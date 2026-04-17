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56 episodes
- Twenty years ago, the Kindly Ancestors rose from their graves to reconquer the lands of Old Cyshane. Today, an endless multitude of ancient kings and queens squabble and bicker for cultural supremacy. Labouring corpse-technology has swallowed up agriculture and industry. Dead-divers descend into the netherworld, searching for answers. Even as progress rolls relentlessly onwards, all of us remain helplessly bound to the past. What will it take to stop looking back?
An epic, rotten-hearted weird-fantasy series from the creators of The Silt Verses and I Am In Eskew.
RSS: https://shows.acast.com/our-wars-have-ended
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/our-wars-have-ended/id1894177222
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Say farewell to 2024 with another two hours of Silt Verses-related chaos and rambling! In the second part of our ridiculously long QnA, big questions are tackled, shocking secrets about music-listening habits are revealed, and most importantly, the voice actors get so caught up in coming up with drag names that they recklessly promise to judge the official TSV Drag Revue.
Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-finalqna2
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The first half of our absolutely epic four-hour final-season QnA, with fan questions on subjects from the sublime to the very, very silly. Hosted by Méabh de Brún, with B. Narr, Muna Hussen, Jon Ware, Lucille Valentine, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Sarah Griffin and Marta da Silva (with a guest appearance by H.R. Owen).
Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-qna1
00:03:55 - Favourite episode and scene of all time?
00:22:00 - What does 'family' mean to Carpenter and Faulkner?
00:26:30 - Does the Trawler-man have dominion over frogs?
00:29:45 - Were there scenes or moments that made you unexpectedly emotional?
00:38:00 - Who would win in a fight between Carpenter and David from I Am In Eskew?
00:41:10 - How much of the overall story was planned from the start?
00:44:50 - Any headcanons or hot takes about the characters?
00:55:10 - What's the main lesson that you'll take away from the show?
01:01:50 - What's the deal with schnapps?
01:30:45 - What is the main message you take away from The Silt Verses?
01:13:20 - Marta, what was it like playing Val?
01:16:21 - What's the one line you'll always remember?
01:26:13 - What visual medium would you like seeing TSV in, and what scene?
01:36:50 - What moment was most important to your character?
01:47:15 - Why is Carpenter the world's baddest bitch, and why is Faulkner Like That?
01:51:45 - To everyone (but especially Jimmie), how did you feel about your character's arc? Would you change anything, looking back?
02:07:16 - TELL US ABOUT SIBLING RANE
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Final reunions - and final partings. These were The Silt Verses. Thank you so much for listening.
This episode contains character death, suicide, loud gunshots, and drowning.
This episode features Méabh de Brún, Erika Sanderson, B. Narr, Lucille Valentine, Ishani Kanetkar, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Marta da Silva, GM Hakim and Oli Morris.
Additional voices by AJ Fidalgo, David Easley, James J Harringman, Jamie Petronis, and Maylis Ruhla.
Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-season-3-chapter-16b
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Part Two will arrive on Monday 22nd July! Thank you for your patience.
Carpenter makes a deal to get Hayward home in one piece. Paige puts forward a proposition to the Children of the Woundtree. Carson attempts a risky negotiation.
This episode features Oli Morris, GM Hakim, Méabh de Brún, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Erika Sanderson, Lucille Valentine, Ishani Kanetkar, Kale Brown, Laurence Owen, Rhys Lawton, and Marta da Silva.
Additional voices by Alex Rybitski, David Ault, and Ann Wiltshire.
Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-season-3-chapter-16a
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Silt Verses
In this horror/fantasy serial drama, Carpenter and Faulkner, two worshippers of an outlawed god, travel up the length of their deity’s great black river, searching for holy revelations. As their pilgrimage lengthens and the river’s mysteries deepen, the two acolytes find themselves under threat from a police manhunt, but also come into conflict with the weirder gods that have flourished in these forgotten rural territories.Next episode drops 3rd June. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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