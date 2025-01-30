Grieving your pre-baby life, parental identify shift & backseat drivers
Welcome to the FIRST episode of Two Parents & A Podcast (feels weird not saying ‘back to another episode of Just Alex!!!’). Really gonna keep this low-key - this is the same show you guys know (and love?) - we just finally got around to that rebrand we’ve been promising. (Honestly how many more time could I have said “it’s just Alex aaaaaand Harrison’s here with me tooooo......” hahahha). So here we are, Two Parents & A Podcast - we’ll continue to invite y’all into our home weekly (sorry it’s so messy - we’re new parents) to talk all things parenting, relationships, trending topics, entrepreneurship, and the occasional conspiracy theory.
On THIS WEEK’s episode - we get an update from Harrison on attending his first bachelor party as a dad. My first weekend alone with the babe had me thinking a lot about parental identity shift & grieving the pre-baby life, so we dive deep into this and my takeaways from the weekend (also just need to say - S/O TO SINGLE MOMS… you guys are super heroes).
Next we’re laughing at the things we DMed eachother - backseat driving and having two babies at once (not twins??). Harrison DOESN’T laugh at the drunk confession I saw on IG that was hilarious. And we finish out the episode with a very valid questions: Where does your Girl Scout cookie money actually go?!
One last thing, if you’re new here!!! If you came here for parenting advice - definitely the wrong podcast… But we try our best to share our experiences - this week y’all asked about when you should/when will we move the baby out of the bedroom (answer: we don’t know but we’ll obviously keep you updated).
As always - LOVE YOU GUYS!
----------------------------------------------------------------
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Welcome to Two Parents & A Podcast!!! (yay)
00:03:20 Is accumulating airline miles worth it or just a scam?
00:06:55 Harrison’s first bachelor party as a parent
00:11:00 Experiencing parent guilt
00:15:00 Grieving your pre-baby life & parental identity shift
00:22:05 Alex’s takeaways from a weekend by herself
00:23:30 Back seat driving
00:28:30 Having two babies at once
00:32:15 4 months old is hard
00:35:55 Drunk confessions
00:37:40 Where does your Girl Scout cookie money actually go?!
00:41:30 Listener question: when will you move the baby out of your room?
00:42:40 WE LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!
#twoparentsandapod
----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you to our sponsors this week:
- Naväge Baby: Get easy relief for your little ones… order the new Naväge Baby Aspirator and Inhaler today! You can now find Naväge Baby at Walmart or at Walmart.com Or order directly and get full product details from my special URL: https://www.Navage.com/ALEX
- Quince: Upgrade your closet this year without the upgraded price tag. Go to https://www.Quince.com/alex for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
----------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/7BxuZnHmNzOX9MdnzyU4bD?si=5e715ebaf9014fac
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/two-parents-a-podcast/id1737442386
Follow Two Parents & A Podcast:
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/twoparentsandapod
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@twoparentsandapod
Follow Alex:
Alex's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexbennett
Alex's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexbennett
Follow Harrison:
Harrison's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/harrisonfugman
Harrison's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@harrisonfugman
----------------------------------------------------------------
Powered by: Just Media House -- https://www.justmediahouse.com/
----------------------------------------------------------------
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
47:55
Friendships after parenthood, lab grown diamonds & do guys get baby fever?!
Welcome back to another episode of Just Alex! In today’s episode, we’re answering your questions about making parent friends - what we’re doing (dinner party!!!), who’s taking charge, and if one of us is pickier than the other (hint: yes, it’s me!). We also talk about Harrison’s new IG fame (LOL), an update on the TikTok ban bet, and meme coins. Plus, we dive into bachelor/ette parties as parents AND do GUYS get baby fever??? Finally, we wrap it up by talking about the issues with our Christmas gifts and how we’re gonna fix our gift giving process for valentine’s day.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Welcome back to another episode of Just Alex
00:02:30 Harrison’s new IG fame (lol)
00:07:35 Tik Tok ban bet update
00:12:50 Harrison’s first meme coin
00:22:30 Do guys get baby fever?
00:27:10 Making new parent friends w/ a dinner party
00:30:54 Who’s taking the lead on making new friends?
00:37:25 Am I too picky when making new friends?
00:41:25 Bachelor/ette parties as parents
00:44:15 Lab grown vs. mined diamonds
00:47:15 Unhappy with our Christmas gifts
00:54:40 LOVE YOU GUYS!
#justalexpod
----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you to our sponsors this week:
- Hungry Root: You’re going to love Hungryroot as much as I do. Take advantage of this exclusive offer: For a limited time get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life. Go to https://www.Hungryroot.com/justalex and use code justalex.
