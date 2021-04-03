A paranormal cold case re-investigated through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. The true story of one of Britain's strangest hauntings, with Dafne Ke... More
Episode 9: Doubt and Wonder
In a final bonus episode, Danny takes one last deep dive into the investigation, as he explores more of your theories, examines some of the most puzzling moments in the case, and puts your questions to Shirley.
There are still some surprising revelations in store as Danny uncovers new witnesses to the strange events at 63 Wycliffe Road. What really happened to Shirley and her family 65 years ago?
Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers), with original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 1950s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved… until now.
Cast:
Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen
Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones
Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman
Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe
Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack
Joyce Lewis………..Miranda Raison
Written and presented by Danny Robins
Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe, Evelyn Hollow and Deborah Hyde
Sound Designer: Charlie Brandon-King
Music: Evelyn Sykes
Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier
Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard
Consultant: Alan Murdie
With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London'
A Bafflegab Production for BBC Radio 4
4/19/2021
57:38
Episode 8: Darkness and Light
Who wrote the letters?
How can the seemingly impossible happen in front of multiple witnesses?
Is this a haunting or a hoax?
In this final episode, the investigation reaches its climax as Danny and the experts assess the evidence and look for answers to explain the strange events at 63 Wycliffe Road.
As the modern-day investigators try to reach conclusions, back in 1956, there are still surprises left to spring… The Hitchings face a truly chilling event as Chib searches obsessively for the clues to back up his theories. Who or what is Donald?
Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers).
With original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping eight-part series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 50s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved... until now.
Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen
Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones
Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman
Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe
Lily Chibbett……..Kacey Ainsworth
Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack
John Hitchings……..Calvin Demba
Written and presented by Danny Robins
Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow
Sound Designer: Richard Fox
Music: Evelyn Sykes
Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier
Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard
Directed by Simon Barnard
Consultant: Alan Murdie
With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London'
A Bafflegab production for BBC Radio 4, first broadcast in April 2021.