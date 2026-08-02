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SpawnCast

Spawn Wave
LeisureVideo Games
SpawnCast
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560 episodes

  • SpawnCast

    Sony Responds To Backlash, Xbox Changing Again, Ocarina of Time Update | Spawncast #473

    08/02/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
    Check out the Spawncast network: https://spawncastnetwork.com/Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/spawnwave Panel:RGT: https://www.youtube.com/@RGT85 Radec: https://www.youtube.com/@realradec Playeressence: https://www.youtube.com/@Playeressence Kimerex: https://www.youtube.com/@KimerexProjekt #Sony #Nintendo #Microsoft
  • SpawnCast

    Gaming's Expensive Problem, GTA VI vs Zelda, All Digital Future | Spawncast Too Many Games 2026

    07/29/2026 | 59 mins.
    The Spawncast was live at Too Many Games in June 2026! Here's our panel from the show.
  • SpawnCast

    Sony Backlash Continues, Splatoon Raiders, Halo Campaign Evolved, Fallout Blowout | Spawncast #472

    07/26/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    It's been a few weeks now but the Sony backlash is continuing online. Splatoon Raiders and Halo Campaign Evolved are out now and Bethesda went crazy with Fallout announcements.
  • SpawnCast

    We Played Through Halo Campaign Evolved...Let's Talk About It

    07/23/2026 | 33 mins.
    I had a chance to play through Halo Campaign Evolved ahead of launch on the PS5 and today I'm joined by a couple of others to discuss our thoughts on the game.
  • SpawnCast

    Gaming Is Reaching It's Breaking Point (ft. Mat Piscatella)

    07/18/2026 | 56 mins.
    Today I'm breaking down some thoughts on the a gaming industry that is in turmoil with Mat Piscatella over at Circana.Mat: https://bsky.app/profile/matpiscatella.bsky.social
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About SpawnCast
Podcast by Spawn Wave
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LeisureVideo Games

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