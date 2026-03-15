A remote village is trapped in a relentless sleeplessness. Each night, haunted by the same dream. When a blindfolded Hunter named Igor arrives, he discovers something feeding in the dark: parasitic and ancient. As the town turns into a battleground of possession and panic, young Pyotr must help stop the horror before the cure costs more than anyone can bear.

The gates are open. Welcome to The Outer Court.

The Well

Written by: Thomas Stoneking

Narrated by: Jay Myers

Produced by: Fever Dog Media



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