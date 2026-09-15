Check Your Thread: Sewing More Sustainably

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239 episodes
- Jo Andrews is the creator of Haptic & Hue, the podcast through which she uncovers fascinating stories always through the lens of textiles, many of which might otherwise have been lost. A professional reporter and correspondent, Jo leaves me awe with her incredible story telling skills. I got to ask her tons of questions about the creation and impact of Haptic and Hue, all posed by the amazing patrons of CYT.
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
Jo Andrews is the creator of the Haptic & Hue podcast. You can also follow her on Instagram @hapticandhue.
Jo and her partner Bill create an additional podcast called Travels with Textiles for those who choose to support their work as a ‘friend of Haptic & Hue’.
Specific episodes mentioned in the conversation include:
Colour Is Mine (about textile designer Althea McNish)
The Return of Canada’s Forgotten Wartime Quilts (see photos below)
A Sliver of Deep Blue Cloth: Unravelling the Textiles of Enslavement
Australia’s Convict Quilt: Something to be Proud of
The Witches of Scotland: How a New Tartan Became a Living Memorial
The Language of Thread: Why Sewing Matters and How Sewing was Taught
The Tangled Tale of Tartan
The Intelligence of the Hands and the Creative Brain
Jo shows me her self-made cordage bag WIP:
Jo shared some images of the Canadian Quilts mentioned in the conversation, including a close of the label tracing one of the quilt’s origin:
- Many of us sewers feel confused and even wary of the term deadstock fabric. Does buying fabric labelled ‘deadstock' really save it from landfill or incineration? Or are we enabling fabric producers and fashion brands to get away with overproduction, incentivising it even? And what’s the difference between ‘deadstock’ and ‘overstock’, and how, as consumers, can we tell the difference?
This week, you’ll hear my conversation with Hannah and Rosie from London-based The New Craft House as they unpick this topic for us, leaving us all with a greater understanding. From school friends, to craft bloggers, to workshop facilitators to fabric purveyors, the current incarnation of their business is made possible by navigating the excesses and waste of the fashion industry. In this conversation Hannah and Rosie are super open and candid about how their business runs, and their plans and hopes for its more sustainable future.
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
This episode was originally released in September 2024 as Ep. #151
Find The New Craft House online, via Instagram (@newcrafthouse) and IRL at their London studio.
They explain the nature of deadstock fabric on their website.
#sewyourselfsustainable is the hashtag they created to encourage the sewing community to explore more sustainable practices during September.
It also coincides with other sustainability-related endeavours, including Oxfam´s Secondhand September campaign.
- Right now, the weather is shifting from one season to another, and the clothing items we’re reaching for are altering accordingly. But it’s most likely you’ll find that some of those items, for whatever reason, just aren’t pieces you want to wear these days. So what can be done about that, aside from donating them and starting a ton of new sewing projects? In this week’s solo replay episode, I’ll share my method for diagnosing WHY you’re not wearing them. I’ll then be suggesting five different ways you can update those garments so that you’re excited to wear them again!
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
This episode was originally released in June 2024 as Ep. #137
Image source: Sarah Brown via Unsplash
If you want to learn more about the Me-Made-May challenge, listen to:
Ep. #84: What is Me-Made-May?
The Clothehorse podcast is a great place to learn more about the life of second hand clothing, including what happens to donated items.
The three questions to ask of each item of clothing:
Does it fit my personal aesthetic (OR is it a basic garment that pairs well with items that really DO fit my personal aesthetic)?
Does it fit with my lifestyle?
Does it fit my body?
My five suggested approaches for updated unworn garments (including me-mades):
Repair
Refit
Remove something
Add something
Change the colour
For repair, consider signing up to the Winter of Care and Repair challenge for motivation.
For advice on how to proceed with a repair, this episode might help:
Ep. #135: How to Triage your Mends with Jeanna Wigger
For refitting assistance, check out this episode:
Ep. #86: Garment Alterations with Naomi Fata
The Bernie Belt Bag pattern by Friday Pattern Co. might solve the dilemma of a pocket-free garment.
