EP30: Top 10 Rare and $$ SNES Games, Mike Vallely Brawl, Corner Stores and Stuff Your "Rich" Friends Had

On this episode of Super Retro we talked about the Top 10 Most Rare and Expensive SNES Games, our segment Who Ran the 80's made a return and we highlighted the iconic Sylvester Stallone, are we getting a Goonies 2 or not, Corner Stores in the hood, Stuff your rich friends had at their house, Mike Vallely iconic brawl on video, a Young Jeezy/GoldenEye 007 connection, the UGK banger "One Day" NOT being sung by Ron Isley, and what you picking for your Friday night: Blockbuster or Hollywood Video, favorite candy, favorite chips, favorite soda, favorite horror film and favorite video game, listener emails and a ton more!