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Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature
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Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

Disney Publishing, ABC Audio
FictionKids & Family
Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

    E12 - The Saga Ends, The Saga Begins

    11/15/2023 | 13 mins.
    In this episode we deal with the aftermath, Disa and Wolfgang figure it out, and we find out what all that digging was for.
  • Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

    E11 - The Consequences and The Solution

    11/15/2023 | 10 mins.
    In this episode Anna, Elsa, and Disa work to stop what has been set in motion.
  • Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

    E10 - Abandon Ship!

    11/08/2023 | 9 mins.
    In this episode Disa's ship is wrecked, Kristoff and Disa have to escape a sinking ship, and we stop trying to pretend we don't have a big problem.
  • Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

    E9 - A Light in the Dark

    11/08/2023 | 14 mins.
    In this episode we learn what it is to be a Queen, Kristoff and Disa have a heart-to-heart, and inventions once again turn on their creator.
  • Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature

    E8 - The Duke of Antlers

    11/01/2023 | 14 mins.
    In this episode apologies are made, awkward dinner conversations are had, and we learn a lot about opera.
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About Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature
Queen Anna has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them? Disney Frozen: Forces of Nature is a 12 episode audio-first story for kids 6-12.
FictionKids & FamilyStories for Kids

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