- Hers: Start your initial free online visit today at https://www.forhers.com/ALEX for your personalized weight loss treatment options. Hers Weight Loss is not available everywhere. Compounded products are not FDA-approved or verified for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Prescription required. Restrictions apply. Wegovy® and Ozempic® are not compounded. Actual price depends on product and plan purchased.
- Mint Mobile: To get this new customer offer and your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to https://www.mintmobile.com/alex. $45 upfront payment required (equivalent to $15/mo.). New customers on the first 3 month plan only. Speeds slower above 40GB on Unlimited plan. Additional taxes, fees, & restrictions apply. See MINT MOBILE for details.
- Quince: Upgrade your closet this year without the upgraded price tag. Go to https://www.Quince.com/alex for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!
----------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/7BxuZnHmNzOX9MdnzyU4bD?si=5e715ebaf9014fac
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-alex/id1737442386
Follow Just Alex Pod:
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexpod/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexpod
Follow Alex:
Alex's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexbennett
Alex's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexbennett
Follow Harrison:
Harrison's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/harrisonfugman
Harrison's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@harrisonfugman
----------------------------------------------------------------
Powered by: Just Media House -- https://www.justmediahouse.com/
----------------------------------------------------------------
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
56:33
Trying for baby #2, nanny guilt & managing screen time for a 3 month old?!
Welcome back to Just Alex! In today’s episode, we’re talking about fertility after giving birth and trying for baby #2. This week we learned we need to be managing screen time for our 3-month-old (WHO KNEW?!). And I’m dealing with some serious nanny guilt (plus, guilt if I’m not being productive enough while the nanny is here (make it make sense!!!!)). We also talk betting markets again (I’m still so confused that you can bet on ANYTHING) - the TikTok ban, the U.S. possibly buying Greenland, and you can finally bet on the U.S. annexing Canada. OK - Love you guys!
----------------------------------------------------------------
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Welcome back to another episode of Just Alex!
00:02:54 How old were you when you realized you didn’t have a good voice?
00:05:40 Nanny guilt
00:11:08 Betting on the Tik Tok ban
00:16:00 The US is now buying Greenland?! (AND Canada?!)
00:20:45 Managing screen time for a 3 month old?!
00:24:45 Smart phones vs. flip phones
00:28:25 Getting pregnant after giving birth (trying for baby #2!)
00:33:55 Spacing your kids
00:40:54 What’s going on with Mark Zuckerberg?!
00:47:35 The little white lies we tell our kids
00:51:40 LOVE YOU GUYS!
#justalexpod
----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you to our sponsors this week:
- Boll & Branch: Now’s your chance to change the way you sleep with Boll & Branch. Get 15% off, plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at https://www.BollAndBranch.com/alex.
- Me Undies: This Valentine’s Day, give the gift that’ll always have them thinking of you and get 20% off your first order, plus free shipping, at https://www.MeUndies.com/alex, enter promo code alex.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/7BxuZnHmNzOX9MdnzyU4bD?si=5e715ebaf9014fac
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-alex/id1737442386
Follow Just Alex Pod:
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexpod/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexpod
Follow Alex:
Alex's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexbennett
Alex's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexbennett
Follow Harrison:
Harrison's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/harrisonfugman
Harrison's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@harrisonfugman
----------------------------------------------------------------
Powered by: Just Media House -- https://www.justmediahouse.com/
----------------------------------------------------------------
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
57:38
Nanny shares, annexing Canada & donating your sperm?!
Welcome back to Just Alex! HAPPY NEW YEAR (absolute last week I can say this so I’m getting it in). We’re talking about the perks of a nanny share—we now have TWO babes at home every day (a little taste of what twins would be like!!) Plus, Harrison and I discuss how men’s sperm can affect pregnancy, the ins and outs of sperm donation (and whether he’s ever done it... 👀). We dive into the what ifs around Canada becoming the 51st state—does this mean he automatically gets U.S. citizenship?! 🤔 We’re laughing thinking about how we would explain this to Tate hahaha. We take a little brain break with a trip down memory lane with childhood nostalgia (Blue’s Clues, Beanie Babies & Princess Diana) and we have question for you guys: Who is the modern-day Princess Diana? Let us know!
As always, LOVE YOU GUYS!
00:00:00 Welcome back to another episode of Just Alex!
00:01:35 New year reset
00:05:05 What it’s like to share a nanny
00:07:20 Men’s sperm can affect pregnancy?!
00:12:00 Donating your sperm?!
00:18:45 Is Canada gonna become the 51st state?!
