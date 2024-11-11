EP31: Top 5 Hidden NBA Jam Characters, Most Nostalgic McD's Toys & Music from the Revenge of Shinobi
Top 5 Hidden NBA Jam characters, land line telephones, Pete Rose's death, riding In cars in the 80's & 90's, Beavis and Butthead making and breaking bands, Artax and the Swamp of Sadness, Ocarina of Time music, Mortal Kombat opening theme, Brotha Lynch Hung appreciation, the Most Nostalgic McDonald's Toys, the iconic music from the Revenge of Shinobi, Who Ran the 80's featuring Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger, listener shout outs and a ton more!Email: [email protected]: https://www.instagram.com/superretropodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@superretropodVideo episodes available at YouTube!
1:25:01
EP30: Top 10 Rare and $$ SNES Games, Mike Vallely Brawl, Corner Stores and Stuff Your "Rich" Friends Had
On this episode of Super Retro we talked about the Top 10 Most Rare and Expensive SNES Games, our segment Who Ran the 80's made a return and we highlighted the iconic Sylvester Stallone, are we getting a Goonies 2 or not, Corner Stores in the hood, Stuff your rich friends had at their house, Mike Vallely iconic brawl on video, a Young Jeezy/GoldenEye 007 connection, the UGK banger "One Day" NOT being sung by Ron Isley, and what you picking for your Friday night: Blockbuster or Hollywood Video, favorite candy, favorite chips, favorite soda, favorite horror film and favorite video game, listener emails and a ton more!
1:19:31
EP29: Streets of Rage Music, Layne Staley's Place on the All Time List and that Purple Kool Aid
One this episode of the podcast we talked about the the iconic music from the Sega genesis classic Streets of Rage, the origins of Michael Jordan's Jumpman Logo, the crazy story behind the blades of Steel NES cover art, the Beastie Boys dismantling their gold record for Paul's Boutique, the ridiculous placement of legendary Alice in Chain's frontman on Complex Magazines 50 Greatest Lead Singers of All Time list, GameStop goes Retro, making Kool-Aid, Wrestling legend Goldberg, Nolan Ryan beating the breaks off of Robin Ventura, listening shout outs and a ton more!
1:12:02
EP28: Top 10 NES Covers, Going to the Mall and a Wiz Khalifa/Chrono Trigger Sample
On this episode of the podcast we talked about the Top 10 NES Covers, Going to the Mall back in the day, Big Wheels in the 80's, Riding the School Bus, Bo Jackson being an absolute unit, Ready 2 Rumble on the Sega Dreamcast, Tuck's stolen Tommy Hilfiger jacket story, a super dope Wiz Khalifa/Chrono Trigger sample, being immortalized in a Link to the Past, Robin Williams easter egg in Breath of the Wild, Bradley Nowell's son ,Jakob Nowell, stepping in to become the lead singer of Sublime, the iconic performance from DMX at Woodstock 99, a Mailbag from Kaiju Cut and Sew, honorable mentions on the NES covers, listening shout outs, and a ton more!
1:08:57
EP27: Bone Thugs Sent Us a Care Package, 5 Million for '92 Dreamteam Collection and Boogerman
On this episode of the podcast we opened a Bone Thugs-N-harmony care package. We talkeed about Super Mario's origins, Michael Jackson working on the Sonic the Hedgehog soundtrack, the iconic rapper, singer & producer Pimp C and his amazing contributions to southern rap music, Corey Feldman the comeback king, the Sega Genesis classic Boogerman, Mariokart 64 and false memories, Sunny D & YooHoo, the complete 1992 Olympic Dream Team jersey and sneaker collection selling for 5 million dollars at auction, Big Mike's 2nd verse on Geto Boys classic "Straight Gangsterism", listener shout outs and a ton more.