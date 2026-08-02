Tesla has confirmed the Model Y L for the US market, with deliveries beginning in September. Plus: FSD v14 Lite arrives for Hardware 3 cars, Tesla announces huge Q2 vehicle production and delivery numbers, Rivian R2 reservation holders now have a much clearer idea of when their spot in the line will come up, and more!

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