Gajewski 2023, Dina’s YouTube  26:00- What has changed since Dina switched from representing Russia to Israel?  30:00- Who is Dina’s secret chess trainer? What advice does he give her? Mentioned: GM Brendan Jacobsen, The GM Ran Away From Me 36:00- What will Dina do to work on her chess? Does Puzzle Rush help her calculation abilities?  Mentioned: Puzzle Rush 42:00- What was Dina’s chess upbringing like in the chess mecca of St. Petersburg? Mentioned: IM Andrey Praslov, Asya Kovalyova (Dina’s Mother), Anish Giri, Endgame Studies 101   50:00- Does Dina remember GM Anish Giri as a kid in St. Petersburg?  1:01:00- What are Dina’s 2023 Chess and Content plans?  1:05:00- Does Dina get nervous when playing OTB games on stream?  1:07:00- Dina trash talks my chess skills (mildly)  1:11:00- If DIna had children would she encourage them to play chess?  1:12:00- Does Dina have a favorite chess “destination” tournament? Mentioned: Reykjavik Open, Sunway Sitges Open  1:14:00- Thanks to Dina for joining the show! Check out her YouTube channel here: Dina’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/thebelenkaya Dina’s Twitch channel:  https://www.twitch.tv/thebelenkaya Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinabelenkaya/?hl=en Twitter: https://twitter.com/DinaBelenkaya If you would like to help support Perpetual Chess, you can do so here: https://www.patreon.com/perpetualchess Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:15:34

Perpetual Chess features weekly conversations with the chess world's best players, trainers and accomplished amateurs about their careers, current projects, best practices and the latest in chess news. Learn more at PerpetualChessPod.com
