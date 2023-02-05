EP 326- Popular YouTuber and Streamer WGM Dina Belenkaya on Lessons Learned from Recent Tournaments, Twitch Streaming OTB Games and her Content and Chess Goals for 2023

This week's guest on Perpetual Chess is the ever popular Commentator, Streamer, YouTuber and traveling chess professional, WGM Dina Belenkaya. Dina is a 4 time Women's champion of St. Petersburg, which is no small feat given her native city's rich chess legacy. These days, Dina is based in France, represents Israel internationally, and competes frequently in various locations. Dina joined me shortly after returning home from the Reykjavik Open, an annual open tournament which is always popular among professionals and amateurs alike. This year several streamers competed and streamed their games, including Dina, Alexandra Botez, Eric Rosen and Simon Williams. In our interview, Dina discusses her recent tournaments, her study regimen, and how she balances streaming, content creation and her competitive chess goals. We also discuss her "chess upbringing" including her study tips and learning methods,and her childhood interactions with GM Anish Giri who was an early chess student of her mother's. You can find timestamps for all of the topics discussed below. This episode was recorded live on April 7 on Dina's Twitch stream (before the World Championship started) ﻿0:00- Thanks to our presenting chess education sponsor, Chessable.com. 02:00- Reykjavik Open- trip report. How did Dina decide to attend and compete along with other streamers such as Alexandra Botez, Eric Rose, Anna Cramling and Simon Williams? Mentioned: Charlotte Chess Center and Scholastic Academy, Johnson-Belenkaya, Belenkaya-Gajewski 2023, Dina's YouTube 26:00- What has changed since Dina switched from representing Russia to Israel? 30:00- Who is Dina's secret chess trainer? What advice does he give her? Mentioned: GM Brendan Jacobsen, The GM Ran Away From Me 36:00- What will Dina do to work on her chess? Does Puzzle Rush help her calculation abilities? Mentioned: Puzzle Rush 42:00- What was Dina's chess upbringing like in the chess mecca of St. Petersburg? Mentioned: IM Andrey Praslov, Asya Kovalyova (Dina's Mother), Anish Giri, Endgame Studies 101 50:00- Does Dina remember GM Anish Giri as a kid in St. Petersburg? 1:01:00- What are Dina's 2023 Chess and Content plans? 1:05:00- Does Dina get nervous when playing OTB games on stream? 1:07:00- Dina trash talks my chess skills (mildly) 1:11:00- If DIna had children would she encourage them to play chess? 1:12:00- Does Dina have a favorite chess "destination" tournament? Mentioned: Reykjavik Open, Sunway Sitges Open 1:14:00- Thanks to Dina for joining the show! Check out her YouTube channel here: Dina's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/thebelenkaya Dina's Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/thebelenkaya Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinabelenkaya/?hl=en Twitter: https://twitter.com/DinaBelenkaya