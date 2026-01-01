It’s a rare quiet day aboard the Outcaster. With no alarms, no repairs, and no incoming threats, Captain Tanaka opens the mic for a slower transmission filled with music, memories, and glimpses of who the crew is when the galaxy gives them room to breathe.Written and Directed by Ro GlennProduced and Edited by Laurel SteeleSound Design by Alex GodinaAssistant Sound Design by Max G Sound Editing by Ana PortillaSound Mixing by Alin BrindisOriginal Art by Andrés ArandaThe book excerpt read by Cho is from "Frankenstein" (1818) written by the incredible and incomparable Mary Shelley.Discover Outcaster Radio, subscribe for exclusive updates, and learn how we use AI: OutcasterRadio.com See original art: instagram.com/outcasterradio