00:23:10 Childhood nostalgia - Blues Clues, Beanie Babies & Princess Diana
00:28:30 Money can’t buy happiness
00:30:20 Listener question: What’s it like flying with a 3 year old?
00:32:18 LOVE YOU GUYS!
#justalexpod
----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you to our sponsors this week:
- Navage Baby: Order the new Naväge Baby Aspirator and Inhaler today! My listeners can order directly from my exclusive URL: https://www.Navage.com/ALEX
- Hungry Root: You’re going to love Hungryroot as much as I do. Take advantage of this exclusive offer: For a limited time get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life. Go to https://www.Hungryroot.com/justalex and use code justalex.
- DraftKings Casino: New players can play $5 to get a spin on the mystery wheel for a shot at up to ONE THOUSAND in Casino Credits! Download the app and sign up with the code JUSTALEX. Then play Dollar Up exclusively on DraftKings Casino. The Crown is Yours. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. In Connecticut, help is available for problem gambling call 888-789-7777 or visit https://www.CCPG.org. Please play responsibly. Twenty-one plus. Physically present in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia only. Void in Ontario. Eligibility restrictions apply. One per new customer. Play five dollars and spin wheel to receive between ten and one thousand dollars in non-withdrawable Casino Credits for select games that expire in one hundred sixty-eight hours. Terms at https://www.casino.draftkings.com/promos. Ends January 19,2025 11:59PM eastern time.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/7BxuZnHmNzOX9MdnzyU4bD?si=5e715ebaf9014fac
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-alex/id1737442386
Follow Just Alex Pod:
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexpod/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexpod
Follow Alex:
Alex's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexbennett
Alex's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexbennett
Follow Harrison:
Harrison's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/harrisonfugman
Harrison's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@harrisonfugman
----------------------------------------------------------------
Powered by: Just Media House -- https://www.justmediahouse.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:36
Posting kids online, stocks for christmas presents & this time last year
Welcome back to another episode of Just Alex! So, hypothetically—if you’ve exhausted all resources and anticipated all needs—what’s the least amount of cries a 3-month-old could have in a day?! And who's gonna tell Harrison it's more than 3?? Anyways, Christmas/Hanukkah (Chanukah????) are next week, so we discuss what we were doing this time last year, what we’re getting each other as presents, and do newborns need gifts?! (Is a stock a gift??)
Then we try out some new segments: Things We’ve DMed Each Other (Influencers making fun of their kids, Bitcoin at $100k), Biggest Parenting Fail of the Week (write us in yours!!), and Today I Learned (see: Chanukah).
OK—HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! We love you guys.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Welcome back to another episode of Just Alex
00:01:05 What's the least amount of cries a 3-month-old could have in a day? (hypothetical)
00:05:15 De-puffing pregnancy face
00:07:45 Neighborhood holiday activities
00:13:00 This time last year…
00:18:40 Are you supposed to get your newborn gifts for Christmas?
00:24:48 What we’ve DMed eachother this week (Making fun of your kids, Bitcoin)
00:42:50 Parent fail of the week
00:46:15 Chanukah or Hanukkah?
00:49:28 Listener question - pumping/feeding schedule?
#justalexpod
----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you to our sponsors this week:
- Lumen: If you want to take the next step in improving your health, go to https://www.lumen.me/JUSTALEX to get 15% off your Lumen. Thank you, Lumen, for sponsoring this episode!
- Navage Baby: Order the new Naväge Baby Aspirator and Inhaler today! My listeners can order directly from my exclusive URL: https://www.Navage.com/ALEX
- Mint Mobile: To get this new customer offer and your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to https://www.mintmobile.com/alex. $45 upfront payment required (equivalent to $15/mo.). New customers on the first 3 month plan only. Speeds slower above 40GB on Unlimited plan. Additional taxes, fees, & restrictions apply. See MINT MOBILE for details.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/7BxuZnHmNzOX9MdnzyU4bD?si=5e715ebaf9014fac
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-alex/id1737442386
Follow Just Alex Pod:
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexpod/
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexpod
Follow Alex:
Alex's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/justalexbennett
Alex's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@justalexbennett
Follow Harrison:
Harrison's Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/harrisonfugman
Harrison's TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@harrisonfugman
----------------------------------------------------------------
Powered by: Just Media House -- https://www.justmediahouse.com/
----------------------------------------------------------------
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
58:40
More Kids & Family podcastsMore Kids & Family podcasts
Welcome to our home. Sorry it’s so messy. We’re new parents in a new relationship. New episodes every Thursday.
Parenting. Relationships. Trending Topics. Entrepreneurship. And how dentists are running the biggest scam in America. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Follow us on social @twoparentsandapod and visit justmediahouse.com.