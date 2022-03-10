Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Silt Verses

Podcast The Silt Verses
Eskew Productions Ltd
In this horror/fantasy serial drama, Carpenter and Faulkner, two worshippers of an outlawed god, travel up the length of their deity's great black river, search... More
  • The Silt Verses - Season 2 Q&A
    Yes, it's here (and thank you for waiting) - the absurdly long 2-hour Silt Verses Season 2 QnA, hosted by the incredible William A. Wellman of Hello from the Hallowoods.The episode transcript and a full set of timestamps can be found here: https://www.thesiltverses.com/s2-transcript-q-a Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/17/2023
    1:58:25
  • Chapter 29: And Where My Final Footsteps Fall
    The siege of the Gulch ends. War begins.This episode stars JV Hampton Van-Sant, Sarah Griffin, Méabh de Brún, Mark Anzalone, B. Narr, Daphne Nitsuga, Sarah Golding, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Lucille Valentine, William A. Wellman, Cait Gallagher and Jamie Stewart.It contains scenes of very intense bloody violence.Outro music: 'Return to the River' by Skip Kent-Davy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cc7Sdlrtq0&ab_channel=SkippocalypticTranscript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-season-2-chapter-14 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/17/2022
    37:52
  • Chapter 28: To Drift On, To Dream, To Die
    As Mercer and Gage arrive at the Paraclete's Gulch, Carpenter and Faulkner ready themselves to make one last stand at the water's edge.This episode contains scenes of intense gunfire, crying children, violence and some body horror.It stars Daphne Nitsuga, JV Hampton Van-Sant, Sarah Griffin, Mark and Steven Anzalone, Méabh de Brún, B. Narr, Cait Gallagher and Jamie Stewart.Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/season-2-chapter-13 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/3/2022
    53:40
  • Chapter 27: So I'll Bear It Trembling Onwards
    On either side of the border, two separate groups of fugitives find themselves running for their lives.This episode features: William A. Wellman, Graham Rowat, Jasper Locke, JV Hampton Van-Sant, B. Narr, Méabh de Brún, Cait Gallagher, Lucille Valentine, Jimmie Yamaguchi, and the Host from We Are Not Meant To Know.Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-season-2-chapter-12 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    9/19/2022
    38:30
  • Chapter 26: My Song, My Sorrow and I
    As Paige and Hayward plan the propagation of their new god, they select their first true sacrifice.Jimmie YamaguchiLucille ValentineGraham RowatThe Host, from We Are Not Meant To KnowAnd Lucy Winter.Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-season-2-chapter-11 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    9/5/2022
    41:28

More Fiction podcasts

About The Silt Verses

In this horror/fantasy serial drama, Carpenter and Faulkner, two worshippers of an outlawed god, travel up the length of their deity’s great black river, searching for holy revelations.

As their pilgrimage lengthens and the river’s mysteries deepen, the two acolytes find themselves under threat from a police manhunt, but also come into conflict with the weirder gods that have flourished in these forgotten rural territories.


Two seasons released, one more on the way.


