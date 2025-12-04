Powered by RND
  • The Label Is the First to Leave | Navigating Identity | Ep 159 | The Dear Son, Show
    In this episode of 'The Dear Son, Show,' hosts Jey Blac and D Johns engage in a raw and meaningful conversation designed to help young men and boys understand the lessons they wish they'd known earlier in life. They open with reflections on holiday experiences and the importance of managing expectations and stress. The discussion evolves into a deep dive into the concept of 'labels'—how we define ourselves and the impact of societal and self-imposed labels on our well-being. The hosts also explore how parents can better support their children's true passions and talents rather than imposing career labels that may not fit. Furthermore, the episode addresses the significance of maintaining core values through life transitions, and offers thoughtful advice on navigating relationships and friendships. Don't miss the insights packed into this episode. Make sure to like, comment, share, and subscribe to 'The Dear Son, Show' for more inspiring discussions.00:00 Welcome to the Dear Son, Show00:31 Holiday Reflections and Lessons Learned02:36 Football Talk: Celebrating Wins and Rivalries03:21 Promoting the Book and Special Offers05:03 The Importance of Labels and Identity08:57 Parenting: Balancing Labels and Passions17:03 Encouraging Children's Interests and Outlets21:57 The Role of Labels in Self-Worth and Identity22:59 Navigating Life Transitions23:45 The Importance of Core Values25:11 Embracing New Chapters26:05 Reflecting on Personal Growth29:03 The Pressure of Expectations31:42 The Role of Support Systems33:19 Managing Emotional Reactions37:08 The Value of Communication44:51 Concluding Thoughts and Gratitude#Raisingboysandgirls #FamilyTalk #singleparents #adultchildren #Parenting #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac  Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:1. subscribe to the channel, 2. turn on the notifications,3. like this video, 4. leave a comment, and5. share this content with someone who needs it.The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors: Shop DSN Merch: https://dear-son-merch.creator-spring.com/listing/the-dear-son-show  Love Kisha J Studios: https://lovekishaj.com  My ebook: https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/20lifepromptsv1My book (physical): https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/dear-son-what-i-wish-my-father-told-me-physical-copyLet’s connect socially: https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast  https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast  The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community1. Reveal trauma 2. Heal from trauma3. Help through telling stories of it all“Better Man. Better Father.”The Dear Son, Network ®Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dear-son/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dear Son, My Ceiling Is Your Floor. | Enabling Their Success | Ep 158 | The Dear Son, Show
    In this heartfelt episode of 'The Dear Son, Show,' D Johns and Jey Blac delve into the empowering theme: 'My Ceiling Is Your Floor.' Highlighting the importance of setting up future generations for success, the hosts explore how fathers can use their own experiences, both good and bad, to be a springboard for their children's achievements. Covering meaningful topics such as handling emotions, the impact of words, and the critical role of adaptability in today's ever-changing world, this conversation is both enlightening and motivational. Tune in to uncover valuable insights on how to shape the future for our sons and daughters through thoughtful guidance and intentional parenting. Don't miss out—join the conversation and be sure to like, share, and subscribe to our channel!00:00 Introduction to The Dead Son Show00:17 Hosts' Banter and Water Intake Challenge01:40 Today's Topic: Dear Son, My Ceiling is Your Floor03:01 Fatherhood Reflections and Advice06:18 Emotional Regulation and Communication17:02 Adapting to Change and Technology21:09 Projecting Fears and Playing Small22:34 The Power of Words and Fear Projection23:02 Avoiding Negative Predictions23:26 Encouraging Risk-Taking and Growth24:21 Personal Experiences and Lessons26:16 Teaching Resilience and Adaptability26:58 Fostering Creativity and Ownership34:42 Sibling Competition and Development37:39 Emotional Intelligence and Self-Awareness39:34 Parenting Reflections and Future Hopes43:11 Cherishing Moments and Living with Children#Raisingboysandgirls #FamilyTalk #singleparents #adultchildren #Parenting #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:1. subscribe to the channel, 2. turn on the notifications,3. like this video, 4. leave a comment, and5. share this content with someone who needs it.The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors: Shop DSN Merch: https://dear-son-merch.creator-spring.com/listing/the-dear-son-show Love Kisha J Studios: https://lovekishaj.com My ebook: https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/20lifepromptsv1My book (physical): https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/dear-son-what-i-wish-my-father-told-me-physical-copyLet’s connect socially: https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community1. Reveal trauma 2. Heal from trauma3. Help through telling stories of it all“Better Man. Better Father.”The Dear Son, Network ®Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dear-son/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dear Son, Keep Pushing | Resilience And Motivation | Ep 157 | The Dear Son, Show
