Spawn Wave
  • Zelda Previews, Xbox Activision Blocked, Jedi Survivor, PS5 Record Sales - SpawnCast Ep 316
    Gene: https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/gene-park/ RGT: https://www.youtube.com/c/RGT85 Josie: https://www.youtube.com/@Josie_Woah MVG: https://www.youtube.com/@ModernVintageGamer Miss Click: https://www.youtube.com/c/MissClickGaming Playeressence: https://www.youtube.com/@Playeressence Jordan: https://www.youtube.com/@JordanFringe94 NateTheHate: https://www.youtube.com/@NatetheHate Dreamcastguy: https://www.youtube.com/@DreamcastGuy Evan: https://twitter.com/KimerexProjekt 4-29-2023 The Spawncast gathers every Saturday night at 9pm EST on - www.youtube.com/spawnwave - for a live recording. These are the audio files for those podcasts. For info on how to watch the video version of these, Please look to our Patreon page over at - www.patreon.com/SpawnWave As well, please check out our merch over at teespring.com/stores/spawnwavemediashop We hope you enjoy these episodes as much as we did recording them.
    4/30/2023
    2:13:04
  • Xbox Hi - Fi Rush Controversy, Indie World, Dead Island 2, Advance Wars1+2 - Spawncast Ep 215
    Celia: https://twitter.com/CeliaBeee RGT: https://www.youtube.com/c/RGT85 Josie: https://www.youtube.com/@Josie_Woah MVG: https://www.youtube.com/@ModernVintageGamer Playeressence: https://www.youtube.com/@Playeressence Jordan: https://www.youtube.com/@JordanFringe94 NateTheHate: https://www.youtube.com/@NatetheHate Dreamcastguy: https://www.youtube.com/@DreamcastGuy Evan: https://twitter.com/KimerexProjekt 4-22-2023 The Spawncast gathers every Saturday night at 9pm EST on - www.youtube.com/spawnwave - for a live recording. These are the audio files for those podcasts. For info on how to watch the video version of these, Please look to our Patreon page over at - www.patreon.com/SpawnWave As well, please check out our merch over at teespring.com/stores/spawnwavemediashop We hope you enjoy these episodes as much as we did recording them.
    4/23/2023
    2:10:46
  • Zelda Final Trailer, Redfall Controversy, Final Fantasy XVI, Sega's Big Deal - SpawnCast Ep 314
    RGT: https://www.youtube.com/c/RGT85 Josie: https://www.youtube.com/@Josie_Woah MVG: https://www.youtube.com/@ModernVintageGamer Playeressence: https://www.youtube.com/@Playeressence Miss Click: https://www.youtube.com/@MissClickGaming Jordan: https://www.youtube.com/@JordanFringe94 NateTheHate: https://www.youtube.com/@NatetheHate Dreamcastguy: https://www.youtube.com/@DreamcastGuy Evan: https://twitter.com/KimerexProjekt 4-15-2023 The Spawncast gathers every Saturday night at 9pm EST on - www.youtube.com/spawnwave - for a live recording. These are the audio files for those podcasts. For info on how to watch the video version of these, Please look to our Patreon page over at - www.patreon.com/SpawnWave As well, please check out our merch over at teespring.com/stores/spawnwavemediashop We hope you enjoy these episodes as much as we did recording them.
    4/16/2023
    2:10:06
  • Sony Handheld, Super Mario Movie, Microsoft Blocks Emulators, Xbox & Square Enix - SpawnCast Ep 313
    Josie: https://www.youtube.com/@Josie_Woah MVG: https://www.youtube.com/@ModernVintageGamer Playeressence: https://www.youtube.com/@Playeressence Miss Click: https://www.youtube.com/@MissClickGaming Jordan: https://www.youtube.com/@JordanFringe94 NateTheHate: https://www.youtube.com/@NatetheHate Dreamcastguy: https://www.youtube.com/@DreamcastGuy Evan: https://twitter.com/KimerexProjekt 4-8-2023 The Spawncast gathers every Saturday night at 9pm EST on - www.youtube.com/spawnwave - for a live recording. These are the audio files for those podcasts. For info on how to watch the video version of these, Please look to our Patreon page over at - www.patreon.com/SpawnWave As well, please check out our merch over at teespring.com/stores/spawnwavemediashop We hope you enjoy these episodes as much as we did recording them.
    4/9/2023
    2:12:48
  • Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom, E3 Canceled, PSVR2 Slow Sales, The Last Of Us PC Port - SpawnCast Ep 312
    Josie: https://www.youtube.com/@Josie_Woah MVG: https://www.youtube.com/@ModernVintageGamer Playeressence: https://www.youtube.com/@Playeressence NateTheHate: https://www.youtube.com/@NatetheHate Evan: https://twitter.com/KimerexProjekt 4-1-2023 The Spawncast gathers every Saturday night at 9pm EST on - www.youtube.com/spawnwave - for a live recording. These are the audio files for those podcasts. For info on how to watch the video version of these, Please look to our Patreon page over at - www.patreon.com/SpawnWave As well, please check out our merch over at teespring.com/stores/spawnwavemediashop We hope you enjoy these episodes as much as we did recording them.
    4/2/2023
    2:14:27

About SpawnCast

Podcast by Spawn Wave
