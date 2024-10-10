Stories for children (or nostalgic adults) with timeless Little Golden Books that include literary, movie, and TV favorites such as Disney, Pixar, Barbie, DreamWorks, Marvel, Sesame Street, Thomas & Friends, Dr. Seuss, Nickelodeon, Richard Scarry’s Busy World and many other holiday, Christian, and vintage classics I have treasured since my childhood. Perfect for bedtime with ASMR like qualities or for the kids to enjoy on long car rides. RSSVERIFY Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/leilani-hargreaves/support