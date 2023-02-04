Ride the Lightning: The Tesla Unofficial Podcast is the world's longest-running weekly Tesla show, made for Tesla fans and owners by Tesla community veteran Rya... More
Episode 404: An Old Model 3 Variant Returns (Sort Of…) + GigaBier Taste Test
Tesla is reportedly bringing back a Model 3 variant we haven't seen in a few years, Munro and Associates makes a huge observation about the Cybertruck, I got my hands on some Tesla GigaBier from Europe, and more!
4/30/2023
1:11:58
Episode 403: Q1 Earnings Call Recap, Highlights, and Analysis
Tesla held its Q1 earnings call, and as always I've got all of the highlights and analysis from Elon Musk and the Tesla executive team. Plus: Tesla adjusts vehicle prices again, the Cybertruck release window narrows, and more!
4/23/2023
1:24:53
Episode 402: Model 3’s New Look Seemingly Leaked
An alleged photo of the upcoming Model 3 "Project Highland" revamp has hit the internet. I believe it's real and I'll tell you what I think of it. Plus: a ton of new features are coming to the Tesla in-car UI, including some long-awaited and welcome new accessibility options, and more!
4/16/2023
1:16:34
Episode 401: Analyzing Tesla’s Q1 Production and Delivery Numbers
Tesla has announced its Q1 production and delivery totals, with one of those figures being a bit surprising. Plus: Tesla has released another limited-edition alcoholic beverage, some new Cybertruck job listings lead some to wonder if the stainless steel truck is going to be painted (I'll tell you why it probably won't be), a cheaper Model Y is now officially available, and more!
4/9/2023
1:15:00
Episode 400: Cybertruck Sightings Are on the Rise
Pre-production Cybertruck sightings are happening more and more often, thus giving me some data with which to predict a start of actual production. Plus: whitehat hackers at a hacking competition successfully crack a Tesla, Giga Berlin hits a major production milestone right on schedule, and more!
About Ride the Lightning: Tesla Motors Unofficial Podcast
Ride the Lightning: The Tesla Unofficial Podcast is the world's longest-running weekly Tesla show, made for Tesla fans and owners by Tesla community veteran Ryan McCaffrey. Each week we'll discuss and analyze everything happening with the Cybertruck, Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y, Roadster, and more!