Dear Son, My Ceiling Is Your Floor. | Enabling Their Success | Ep 158 | The Dear Son, Show
In this heartfelt episode of 'The Dear Son, Show,' D Johns and Jey Blac delve into the empowering theme: 'My Ceiling Is Your Floor.' Highlighting the importance of setting up future generations for success, the hosts explore how fathers can use their own experiences, both good and bad, to be a springboard for their children's achievements. Covering meaningful topics such as handling emotions, the impact of words, and the critical role of adaptability in today's ever-changing world, this conversation is both enlightening and motivational. Tune in to uncover valuable insights on how to shape the future for our sons and daughters through thoughtful guidance and intentional parenting. 00:00 Introduction to The Dead Son Show00:17 Hosts' Banter and Water Intake Challenge01:40 Today's Topic: Dear Son, My Ceiling is Your Floor03:01 Fatherhood Reflections and Advice06:18 Emotional Regulation and Communication17:02 Adapting to Change and Technology21:09 Projecting Fears and Playing Small22:34 The Power of Words and Fear Projection23:02 Avoiding Negative Predictions23:26 Encouraging Risk-Taking and Growth24:21 Personal Experiences and Lessons26:16 Teaching Resilience and Adaptability26:58 Fostering Creativity and Ownership34:42 Sibling Competition and Development37:39 Emotional Intelligence and Self-Awareness39:34 Parenting Reflections and Future Hopes43:11 Cherishing Moments and Living with Children