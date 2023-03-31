Chelan Harkin

At age 21 in a time of mental/emotional anguish, Chelan Harkin had a profound mystical experience in which she was shown in no uncertain terms that she needed to live in a deeply transparent and authentic way and that she would access her gifts to the degree that she opened her heart to her whole self--her joy, her trauma, her power, her tenderness. In this experience, she was also shown that she would one day create a book of poetry that would encapsulate this message. Stirred up by this experience and recognizing poetry as a key to her desired goal of unlocking authentic expression, she decided to try an experiment on herself that would change her life irreversibly. While Chelan had recognized poetry as a love and a gift, its flow was blocked by self-judgment and the paralysis of perfectionism so she decided to allow herself to write "a bad poem" every day for 30 days. This permission unlocked a characteristically different creative process in her and a magnificent poetic force began to pour through her that has not stopped flowing. Her publishing journey in only two years old and has been mystical and transformational and filled with prayer experiments gone right. Find her books on Amazon, Susceptible to Light, Let Us Dance! The Stumble and Whirl with The Beloved and pre-order her upcoming book, Wild Grace.