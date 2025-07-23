Open app
Thriving Kids: A Parenting Podcast From the Child Mind Institute
The Child Mind Institute
BusinessKids & Family
  • How to Promote Good Behavior in Kids
    In this premiere episode, Dr. Dave Anderson and Dr. Caroline Mendel dive into one of the most common questions parents ask: How can I get my child to behave better?From toddlers to teens, they explore what really works when it comes to promoting positive behavior — and why quick fixes and harsh discipline aren’t the answer. Instead, they break down a proven, evidence-based approach that starts with the foundation of a strong parent-child relationship.Guest: Dr. Caroline Mendel, Former Senior Director of Clinical Services at the Child Mind InstituteYou’ll learn:Why quality time matters more than you thinkHow to “catch them being good” — and why that phrase is more than a clichéWhat the behavior pyramid is (and how to use it)Why consistency beats intensity every timeWhat actually makes time-outs effectiveAnd how to handle common behavior challenges like sibling conflict and screen time battlesThis episode is packed with realistic strategies, expert insight, and personal stories that remind us: there’s no magic solution — but there is a better way.Resources MentionedFrom the Child Mind Institute:Positive Parenting, Thriving Kids Guide to Good BehaviorComplete Guide to Managing Behavior ProblemsBehavior Problems Resource CenterBooks We Recommend:Raising Human Beings by Dr. Ross GreeneThe Everyday Parenting Toolkit by Dr. Alan KazdinEvidence-Based Parenting Books – Behavioral Collective Parenting Programs & Online Tools:PAXIS Institute School-Based ProgramsIncredible Years Parenting CourseFAST Resources for Parents – Seattle Children’s HospitalCaregiver Handout on Supporting Teenagers – Seattle Children’sEncouraging Positive Behavior: Tips – Raising Children NetworkEncouraging Positive Behavior – Children’s Hospital of Orange CountyMental Health Minute Series – American Academy of Pediatrics ⸻Download our College Readiness Toolkit: https://childmind.org/topics/college/#toolkit⸻🔗 Subscribe to the podcast and the companion newsletter at childmind.org/podcast💬 Got a question or feedback? Email us at [email protected] or DM us on Instagram @thrivingkidspod
    30:03
  • Introducing Thriving Kids by the Child Mind Institute
    What do I do when my child is anxious—or angry—or just shuts down?  Welcome to Thriving Kids, the new podcast from the Child Mind Institute. Hosted by clinical psychologist Dr. Dave Anderson, each episode shares practical tools and clear answers to tough parenting questions—always evidence-based and judgment-free.  You’ll hear from experts and real parents, all focused on helping you raise confident, connected kids.  Subscribe now!Learn more at childmind.org/podcast
    1:01

About Thriving Kids: A Parenting Podcast From the Child Mind Institute

Thriving Kids is a podcast for parents and caregivers who want clear, honest answers about child and adolescent mental health. Hosted by Dr. Dave Anderson, clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute, each episode tackles a common parenting challenge — from anxiety to tantrums to school struggles — with practical strategies backed by science. You’ll hear real talk, expert advice, and compassionate guidance from clinicians who work with kids every day. New episodes every other week, with companion newsletters for easy reference.
BusinessKids & FamilyNon-ProfitParenting

