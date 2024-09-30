Powered by RND
Finally, your daily puzzle fix—in audio form! Every day, New York Times bestselling author A.J. Jacobs and his celebrity guests will puzzle–and laugh–their way ...
Available Episodes

  "Famous Family" w/ Julie Bowen
    Hello, Puzzlers! Puzzling with us today: star of Modern Family and Hysteria!, Julie Bowen!
    18:12
  "RuPaul Revere" w/ Julie Bowen
    Hello, Puzzlers! Puzzling with us today: star of Modern Family and Hysteria!, Julie Bowen!
    14:16
  "Stand-coms" w/ Julie Bowen
    Hello, Puzzlers! Puzzling with us today: star of Modern Family and Hysteria!, Julie Bowen!
    15:29
  "Friday Farrago" w/ A.J. & Greg
    Hello, Puzzlers! Please enjoy the last edition of Friday Farrago with A.J. and Greg!
    22:10
  "New Scrabble Words" w/ A.J. & Greg
    Hello, Puzzlers! Puzzling with us today: our very own Chief Puzzle Officer, Greg Pliska.
    19:47

Plus, Chief Puzzle Officer Greg Pliska joins A.J. each week to present new puzzles from the Puzzle Lab. And there's a daily Extra Credit Puzzler for our Puzzlers at home. (Answers revealed in the following episode.)
