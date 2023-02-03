RAR Best Of: 5 Homeschooling Mistakes I've Made (so you can avoid them)

I've been homeschooling for a long time, and just like every other homeschooling mom I know, I've made a ton of mistakes. When I was new to homeschooling, I craved the insight of people who had been doing it for a while: What do you wish you did more of? What do you wish you worried less about? What would you do differently if you were starting over again?These are the kinds of things I wanted to know.At the time I'm airing this particular show, I have two college students who were homeschooled the whole way through. Our third child is about to graduate this spring and will also head to University. And then we've got three more -- ages 11, 9, and 9. And yeah… we're doing things a little differently this time around. A couple of years ago I shared on this podcast some of my mistakes in homeschooling-- and they all remain true. So, it seemed like a good idea to talk about those mistakes again. Over this episode and the next one, I'll be sharing 10 mistakes I've made in my homeschool -- five in this episode, and five in the next. If you heard these a few years ago when I first aired them, you might have a new take -- after all, you're new in a new season of life than you were then. And if you haven't heard, I hope you enjoy. In this episode, you'll hear: What really makes a difference in the quality of your homeschool (hint: it's not agonizing over which curriculum to use) What I wish I'd known then that keeps overwhelm at bay now Why it's okay for your homeschool to be ordinary