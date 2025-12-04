The Label Is the First to Leave | Navigating Identity | Ep 159 | The Dear Son, Show

In this episode of 'The Dear Son, Show,' hosts Jey Blac and D Johns engage in a raw and meaningful conversation designed to help young men and boys understand the lessons they wish they'd known earlier in life. They open with reflections on holiday experiences and the importance of managing expectations and stress. The discussion evolves into a deep dive into the concept of 'labels'—how we define ourselves and the impact of societal and self-imposed labels on our well-being. The hosts also explore how parents can better support their children's true passions and talents rather than imposing career labels that may not fit. Furthermore, the episode addresses the significance of maintaining core values through life transitions, and offers thoughtful advice on navigating relationships and friendships. Don't miss the insights packed into this episode. Make sure to like, comment, share, and subscribe to 'The Dear Son, Show' for more inspiring discussions.00:00 Welcome to the Dear Son, Show00:31 Holiday Reflections and Lessons Learned02:36 Football Talk: Celebrating Wins and Rivalries03:21 Promoting the Book and Special Offers05:03 The Importance of Labels and Identity08:57 Parenting: Balancing Labels and Passions17:03 Encouraging Children's Interests and Outlets21:57 The Role of Labels in Self-Worth and Identity22:59 Navigating Life Transitions23:45 The Importance of Core Values25:11 Embracing New Chapters26:05 Reflecting on Personal Growth29:03 The Pressure of Expectations31:42 The Role of Support Systems33:19 Managing Emotional Reactions37:08 The Value of Communication44:51 Concluding Thoughts and Gratitude