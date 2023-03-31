Embracing the old adage of ‘The Journey is the Destination’ world-renowned horseman Warwick Schiller invites guests to share their stories of personal developme... More
Jaemin Frazer
Jaemin is the founder of The Insecurity Project and specializes in helping entrepreneurs, leaders, and business owners eradicate insecurity so they can show up to life unhindered by doubt, fear, and self-limiting beliefs. He is widely recognized as one of Australia's best life coaches and a leading voice globally on the subject of personal insecurity.Jaemin is the author of Unhindered - The Seven Essential Practices for Overcoming Insecurity, Elegantly Simple Solutions to Complex People Problems, and The One Minute Coach, 365 thought-provoking insights to start your day.Jaemin's life work is represented in his ground-breaking model around the process of eradicating insecurity from your life. His conviction is that not only is insecurity a solvable problem, but it is also our most important adult work to free ourselves from the limiting beliefs of our childhood. Jaemin's Website: https://jaeminfrazer.com/Jaemin's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beunhinderedJaemin's Book: https://www.amazon.com/Unhindered-Essential-Practices-Overcoming-Insecurity/
4/28/2023
1:58:42
Hunter-Gatherers with Rupert Isaacson
Warwick discusses Hunter-Gatherers and their lifestyle with Rupert Isaacson, former podcast guest and author of 3 books, including The Healing Land, which is about the Bushmen of the Kalahari. Rupert brings his intimate knowledge of the hunter-gatherer way of life and how their societies differ from our modern agriculturist society.
4/21/2023
2:10:28
Dr. Jenifer Zeligs
Dr. Jenifer Zeligs is a world-renowned animal behaviorist, author, professor, and the founder of Animal Training & Research International Center. Dr. Zeligs teaches a nuanced understanding of behavior modification and the center of her work is to foster the most compassionate care of animals suited to the needs of the individual trainer, animal, and training objective. Dr. Zeligs has been featured in numerous documentaries and television shows including National Geographic Explorer, the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Dateline, NBC. Dr. Zeligs has most recently written a book titled Mindful Partners: The Zen Art and Science of Working with Animals. Animal Training & Research International Website: https://animaltraining.us/Mindful Partners Book: https://www.amazon.com/Mindful-Partners-Science-Working-Animals/dp/1977243258
4/14/2023
2:28:34
Chelan Harkin
At age 21 in a time of mental/emotional anguish, Chelan Harkin had a profound mystical experience in which she was shown in no uncertain terms that she needed to live in a deeply transparent and authentic way and that she would access her gifts to the degree that she opened her heart to her whole self--her joy, her trauma, her power, her tenderness. In this experience, she was also shown that she would one day create a book of poetry that would encapsulate this message. Stirred up by this experience and recognizing poetry as a key to her desired goal of unlocking authentic expression, she decided to try an experiment on herself that would change her life irreversibly. While Chelan had recognized poetry as a love and a gift, its flow was blocked by self-judgment and the paralysis of perfectionism so she decided to allow herself to write "a bad poem" every day for 30 days. This permission unlocked a characteristically different creative process in her and a magnificent poetic force began to pour through her that has not stopped flowing. Her publishing journey in only two years old and has been mystical and transformational and filled with prayer experiments gone right. Find her books on Amazon, Susceptible to Light, Let Us Dance! The Stumble and Whirl with The Beloved and pre-order her upcoming book, Wild Grace.Chelan's Website: https://www.facebook.com/chani.harkin Chelan's Book Susceptible To Light: https://www.amazon.com/Susceptible-Light-Poetry-Chelan-Harkin-ebook/dp/B08R5K2T1T?ref_=ast_author_dp
4/7/2023
2:05:06
Emelie Cajsdotter
Emelie Cajsdotter is an empathic communicator with other species who also practices acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbal medicine. In addition to publishing three books on these subjects, Emelie runs an animal sanctuary, Friskeröd, that takes care of 160 animals and acts as a school for empathic interbeing. In this amazing episode, Emelie shares stories of her Journey throughout the world following her dreams and connecting with horses.Special thanks to Christine Egarr and Carolina Berg Rustas for recommending Emelie as a podcast!Emelie's (Swedish) Website: https://emeliecajsdotternaturmedicin.n.nu/Emelie's (English) Website: http://www.friendsofmio.com
Embracing the old adage of ‘The Journey is the Destination’ world-renowned horseman Warwick Schiller invites guests to share their stories of personal development and growth both inside and out of the horse world. Powerful conversations and mindful nuggets of wisdom define The Journey On Podcast. ~~~~~ Warwick moved from his home country of Australia in his 20s to the U.S. so he could pursue his dream of training horses. Warwick's accomplishments in the show arena include representing Australia at the 2010 & 2018 World Equestrian Games. The ability to show at the highest level coupled with his ability to develop a strong connection with his horses and ability to break down training information into a relatable, easy to follow process led to the development of his Online Video Library in an effort to help individuals form a better relationship with their horses and a cultivate a deeper understanding of the foundation on which all successful horse training is built.