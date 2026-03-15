Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsDramaTales From The Outer Court
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Tales From The Outer Court
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Tales From The Outer Court

The Outer Court
DramaFiction
Tales From The Outer Court
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • Tales From The Outer Court

    Nova: Part One

    03/15/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    A desperate stand. An implacable enemy. The Empire of Sol faces off against the foul Noctul. The 307th Aberinthian Regiment makes its defense. Sol be with us all...no one else is.
    Introducing Nova, a three part sci-fi/fantasy mini-series within the Tales From The Outer Court anthology podcast.
    The gates are open. Welcome to The Outer Court.
    Nova: Part One
    Written by: Thomas Stoneking
    Narrated by: Jay Myers
    Produced by: Fever Dog Media
    Cover Art by: David Chen
    Follow The Outer Court and visit our webpage
    X
    Instagram
    Webpage
    If you enjoyed this tale and want to hear more, consider supporting The Outer Court on Patreon or buying us a coffee!
  • Tales From The Outer Court

    I Scry With My Little Eye

    02/15/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Haunted by a memory he can't seem to shake, a man decides to dive further into his mind than he ever thought possible...and he might have some company.
    The gates are open. Welcome to The Outer Court.
    I Scry With My Little Eye
    Written by: Thomas Stoneking
    Narrated by: Jay Myers
    Produced by: Fever Dog Media
    Cover Art by: David Chen
    Follow The Outer Court and visit our webpage
    X
    Instagram
    Webpage

    If you enjoyed this tale and want to hear more, consider supporting The Outer Court on Patreon or buying us a coffee!
  • Tales From The Outer Court

    Return To Sender

    01/15/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    On Halloween night, three friends walk away from an evening of trick-or-treating with far more than they bargained for. Can they beat the clock they don't know is ticking?
    The gates are open. Welcome to The Outer Court.
    Return To Sender
    Written by: Thomas Stoneking
    Narrated by: Jay Myers
    Produced by: Fever Dog Media

    Follow The Outer Court and visit our webpage
    X
    Instagram
    Webpage

    If you enjoyed this tale and want to hear more, consider supporting The Outer Court on Patreon or buying us a coffee!
  • Tales From The Outer Court

    The Well

    01/15/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    A remote village is trapped in a relentless sleeplessness. Each night, haunted by the same dream. When a blindfolded Hunter named Igor arrives, he discovers something feeding in the dark: parasitic and ancient. As the town turns into a battleground of possession and panic, young Pyotr must help stop the horror before the cure costs more than anyone can bear.
    The gates are open. Welcome to The Outer Court.
    The Well
    Written by: Thomas Stoneking
    Narrated by: Jay Myers
    Produced by: Fever Dog Media

    Follow The Outer Court and visit our webpage
    X
    Instagram
    Webpage

    If you enjoyed this tale and want to hear more, consider supporting The Outer Court on Patreon or buying us a coffee!

More Drama podcasts

Trending Drama podcasts

  • Podcast Tea and Two Sugars
    Tea and Two Sugars
    Drama, Fiction
  • Podcast Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow
    Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow
    Drama, Fiction, Hobbies, Leisure, Science Fiction
  • Podcast TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
    TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
    Drama, Fiction
  • Podcast Operation Rising Lion - Attack on Iran
    Operation Rising Lion - Attack on Iran
    Drama, Fiction

About Tales From The Outer Court

Tales From The Outer Court is an original horror and sci-fi anthology podcast from the mind of Thomas Stoneking. Dark, cinematic short stories steeped in cosmic dread, occult mystery, and strange fantasy. Each episode delivers a complete standalone narrative: cursed places, impossible creatures, forbidden rituals, and realities that pierce the veil. Perfect for fans of science fiction, supernatural and cosmic horror, dark fantasy, and unsettling speculative fiction audio dramas.
Podcast website
DramaFictionScience Fiction

Listen to Tales From The Outer Court, Sherlock Holmes Short Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.6| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/6/2026 - 3:09:15 AM
A company fromMADSACK