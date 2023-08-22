Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

Introducing the 'Disney Frozen Podcast'

Queen Anna has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them? Disney's Frozen: Forces of Nature is a 12 episode audio-first story for kids 6-12.