The free Oversized Detachable Collar pattern by Tilly and the Buttons would really jazz up a plain garment:
If you’re interested in trying your hand at natural dyeing, these episodes provide a ton of information:
Ep. #13: Natural Dyeing with Amy Taylor
Ep. #52: Grow, Cook, Dye, Wear with Bella Gonshorovitz
Ep. #88: Natural Dyeing Q&A with Amy Taylor
- Do the climate and ecological crises just feel too massive to deal with sometimes? When it all feels so overwhelming, it can be tempting to tap out completely and disengage. That’s totally understandable. However, my guest for this episode, Beedy Parker, shows us that it is entirely possible to participate in climate related activism and action, whilst continuing to lead a happy and exciting life. From attempting to influence legislation to hemming her neighbours' trousers, Beedy has been getting stuck in since 1970. Sadly, we can’t all be Beedy, but we can all take heart and inspiration from her example.
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
This episode was originally released in May 2024 as Ep. #136
Beedy Parker is a committed naturalist and social and environmental activist living in Maine, USA.
Read more about Beedy (unfortunately this link doesn’t seem to work in Europe, frustrating I know!).
This is another piece about Beedy.
Beedy recommends sourcing a copy of ‘The Needleworker's Constant Companion’, first published in 1978.
I referred to an article by Christina Garton called Weaving While Neurodivergent on the Handwoven Magazine website that is a fascinating read.
- Is your wardrobe stuffed with me-mades? Whatever role garment sewing plays in your life, after a while, the clothes can really start to pile up. So how can we continue to take pleasure in sewing, without adding to your problem of too many clothes?
Image source: Megan Lee via UnSplash
This episode was originally released in February 2024 as Ep. #123
Idea No. 1: Challenging ourselves.
Hear more about hand stitching clothing:
Ep. #15: Hand Stitching Clothes with Louisa Owen-Sonstroem
Ep. #73: The Seeds of Slow Sewing with Alexis Bailey
Learn more about improving fit:
Ep. #95: Refining Fit with Kate Roberts
Options for online courses to learn and develop new skills:
Project Patterns
Domestika
Craftsy
Idea No. 2: Sewing things that aren’t clothes.
My favourite bag pattern designers:
Noodlehead
Tytka Studio
Motif Studio Patterns
Merchant & Mills
Start your sew making journey at I Can Make Shoes.
Get inspired to make a quilt more sustainably by listening to the following previous episodes:
Ep. #19: Quilting and Considered Consuming with Shelly Sommer
Ep. #26: Harvesting Materials with Eliu Hernandez
Ep. #89: Threads of Sustainability with Bridget O’Flaherty
Ep. #105: A Habit of Curiosity with Heidi Parkes
Ep. #106: Reframing a Relationship with Clothes with Heidi Parkes
Ep. #116: Improv Scrap Play with Sherri Lynn Wood
Idea No. 3: Sewing clothes for other people
Idea No. 4: Sewing for charity
Make washable menstrual pads for:
Pachamama Project
Days for Girls
Make reusable tote bags for Boomerang Bags.
Make dresses and other children’s garments from pillowcases for Little Dresses for Africa.
Idea No. 5: Mending
Hear from super creative mending expert, Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald:
Ep. #39: Modern Mending with Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald
Ep. #40: Experimend with Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald
Get her book Modern Mending.
Consider the spectrum of mending possibility:
Ep. #68: Visible Vs Invisible Mending
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About Check Your Thread: Sewing More Sustainably
- Do you love sewing, AND are passionate about fighting the climate and ecological crises? - Are you wondering if your sewing could be made more sustainable? - Do you want to enjoy your creative passion in a way that really reflects your values? Join Zoe Edwards, a sewing nerd and creator of Me-Made-May, on her journey to explore how to sew (and live!) more sustainably. In this podcast we discover ways to sew with sustainability in mind, by flexing our creativity and resourcefulness in new and exciting ways. Check Your Thread’s goal is to show that sewing more sustainably can be fun and fulfilling, (HOLD the side order of guilt, eco-snobbery and FOMO.) Topics covered include: -Mending and garment repair -Upcycling and refashioning -Natural fabric dyeing -Fibre and fabric selection -Slow stitching -Zero Waste sewing patterns -The social and political dimensions of sewing -Craft as activism Find out more... checkyourthread.comPodcast website
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