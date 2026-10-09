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201 episodes
- Darin is an innovative and proven leader. His experiences as a young man in the mountains of Montana, integrated with years of military service in special operations, honed his intuition and skill to shape highly-trained teams/individuals within complex environments. His passion is connecting people to uplifting and reflective experiences. Darin is a husband, father, outdoorsman, and coach. Montana is his residence and the mountains are home.
Website: Level7highterrain.com
Substack: (7) Darin's Substack | Substack
LinkedIn: Darin Hardy | LinkedIn
IG: level7highterrain
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Can't get enough of the Journey On Podcast & it's guests? Here are two more ways to engage with them.
Find exclusive educational content from previous podcast guests which include webinars, course and more: https://courses.warwickschiller.com
If you want to meet your favorite podcast guest in person, you can attend our annual Journey On Podcast Summit either in person or via live stream: https://summit.warwickschiller.com
Become a Patreon Member today! Get access to podcast bonus segments, ask questions to podcast guests, and even suggest future podcast guests while supporting Warwick: https://www.patreon.com/journeyonpodcast
Warwick has over 900 Online Training Videos that are designed to create a relaxed, connected, and skilled equine partner. Start your horse training journey today!
https://videos.warwickschiller.com/
Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Warwickschillerfanpage
Watch hundreds of free Youtube Videos: https://www.youtube.com/warwickschiller
Follow us on Instagram: @warwickschiller
- Nicholas thinks about thinking. He is the founder and principal of Still Thinking—a new firm advancing a new field of practice for thinking near the technological frontier. He was a central figure at The Long Now Foundation for nearly a decade, holding a number of key leadership positions, including Director of Strategy and Director of Development. He was one of the first board directors at Invisible, an AI startup now valued at over $2 billion, and he is currently on the founding board of The Eternity Foundation, a new nonprofit reviving ancient wisdom with frontier technology. He is a core advisor to 0xPARC, Wikitongues, and a new stealth science funding initiative. He is a Fellow at LIT, a leadership accelerator built on the interpersonal dynamics coursework at Stanford GSB. He is also an inaugural member of the Baukunst Collective for creative technologists. He is currently a Fellow at The Institute, a think tank in San Francisco. His background spans systems engineering and philosophy.
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Support the show
Can't get enough of the Journey On Podcast & it's guests? Here are two more ways to engage with them.
Find exclusive educational content from previous podcast guests which include webinars, course and more: https://courses.warwickschiller.com
If you want to meet your favorite podcast guest in person, you can attend our annual Journey On Podcast Summit either in person or via live stream: https://summit.warwickschiller.com
Become a Patreon Member today! Get access to podcast bonus segments, ask questions to podcast guests, and even suggest future podcast guests while supporting Warwick: https://www.patreon.com/journeyonpodcast
Warwick has over 900 Online Training Videos that are designed to create a relaxed, connected, and skilled equine partner. Start your horse training journey today!
https://videos.warwickschiller.com/
Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Warwickschillerfanpage
Watch hundreds of free Youtube Videos: https://www.youtube.com/warwickschiller
Follow us on Instagram: @warwickschiller
- Terry Kozak is a survivor — something she has come to understand more deeply with time. Growing up in an environment that felt anything but safe, Terry learned early to stay quiet, turn inward, and seek comfort in nature and animals rather than people.
Her bond with horses began in childhood. She was drawn to their paradoxical nature — powerful yet sensitive, strong yet graceful — and found in them an honesty she rarely experienced elsewhere. They simply made sense to her.
That connection has shaped everything. Through years of personal struggle and self-reflection, Terry came to recognize that horses are not just animals to be trained, but mirrors that reflect who we are in any given moment. They challenge our stories, broaden our perspective, and demand presence. For Terry, working with horses has never really been about the horses — it has been about accessing deeper parts of herself, and helping others do the same.
Today, Terry works alongside horses to help people uncover their own answers. By observing how someone interacts with a horse, she gains insight into how they think and how they see the world — then gently invites them to consider other possibilities. It is quiet, honest, transformative work, rooted in the belief that the answers we seek are already within us, waiting to be found.
https://www.youareherd.com/
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Can't get enough of the Journey On Podcast & it's guests? Here are two more ways to engage with them.
Find exclusive educational content from previous podcast guests which include webinars, course and more: https://courses.warwickschiller.com
If you want to meet your favorite podcast guest in person, you can attend our annual Journey On Podcast Summit either in person or via live stream: https://summit.warwickschiller.com
Become a Patreon Member today! Get access to podcast bonus segments, ask questions to podcast guests, and even suggest future podcast guests while supporting Warwick: https://www.patreon.com/journeyonpodcast
Warwick has over 900 Online Training Videos that are designed to create a relaxed, connected, and skilled equine partner. Start your horse training journey today!
https://videos.warwickschiller.com/
Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Warwickschillerfanpage
Watch hundreds of free Youtube Videos: https://www.youtube.com/warwickschiller
Follow us on Instagram: @warwickschiller
- Julia Carpenter
Julia Carpenter is an equine seer and the founder of The Two Step Way. The Two Step Way helps horse owners and caregivers learn how to be with their horses and how to really see them to promote connection, trust and health. Julia is interested in helping animals, particularly horses, heal from trauma and has studied intently with that goal in mind. She has coined the phrase and teaches its deep meaning: “See the being.”
She grew up on a horse farm in Vermont and has been a licensed riding instructor and trainer working with racehorses, hunter jumpers, polo ponies and field hunters.
