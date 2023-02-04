Episode 401: Analyzing Tesla’s Q1 Production and Delivery Numbers

Tesla has announced its Q1 production and delivery totals, with one of those figures being a bit surprising. Plus: Tesla has released another limited-edition alcoholic beverage, some new Cybertruck job listings lead some to wonder if the stainless steel truck is going to be painted (I'll tell you why it probably won’t be), a cheaper Model Y is now officially available, and more! If you enjoy the podcast and would like to support my efforts, please check out my Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/teslapodcast and consider a monthly pledge. Every little bit helps and there are stacking bonuses in it for you at each pledge level, like early access to each episode at the $5 tier and the weekly Lightning Round bonus mini-episode (AND the early access!) at the $10 tier! And don't forget to leave a message on the Ride the Lightning hotline anytime with a question, comment, or discussion topic for next week's show! The toll-free number to call or Skype is 1-888-989-8752. P.S. Get 15% off your first order of awesome aftermarket Tesla accessories at AbstractOcean.com by using the code RTLpodcast at checkout. Grab the SnapPlate front license plate bracket for any Tesla at https://everyamp.com/RTL/. Finally, pick up a 128gb or 256gb Sentry Mode/Dashcam kit at http://www.puretesla.com/rtl