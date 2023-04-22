Check Your Thread: Sewing More Sustainably

#84: What is Me-Made-May?

Are you planning to challenge yourself in Me-Made-May this year? Have you taken part in the past? Are you not sure what I'm talking about? Or do you have a good idea, but you'd like a refresher? This explainer episode tells you everything you need to know to get the most from the annual wardrobe challenge that I accidentally started 14 years ago! Note: this episode originally aired in March 2022. What is Me-Made-May? Me-Made-May is a wardrobe challenge that encourages you to wear your existing handmade items more, or in different ways, that will allow you to gain useful insights whilst having fun. This will help you improve your relationship with your handmade items, both your existing items, and those you may make in the future. What Me-Made-May isn't a making challenge a photo challenge a competition about having heaps of handmade clothes Who is Me-Made-May for? Anyone who has made/mended/upcycled at least one item, who feels there's improvements to be made in their wardrobe. Who doesn't trust those items What they wear often doesn't reflect how they feel or would like to be seen. Anyone who would like to learn about their style, wardrobe requirements, How do I take part? The aim is to intentionally wear your handmade items more and/or in different ways throughout May 2023. Design your own pledge outlining the specifics of your challenge before 1st May. You can keep this entirely to yourself, tell friends and family, or share this on social media, whatever you wish. If you're not sure what to write, check out the following episodes: Episode 37: Pledges and Participants #1: with Rebecca and Meg Episode 38: Pledges and Participants #2: with Amy and Judith