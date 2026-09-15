Check Your Thread: Sewing More Sustainably

Right now, the weather is shifting from one season to another, and the clothing items we’re reaching for are altering accordingly. But it’s most likely you’ll find that some of those items, for whatever reason, just aren’t pieces you want to wear these days. So what can be done about that, aside from donating them and starting a ton of new sewing projects? In this week’s solo replay episode, I’ll share my method for diagnosing WHY you’re not wearing them. I’ll then be suggesting five different ways you can update those garments so that you’re excited to wear them again!



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This episode was originally released in June 2024 as Ep. #137



Image source: Sarah Brown via Unsplash



If you want to learn more about the Me-Made-May challenge, listen to:



Ep. #84: What is Me-Made-May?



The Clothehorse podcast is a great place to learn more about the life of second hand clothing, including what happens to donated items.



The three questions to ask of each item of clothing:



Does it fit my personal aesthetic (OR is it a basic garment that pairs well with items that really DO fit my personal aesthetic)?



Does it fit with my lifestyle?



Does it fit my body?



My five suggested approaches for updated unworn garments (including me-mades):



Repair



Refit



Remove something



Add something



Change the colour



For repair, consider signing up to the Winter of Care and Repair challenge for motivation.



For advice on how to proceed with a repair, this episode might help:



Ep. #135: How to Triage your Mends with Jeanna Wigger



For refitting assistance, check out this episode:



Ep. #86: Garment Alterations with Naomi Fata



The Bernie Belt Bag pattern by Friday Pattern Co. might solve the dilemma of a pocket-free garment.



The free Oversized Detachable Collar pattern by Tilly and the Buttons would really jazz up a plain garment:



If you’re interested in trying your hand at natural dyeing, these episodes provide a ton of information:



Ep. #13: Natural Dyeing with Amy Taylor



Ep. #52: Grow, Cook, Dye, Wear with Bella Gonshorovitz



Ep. #88: Natural Dyeing Q&A with Amy Taylor