Grieving your pre-baby life, parental identify shift & backseat drivers

Welcome to the FIRST episode of Two Parents & A Podcast (feels weird not saying ‘back to another episode of Just Alex!!!’). Really gonna keep this low-key - this is the same show you guys know (and love?) - we just finally got around to that rebrand we’ve been promising. (Honestly how many more time could I have said “it’s just Alex aaaaaand Harrison’s here with me tooooo......” hahahha). So here we are, Two Parents & A Podcast - we’ll continue to invite y’all into our home weekly (sorry it’s so messy - we’re new parents) to talk all things parenting, relationships, trending topics, entrepreneurship, and the occasional conspiracy theory. On THIS WEEK’s episode - we get an update from Harrison on attending his first bachelor party as a dad. My first weekend alone with the babe had me thinking a lot about parental identity shift & grieving the pre-baby life, so we dive deep into this and my takeaways from the weekend (also just need to say - S/O TO SINGLE MOMS… you guys are super heroes). Next we’re laughing at the things we DMed eachother - backseat driving and having two babies at once (not twins??). Harrison DOESN’T laugh at the drunk confession I saw on IG that was hilarious. And we finish out the episode with a very valid questions: Where does your Girl Scout cookie money actually go?! One last thing, if you’re new here!!! If you came here for parenting advice - definitely the wrong podcast… But we try our best to share our experiences - this week y’all asked about when you should/when will we move the baby out of the bedroom (answer: we don’t know but we’ll obviously keep you updated). As always - LOVE YOU GUYS! ---------------------------------------------------------------- Timestamps: 00:00:00 Welcome to Two Parents & A Podcast!!! (yay) 00:03:20 Is accumulating airline miles worth it or just a scam? 00:06:55 Harrison’s first bachelor party as a parent 00:11:00 Experiencing parent guilt 00:15:00 Grieving your pre-baby life & parental identity shift 00:22:05 Alex’s takeaways from a weekend by herself 00:23:30 Back seat driving 00:28:30 Having two babies at once 00:32:15 4 months old is hard 00:35:55 Drunk confessions 00:37:40 Where does your Girl Scout cookie money actually go?! 00:41:30 Listener question: when will you move the baby out of your room? 00:42:40 WE LOVE YOU GUYS!!!! #twoparentsandapod ---------------------------------------------------------------- Thank you to our sponsors this week: - Naväge Baby: Get easy relief for your little ones… order the new Naväge Baby Aspirator and Inhaler today! You can now find Naväge Baby at Walmart or at Walmart.com Or order directly and get full product details from my special URL: https://www.Navage.com/ALEX - Quince: Upgrade your closet this year without the upgraded price tag. Go to https://www.Quince.com/alex for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts: https://open.spotify.com/show/7BxuZnHmNzOX9MdnzyU4bD?si=5e715ebaf9014fac https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/two-parents-a-podcast/id1737442386 Follow Two Parents & A Podcast: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/twoparentsandapod TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@twoparentsandapod Follow Alex: Alex's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexbennett Alex's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexbennett Follow Harrison: Harrison's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/harrisonfugman Harrison's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@harrisonfugman ---------------------------------------------------------------- Powered by: Just Media House -- https://www.justmediahouse.com/ ---------------------------------------------------------------- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices