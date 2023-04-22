Check Your Thread: Sewing More Sustainably

Hello! Welcome to Check Your Thread, a podcast about sewing more sustainably. Each episode we enjoy nerding out about sewing, whilst picking up ideas and useful... More
Available Episodes
5 of 69
#86: Garment Alterations with Naomi Fata
Do you have garments in your wardrobe, self-made or otherwise, that you really like but you never wear because they don’t fit you well? Could you use some advice on how to approach the alteration process, evaluate those garments and work out what’s possible? Alterations expert, Naomi Fata, talks with me about all this and more. We cover when it’s worth attempting an alteration, when it’s better to live with the issue, and when it’s time to find the garment a new owner. Plus, Naomi shares her hot takes on the best ways to make garments smaller and larger, and we even get stuck into the thorny issue of trouser fitting…
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
Find the Me-Made-May Workbook in the new CYT shop!
Find Naomi Fata on her website and on Instagram @naomifata.
Naomi was on The Strike a Balance for Working Homeschool Moms podcast talking about how she runs her sewing business whilst homeschooling her three children.
Find out about the in-person and virtual sewing and alteration classes Naomi teaches.
This Fit Tip Tuesday video by J Stern Designs on YouTube shows how to add a gusset to lengthen a rise on an existing garment.
5/1/2023
#85: Everyday Activism with Rachel AKA the Crap Activist
Do you consider yourself a climate activist? If many of your everyday life decisions are made with the planet in mind, then you definitely should. Rachel, AKA The Crap Activist, chose to fast track her activism by making one positive change every single day for an entire year. She shares her surprising wins and fails, and gives tips on successfully bringing your family along for the ride…
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
Find and follow The Crap Activist on Instagram @thecrapactivist.
Listen to Rachel speak to Jen Gale on Jen’s Sustainable(ish) podcast:
Episode 87: The Crap Activist - A Year of Imperfect Action.
Rachel received The Sustainable(ish) Living Guide by Jen Gale.
The seed for The Crap Activist challenge was sown by listening to the Christmas Adam & Joe episode of the Adam Buxton podcast:
Episode 115: Adam & Joe.
This post by The Crap Activist includes the following mind boggling facts from the Chatham House Report:
By 2050, the world will need 50% more food to survive because of our growing population
But global agricultural yield is projected to decrease by 30% by 2050, as a direct consequence of climate change... Weather extremes, temperature extremes, extreme climate events like fires & flooding, etc
Find out about the interesting and important work going on through the London Freedom Seed Bank.
Consider growing something from the dirty dozen foods list:
(Image source: Nature’s Corner Natural Market)
Favourites of Rachel’s daughters are clothing brands Glass Onion and We Are Cow.
4/24/2023
#84: What is Me-Made-May?
Are you planning to challenge yourself in Me-Made-May this year? Have you taken part in the past? Are you not sure what I’m talking about? Or do you have a good idea, but you’d like a refresher? This explainer episode tells you everything you need to know to get the most from the annual wardrobe challenge that I accidentally started 14 years ago!
Note: this episode originally aired in March 2022.
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
Find out more about the Sew Sustainable Fair that will take place in London on 22/4/23, including how to register for your free ticket.
Check out my husband's latest scrappy sweatshirt on my blog.
What is Me-Made-May?
Me-Made-May is a wardrobe challenge that encourages you to wear your existing handmade items more, or in different ways, that will allow you to gain useful insights whilst having fun. This will help you improve your relationship with your handmade items, both your existing items, and those you may make in the future.
What Me-Made-May isn’t
a making challenge
a photo challenge
a competition
about having heaps of handmade clothes
Who is Me-Made-May for?
Anyone who has made/mended/upcycled at least one item, who feels there's improvements to be made in their wardrobe. Who doesn’t trust those items
What they wear often doesn’t reflect how they feel or would like to be seen.
Anyone who would like to learn about their style, wardrobe requirements,
How do I take part?
The aim is to intentionally wear your handmade items more and/or in different ways throughout May 2023.
Design your own pledge outlining the specifics of your challenge before 1st May. You can keep this entirely to yourself, tell friends and family, or share this on social media, whatever you wish.
If you’re not sure what to write, check out the following episodes:
Episode 37: Pledges and Participants #1: with Rebecca and Meg
Episode 38: Pledges and Participants #2: with Amy and Judith
4/3/2023
#83: The Role of Refashioning with Portia Lawrie
What are the benefits of refashioning for those of us who like to sew our own clothes? For years, Portia Lawrie has focused her creativity on refashioning, and has just written an excellent book, ‘The Re:fashion Wardrobe’, which contains all her hard-won knowledge, approaches and tips. In this episode, Portia makes the case for why more of YOUR projects should start with existing textiles…
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
Find your MP and insist they take the IPCC report to heart and act to speed the transition to renewable energy.
Find Portia Lawrie on Instagram @portialawrie.
Her new book, ‘The Re:fashion Wardrobe’, is published by Search Press.
Portia has been making refashioning and no-pattern projects for Simply Sewing magazine since its launch.
Wendy Ward made an incredible men’s jacket-to-coat refashion for the ‘Suits You’ round of The Rashioners in 2017.
3/27/2023
#82: Fabric First with Rachel Kirby
Could you sew only with second hand fabric? No more fabric shopping, only thrifting and receiving donations. Would that feel frustrating, or would it unlock some inner creativity and resourcefulness? Space scientist and passionate maker, Rachel Kirby, sews almost exclusively within this limitation, and spills the tea on how and why it works for her.
Support the podcast over on Patreon!
Rachel Kirby can be found on her website, @fibre.and.space on Instagram and @GeoPlaneteer on Twitter.
Rachel’s self-designed Solar System jumper went viral!
Rachel was inspired by Samantha @pippy_eve on Instagram to try her hand at sewing her first garment by using the Justine skirt pattern by Ready to Sew and some cotton fabric she found at an op shop.
The only piece of from-the-bolt fabric Rachel has used for herself was to make some Arenite pants, pattern by Sew Liberated.
Image source: Rachel Kirby
Listen to Episode 69: Making Mindfully with Judy Williment-Ross.
Rachel’s TNT (‘tried and tested’, or ‘tried and true’) patterns:
Hinterland dress pattern by Sew Liberated
Gilbert top pattern by Helen’s Closet
Yanta Overalls by Helen’s Closet
Image source: Rachel Kirby
Hello! Welcome to Check Your Thread, a podcast about sewing more sustainably. Each episode we enjoy nerding out about sewing, whilst picking up ideas and useful tips for how to reduce our impact on the environment. My aim is always to approach topics with a sense of curiosity and fun, and hope to leave our listeners feeling inspired by the end of each episode.
Examples of topics that we cover include sourcing second hand textiles, zero waste sewing patterns, mending, upcycling, scrap-busting and alternative and surprising sources for fabric. If there are any topics you’d like CYT to cover, anyone you’d like me to get on the podcast to chat to or you’d just like to say hi, please email me at [email protected] or message me via Instagram @checkyourthread.