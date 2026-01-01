Party Like It’s 2143
1/01/2026 | 11 mins.
As Earth marks another year around Sol, the Outcaster starts picking up quiet irregularities across the fleet. Nothing dramatic. Nothing that earns a bulletin. Just enough wrong to keep experienced crews from looking away.Episode 5Created by Ro GlennDirected and Edited by Ro GlennWritten and Produced by Laurel SteeleSound Design by Alex GodinaAssistant Sound Design by Max G Sound Editing by Ana PortillaSound Mixing by Alin BrindisOriginal Art by Alex DurazoDiscover Outcaster Radio, subscribe for exclusive updates, and learn how we use AI: OutcasterRadio.com See original art: instagram.com/outcasterradio
Background Noise
12/25/2025 | 11 mins.
It’s December 25th, 2142, and celebrations aboard the Outcaster comes with sing-alongs, pie contests, and Chapman’s questionable decorations. But the celebrations are short-lived. Across the ship and the wider galaxy-things feel…off. And when a sister ship suffers an unexplained systems failure, it’s clear these glitches may be more than coincidence. Episode 4:Created by Ro GlennDirected and Edited by Ro GlennWritten and Produced by Laurel SteeleSound Design by Alex GodinaAssistant Sound Design by Max G Sound Editing by Ana PortillaSound Mixing by Alin BrindisOriginal Art by Andrés Aranda based on a design by Alex DurazoDiscover Outcaster Radio, subscribe for exclusive updates, and learn how we use AI: OutcasterRadio.com See original art: instagram.com/outcasterradio
A Day Off Among the Stars
12/18/2025 | 8 mins.
It’s a rare quiet day aboard the Outcaster. With no alarms, no repairs, and no incoming threats, Captain Tanaka opens the mic for a slower transmission filled with music, memories, and glimpses of who the crew is when the galaxy gives them room to breathe.Written and Directed by Ro GlennProduced and Edited by Laurel SteeleSound Design by Alex GodinaAssistant Sound Design by Max G Sound Editing by Ana PortillaSound Mixing by Alin BrindisOriginal Art by Andrés ArandaThe book excerpt read by Cho is from "Frankenstein" (1818) written by the incredible and incomparable Mary Shelley.Discover Outcaster Radio, subscribe for exclusive updates, and learn how we use AI: OutcasterRadio.com See original art: instagram.com/outcasterradio
A Kind of Chosen Family
12/11/2025 | 9 mins.
It’s a quieter day in the Theta Sector, kept afloat by timing, teamwork, and a lot of duct tape. Silk settles into her first week as an Outcaster, while the crew juggles drifting drones and Amara cooks between nav cycles. Written and Directed by Ro GlennProduced and Edited by Laurel SteeleSound Design by Alex GodinaAssistant Sound Design by Max G Sound Editing by Ana PortillaSound Mixing by Alin BrindisOriginal Art by Alex DurazoDiscover Outcaster Radio, subscribe for exclusive updates, and learn how we use AI: OutcasterRadio.com See original art: instagram.com/outcasterradio
The First Interception
12/05/2025 | 9 mins.
It's 2142. Captain Tanaka airs her weekly broadcast aboard the Outcaster, a battle-carrier turned Federation maintenance ship on the edge of space. A rookie pilot joins the misfit crew, a drone goes off course, and the team settles into another unpredictable day in the Theta Sector.Written and Directed by Ro GlennProduced and Edited by Laurel SteeleSound Design by Alex GodinaAssistant Sound Design by Max G Sound Editing by Ana PortillaOriginal Art by Frida MéndezDiscover Outcaster Radio, subscribe for exclusive updates, and learn how we use AI: OutcasterRadio.com See original art: instagram.com/outcasterradio
