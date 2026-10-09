Julia Carpenter

Julia Carpenter is an equine seer and the founder of The Two Step Way. The Two Step Way helps horse owners and caregivers learn how to be with their horses and how to really see them to promote connection, trust and health. Julia is interested in helping animals, particularly horses, heal from trauma and has studied intently with that goal in mind. She has coined the phrase and teaches its deep meaning: “See the being.”

She grew up on a horse farm in Vermont and has been a licensed riding instructor and trainer working with racehorses, hunter jumpers, polo ponies and field hunters.

Julia has had a lifelong friendship and association, researching, training and caring for animals. She loves volunteering to help out animal rescues with her knowledge. She has a private practice helping people and their equines learn and benefit from her Two Step Way.

Julia lives on a small farm in the mountains of western North Carolina with her husband Bernie Harberts, two rescue border collies, three mules, a rescue pony, and her Haflinger. She enjoys riding in the mountains and on longer rides with Bernie. She blogs about her life with animals, equine rambling, and the Two Step Way at TwoStepWay.com and ConsideringAnimals.com.

Bernie Harberts

Long Rider, author, and filmmaker Bernie Harberts has spent over three years traveling 10,000-plus miles by horse and mule — both ways across the United States and Newfoundland — without a support team. He spent five years sailing alone around the world on a boat that had water pipes for masts and starred in the Emmy Award-winning PBS NC documentary Mule Rider.

His non-traveling thrills include bee-lining, 23-minute naps, and interviewing ramblers who have completed gritty journeys on his Travel Grit podcast. He and his wife Julia Carpenter, founder of TwoStepWay.com, live in a small cabin in western North Carolina with their 2 rescue border collies, 5 ponies and mules and 50,000 feral bees. He is the author of Two Mules to Triumph and the filmmaker behind The Lost Sea Expedition. He blogs at RiverEarth.com and TravelGrit.com.

Send us Fan Mail

Support the show

Can't get enough of the Journey On Podcast & it's guests? Here are two more ways to engage with them.

Find exclusive educational content from previous podcast guests which include webinars, course and more: https://courses.warwickschiller.com

If you want to meet your favorite podcast guest in person, you can attend our annual Journey On Podcast Summit either in person or via live stream: https://summit.warwickschiller.com

Become a Patreon Member today! Get access to podcast bonus segments, ask questions to podcast guests, and even suggest future podcast guests while supporting Warwick: https://www.patreon.com/journeyonpodcast



Warwick has over 900 Online Training Videos that are designed to create a relaxed, connected, and skilled equine partner. Start your horse training journey today!

https://videos.warwickschiller.com/



Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Warwickschillerfanpage



Watch hundreds of free Youtube Videos: https://www.youtube.com/warwickschiller



Follow us on Instagram: @warwickschiller