The first half of our absolutely epic four-hour final-season QnA, with fan questions on subjects from the sublime to the very, very silly. Hosted by Méabh de Brún, with B. Narr, Muna Hussen, Jon Ware, Lucille Valentine, Jimmie Yamaguchi, Sarah Griffin and Marta da Silva (with a guest appearance by H.R. Owen).



Transcript: https://www.thesiltverses.com/transcript-qna1



00:03:55 - Favourite episode and scene of all time?

00:22:00 - What does 'family' mean to Carpenter and Faulkner?

00:26:30 - Does the Trawler-man have dominion over frogs?

00:29:45 - Were there scenes or moments that made you unexpectedly emotional?

00:38:00 - Who would win in a fight between Carpenter and David from I Am In Eskew?

00:41:10 - How much of the overall story was planned from the start?

00:44:50 - Any headcanons or hot takes about the characters?

00:55:10 - What's the main lesson that you'll take away from the show?

01:01:50 - What's the deal with schnapps?

01:30:45 - What is the main message you take away from The Silt Verses?

01:13:20 - Marta, what was it like playing Val?

01:16:21 - What's the one line you'll always remember?

01:26:13 - What visual medium would you like seeing TSV in, and what scene?

01:36:50 - What moment was most important to your character?

01:47:15 - Why is Carpenter the world's baddest bitch, and why is Faulkner Like That?

01:51:45 - To everyone (but especially Jimmie), how did you feel about your character's arc? Would you change anything, looking back?

02:07:16 - TELL US ABOUT SIBLING RANE



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.