Julia has had a lifelong friendship and association, researching, training and caring for animals. She loves volunteering to help out animal rescues with her knowledge. She has a private practice helping people and their equines learn and benefit from her Two Step Way.
Julia lives on a small farm in the mountains of western North Carolina with her husband Bernie Harberts, two rescue border collies, three mules, a rescue pony, and her Haflinger. She enjoys riding in the mountains and on longer rides with Bernie. She blogs about her life with animals, equine rambling, and the Two Step Way at TwoStepWay.com and ConsideringAnimals.com.
Bernie Harberts
Long Rider, author, and filmmaker Bernie Harberts has spent over three years traveling 10,000-plus miles by horse and mule — both ways across the United States and Newfoundland — without a support team. He spent five years sailing alone around the world on a boat that had water pipes for masts and starred in the Emmy Award-winning PBS NC documentary Mule Rider.
His non-traveling thrills include bee-lining, 23-minute naps, and interviewing ramblers who have completed gritty journeys on his Travel Grit podcast. He and his wife Julia Carpenter, founder of TwoStepWay.com, live in a small cabin in western North Carolina with their 2 rescue border collies, 5 ponies and mules and 50,000 feral bees. He is the author of Two Mules to Triumph and the filmmaker behind The Lost Sea Expedition. He blogs at RiverEarth.com and TravelGrit.com.
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Can't get enough of the Journey On Podcast & it's guests? Here are two more ways to engage with them.
Find exclusive educational content from previous podcast guests which include webinars, course and more: https://courses.warwickschiller.com
If you want to meet your favorite podcast guest in person, you can attend our annual Journey On Podcast Summit either in person or via live stream: https://summit.warwickschiller.com
Become a Patreon Member today! Get access to podcast bonus segments, ask questions to podcast guests, and even suggest future podcast guests while supporting Warwick: https://www.patreon.com/journeyonpodcast
Warwick has over 900 Online Training Videos that are designed to create a relaxed, connected, and skilled equine partner. Start your horse training journey today!
https://videos.warwickschiller.com/
Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Warwickschillerfanpage
Watch hundreds of free Youtube Videos: https://www.youtube.com/warwickschiller
Follow us on Instagram: @warwickschiller
- Dr. Isla Fishburn is a zoologist, spiritual ecologist, soul activist, conservation biologist, shamanic practitioner, medicine teacher, and canine wellness professional. She is also a grief tender, ceremonial leader and channeller as well as an award winning author. Isla's passion is for humans to return to sacred through accessing their soul work and knowing of their connection and place within the sacred landscapes of earth, nature and spirit, guided by their animal friends both in life and once they have transitioned. Isla holds a focus for all to live in soul consciousness co-existence and enter sacred ground with the more than human and more than physical realms. She has a deep focus on teaching the medicine path of scared transition and sacred grief through soul work and ceremony and how we are being called back to living a life of ceremony with all existence. Isla worked closely with captive wolves for three years, where being in their company taught her about presence, connection, community and seeing life from beyond the thinking mind. It was during this time that Isla began to realise how nature consciousness and death has been a close ally for her since childhood and how they have been asking her to know of them since then, which is what she now offers and does.
Webiste: www.kachinacanine.com
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@drislafishburn-kachinacani1312
Instagram is: @kachina_canine_wellness
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002647440378 and https://www.facebook.com/kachinacanine/
Send us Fan Mail
Support the show
Can't get enough of the Journey On Podcast & it's guests? Here are two more ways to engage with them.
Find exclusive educational content from previous podcast guests which include webinars, course and more: https://courses.warwickschiller.com
If you want to meet your favorite podcast guest in person, you can attend our annual Journey On Podcast Summit either in person or via live stream: https://summit.warwickschiller.com
Become a Patreon Member today! Get access to podcast bonus segments, ask questions to podcast guests, and even suggest future podcast guests while supporting Warwick: https://www.patreon.com/journeyonpodcast
Warwick has over 900 Online Training Videos that are designed to create a relaxed, connected, and skilled equine partner. Start your horse training journey today!
https://videos.warwickschiller.com/
Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Warwickschillerfanpage
Watch hundreds of free Youtube Videos: https://www.youtube.com/warwickschiller
Follow us on Instagram: @warwickschiller
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About The Journey On Podcast
The Journey On Podcast with Warwick Schiller is a transformative exploration into personal growth, connection, and the profound lessons horses can teach us. Embracing the philosophy that "The Journey is the Destination," Warwick invites guests from diverse backgrounds—both within and beyond the equestrian world—to share their stories of self-discovery and development. Warwick Schiller, an accomplished horseman originally from Australia, moved to the United States in his 20s to pursue his passion for horse training. His notable achievements include representing Australia at the 2010 and 2018 World Equestrian Games. Beyond competitive success, Warwick is renowned for his ability to connect deeply with horses and to distill complex training concepts into relatable, easy-to-understand guidance. This approach led to the creation of his Online Video Library, aimed at helping individuals build better relationships with their horses and gain a deeper understanding of foundational training principles. Each episode of the podcast delves into meaningful conversations that offer insightful perspectives and practical wisdom, encouraging listeners to reflect on their own journeys. Through these dialogues, Warwick and his guests illuminate the interconnectedness of personal growth and horsemanship, fostering a community of learners committed to continuous improvement and authentic connection.Whether you're an equestrian enthusiast or someone seeking inspiration for personal development, The Journey On Podcast offers valuable insights that resonate across disciplines.Podcast website
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