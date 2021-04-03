Episode 8: Darkness and Light

Who wrote the letters? How can the seemingly impossible happen in front of multiple witnesses? Is this a haunting or a hoax? In this final episode, the investigation reaches its climax as Danny and the experts assess the evidence and look for answers to explain the strange events at 63 Wycliffe Road. As the modern-day investigators try to reach conclusions, back in 1956, there are still surprises left to spring… The Hitchings face a truly chilling event as Chib searches obsessively for the clues to back up his theories. Who or what is Donald? Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers). With original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping eight-part series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 50s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved... until now. Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe Lily Chibbett……..Kacey Ainsworth Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack John Hitchings……..Calvin Demba Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow Sound Designer: Richard Fox Music: Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Consultant: Alan Murdie With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London' A Bafflegab production for BBC Radio 4, first broadcast in April 2021.