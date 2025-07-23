Thriving Kids: A Parenting Podcast From the Child Mind Institute

In this premiere episode, Dr. Dave Anderson and Dr. Caroline Mendel dive into one of the most common questions parents ask: How can I get my child to behave better?From toddlers to teens, they explore what really works when it comes to promoting positive behavior — and why quick fixes and harsh discipline aren’t the answer. Instead, they break down a proven, evidence-based approach that starts with the foundation of a strong parent-child relationship.Guest: Dr. Caroline Mendel, Former Senior Director of Clinical Services at the Child Mind InstituteYou’ll learn:Why quality time matters more than you thinkHow to “catch them being good” — and why that phrase is more than a clichéWhat the behavior pyramid is (and how to use it)Why consistency beats intensity every timeWhat actually makes time-outs effectiveAnd how to handle common behavior challenges like sibling conflict and screen time battlesThis episode is packed with realistic strategies, expert insight, and personal stories that remind us: there’s no magic solution — but there is a better way.Resources MentionedFrom the Child Mind Institute:Positive Parenting, Thriving Kids Guide to Good BehaviorComplete Guide to Managing Behavior ProblemsBehavior Problems Resource CenterBooks We Recommend:Raising Human Beings by Dr. Ross GreeneThe Everyday Parenting Toolkit by Dr. Alan KazdinEvidence-Based Parenting Books – Behavioral Collective Parenting Programs & Online Tools:PAXIS Institute School-Based ProgramsIncredible Years Parenting CourseFAST Resources for Parents – Seattle Children’s HospitalCaregiver Handout on Supporting Teenagers – Seattle Children’sEncouraging Positive Behavior: Tips – Raising Children NetworkEncouraging Positive Behavior – Children’s Hospital of Orange CountyMental Health Minute Series – American Academy of Pediatrics ⸻Download our College Readiness Toolkit: https://childmind.org/topics/college/#toolkit⸻🔗 Subscribe to the podcast and the companion newsletter at childmind.org/podcast💬 Got a question or feedback? Email us at [email protected]
or DM us on Instagram @thrivingkidspod