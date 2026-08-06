Attend the Circle with Sarah Online Retreat on August 7-8, and Sarah will help you become the peace-filled, joyful mom you’re called to be.



How long is your to-do list?



What if you added in all the extra shoulds and supposed-tos that you are in your head but you don’t even write down because that would be too overwhelming? How long is it then?



It might feel a little cliché to talk about how busy we are. But I think it’s helpful to acknowledge that most of us are at least a little bit (or more) fried.



So why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we keep piling things onto our to-do lists?



If you take a closer look at your list, I think you’ll find that underneath that busyness, the reason is relationships. Your list is long because you love your kids, and you want them to feel loved and supported by the things you do for them, from teaching to cooking to cleaning to working outside the home.



But a hard truth I’ve learned in nearly 25 (!!) years of motherhood is that restless busyness can make it harder to do the things that actually allow us to nurture our kids, develop fruitful relationships with them, and model God’s love.



Today on the show, I want to help you find some rest in the mess so you can show up in all of your relationships with more peace and even, dare I say it… joy.



To do that, I’m going to let you in on some of our favorite moments from Circle With Sarah over the last year. Circle With Sarah is one of our Read-Aloud Revival Premium members' favorite features. It’s a private podcast, live virtual events, and biannual virtual retreats all designed to support you in the journey you’ve chosen as a mom.



In this episode, you’ll hear:

Shifting your focus to how far you’ve come from how far you have left to go

A simple exercise for getting to the root of worry and learning to trust that what we do is enough

Tips for reframing interruptions, prioritizing rest and connection



Learn more about Sarah Mackenzie:

Read Aloud Revival

Waxwing Books

Subscribe to the Newsletter

Find the rest of the show notes at: readaloudrevival.com/finding-rest-in-the-mess