    Welcome to the Dear Son Show, where hosts Jey Blac and D Johns delve into real-life, meaningful conversations designed to help young boys and men learn the lessons they wish they had known earlier. In this powerful episode, the duo discusses the essence of 'seeing it through,' the importance of internal motivation, and the challenges faced by young Black boys struggling with anxiety and depression. They also touch upon personal anecdotes about fatherhood, resilience, and the impact of maintaining open and loving communication with their families. Join us for a candid and eye-opening dialogue that can change lives. Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe to stay engaged with our empowering content!00:00 Introduction and Hosts' Banter00:26 Health and Wellness Journey01:48 Fraternity Life and Personal Growth05:42 Seeing It Through: The Importance of Perseverance06:45 Parenting and Personal Accountability12:37 Community and Relationships17:47 Motivations and Adjustments24:29 The Burden of Being Wrong25:09 Personal Growth and Humility26:01 Parenting Challenges and Mistakes29:19 Finding Your 'Why'35:47 Supporting Young Black Boys39:53 Encouraging Open Communication51:13 The Importance of Internal Motivation#Raisingboysandgirls #FamilyTalk #singleparents #adultchildren #Parenting #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:1. subscribe to the channel, 2. turn on the notifications,3. like this video, 4. leave a comment, and5. share this content with someone who needs it.The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors: Shop DSN Merch: https://dear-son-merch.creator-spring.com/listing/the-dear-son-show Love Kisha J Studios: https://lovekishaj.com My ebook: https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/20lifepromptsv1My book (physical): https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/dear-son-what-i-wish-my-father-told-me-physical-copyLet’s connect socially: https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community1. Reveal trauma 2. Heal from trauma3. Help through telling stories of it all“Better Man. Better Father.”The Dear Son, Network ®Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dear-son/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • It's Still Worth It | Marriage and Fatherhood | Ep 156 | The Dear Son, Show
    Join hosts D Johns and Jey Blac on 'The Dear Son, Show' as they delve into the essence of marriage and fatherhood. This episode unpacks the highs and lows of being a husband and father, providing unparalleled insights through lived experiences. They discuss the importance of having a supportive partner, the irreplaceable moments in fatherhood, and the realities of navigating marriage. With candid anecdotes and valuable life lessons, this episode offers a wealth of wisdom for anyone navigating these crucial roles. Don’t miss out—watch, like, and subscribe for more enlightening conversations!Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Being a Husband01:14 Welcome to the Dead Son Show02:19 The Joy and Challenges of Content Creation03:21 The Value of Real Conversations07:07 Managing Expectations in Relationships18:06 The Importance of Growth in Marriage21:55 Learning from Past Relationships25:52 Navigating Relationship Dynamics26:26 The Importance of Receptive Partners26:42 The Concept of Nagging26:45 Reflections on Past Relationships27:37 The Value of Hindsight27:42 Marriage: The Good and the Bad33:46 Fatherhood: Unconditional Belief36:18 Balancing Parenting and Childhood38:04 The Joy of Watching Children Grow39:33 The Complexity of Adult Children43:21 The Interconnectedness of Life Choices47:59 Closing Thoughts on Parenthood and Marriage#Raisingboysandgirls #FamilyTalk #singleparents #adultchildren #Parenting #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:1. subscribe to the channel, 2. turn on the notifications,3. like this video, 4. leave a comment, and5. share this content with someone who needs it.The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors: Shop DSN Merch: https://dear-son-merch.creator-spring.com/listing/the-dear-son-show  Love Kisha J Studios: https://lovekishaj.com My ebook: https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/20lifepromptsv1My book (physical): https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/dear-son-what-i-wish-my-father-told-me-physical-copyLet’s connect socially: https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast  https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community1. Reveal trauma 2. Heal from trauma3. Help through telling stories of it all“Better Man. Better Father.”The Dear Son, Network ®Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dear-son/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Damaged But Delivered | Author Jermaine Nelson | Ep 155 | The Dear Son, Show
    Follow Jermaine: https://Instagram.com/jermainelnelson https://damagedbutdelivered.com#Raisingboysandgirls #FamilyTalk #singleparents #adultchildren #Parenting #raisingmen #raisingkids #mantalk Follow James: https://instagram.com/jeyblac  Also, if you've made it this far, don't forget to:1. subscribe to the channel, 2. turn on the notifications,3. like this video, 4. leave a comment, and5. share this content with someone who needs it.The DSP: https://thedearsonpodcast.com Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors: Shop DSN Merch: https://dear-son-merch.creator-spring.com/listing/the-dear-son-show  Love Kisha J Studios: https://lovekishaj.com  My ebook: https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/20lifepromptsv1My book (physical): https://thedearsonpodcast.com/dsp-merch-%26-digital/ols/products/dear-son-what-i-wish-my-father-told-me-physical-copyLet’s connect socially: https://instagram.com/thedearsonpodcast  https://facebook.com/thedearsonpodcast  The Three Foundational Pillars of the DSP Community1. Reveal trauma 2. Heal from trauma3. Help through telling stories of it all“Better Man. Better Father.”The Dear Son, Network ®Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dear-son/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
About Dear Son,

This is a safe space to build upon and reinforce the values of fatherhood. We'll explore the gaps between the current generation of fathers and fathers of generations past, and mature the dialogue that will close those gaps for the generations to come. Whether your passion is to be a great father or peel back the layers of why your father wasn't present in your life (physically and/or emotionally), this is for you. Let's grow through it.
