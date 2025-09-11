While a new threat is putting down stakes outside Red Camp, everyone inside is having it out. As Liz/Robin makes a dramatic move, Joshua finally levels with Jamie. Written by Mac Rogers, directed by Jordana Williams, sound design by Bart Fasbender Featuring Briggon Snow, Felicia Hudson, Joe Mathers, Sean Williams, Diana Oh, Lauren Shippen, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Rebecca Comtois, Hennessy Winkler, Nat Cassidy, Dani Martineck & Brian Silliman Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Graham and Joshua make a difficult phone call. It doesn't go the way they expect. Written by Sean Williams, directed by Jordana Williams, sound design by Sean Williams. Featuring: Sean Williams and , Dani Martineck Music by Adam Blau, Production Manager Katie Kosma, Produced and Edited by Sean Williams.

Tune in tonight as Terry Elder brings you an in-depth look at The Sojourn and their controversial leader, Reverend William Stack. And what's the real story behind the Deputy Chief of Staff's surprise visit to Red Camp? All this and more. Written by Mac Rogers, Directed by Jordana Williams, Sound Design by Bart Fasbender. Featuring Briggon Snow, Jordan Tierney, Joe Mathers, Kevin R. Free, Kristen Vaughan, Sean Williams, Diana Oh, Lauren Shippen, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Rebecca Comtois, Nat Cassidy, Jorge Cordova, Dani Martineck & Brian Silliman

A strange request and a military escort threaten to cramp a rare date for Talia and Noa/Jade. What does a two-body throuple have to do to get some alone time? Written by Mac Rogers, Directed by Jordana Williams. Featuring Lauren Shippen, Dani Martineck and Seth Shelden. Music by Adam Blau. Production Manager Katie Kosma. Edited, Designed and Produced by Sean Williams

Two months later. Talia's best friend Avi, still scarred from last year's fire-bombing, embarks on a dark journey. Written by Mac Rogers, Directed by Jordana Williams, Sound Design by Bart Fasbender. featuring Moira Stone, Jordan Tierney, Dani Martineck, Paco Tolson, Hanna Cheek, Lauren Shippen, Katie Kosma, Kevin R. Free, Brian Silliman, Briggon Snow and Joe Mathers."

About Give Me Away

From the writer of The Message, Life/After, and Steal the Stars. They call the crashed spaceship “The Ghosthouse” because it screams—the screams of thousands of extraterrestrial political prisoners trapped in its horrific mainframe. The only way to free them... is to transfer them into humans willing to share their minds with a second consciousness forever. Who would volunteer for that?