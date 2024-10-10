Powered by RND
Lei’s Little Golden Books

Leilani
Stories for children (or nostalgic adults) with timeless Little Golden Books that include literary, movie, and TV favorites such as Disney, Pixar, Barbie, Dream...
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 595
  • Disney PRINCESS • Belle Is My Babysitter
    While babysitting for Mrs. Potts, Belle decides to have a field day with fun events for Chip and the other enchanted objects in the castle.
    --------  
    4:03
  • Walt Disney’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
    Mickey casts a magic spell on a broom so he can relax from his work. He wakes up from an exciting dream to an overflowing magic pool!
    --------  
    4:32
  • BOZO and the Hide ‘n’ Seek Elephant
    Bozo the clown and his circus friend Butch are searching for Queenie the Elephant. She went missing just before her big circus act!
    --------  
    5:42
  • Ronald Reagan
    A biography of America’s 40th president who was also a well known actor and radio announcer.
    --------  
    7:03
  • KINDERGARTEN GRADUATION!
    A boy is getting ready to graduate from kindergarten. He tells us all about the fun things his class has enjoyed this past year, his favorite being their pet guinea pig, Gus.
    --------  
    3:59

About Lei’s Little Golden Books

Stories for children (or nostalgic adults) with timeless Little Golden Books that include literary, movie, and TV favorites such as Disney, Pixar, Barbie, DreamWorks, Marvel, Sesame Street, Thomas & Friends, Dr. Seuss, Nickelodeon, Richard Scarry’s Busy World and many other holiday, Christian, and vintage classics I have treasured since my childhood. Perfect for bedtime with ASMR like qualities or for the kids to enjoy on long car rides. RSSVERIFY Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/leilani-hargreaves/support
Podcast website

