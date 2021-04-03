Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Battersea Poltergeist in the App
Listen to The Battersea Poltergeist in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
The Battersea Poltergeist

The Battersea Poltergeist

Podcast The Battersea Poltergeist
Podcast The Battersea Poltergeist

The Battersea Poltergeist

BBC Radio 4
add
A paranormal cold case re-investigated through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. The true story of one of Britain's strangest hauntings, with Dafne Ke... More
FictionDrama
A paranormal cold case re-investigated through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. The true story of one of Britain's strangest hauntings, with Dafne Ke... More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Introducing... An Eye for a Killing
    Jack Lowden tells the true story of Scotland’s notorious serial killers, Burke and Hare. What started two former canal labourers on a mass killing spree in 19th century Edinburgh?
    4/28/2023
    9:31
  • Introducing... The Witch Farm
    Danny Robins introduces his investigation, set in the wild Welsh countryside, into the real-life mystery behind what has been called Britain's most haunted house.
    10/18/2022
    7:36
  • Introducing... Uncanny
    The Battersea Poltergeist’s Danny Robins introduces a chilling excerpt from his intriguing new paranormal series, Uncanny.
    10/22/2021
    11:57
  • Episode 9: Doubt and Wonder
    In a final bonus episode, Danny takes one last deep dive into the investigation, as he explores more of your theories, examines some of the most puzzling moments in the case, and puts your questions to Shirley. There are still some surprising revelations in store as Danny uncovers new witnesses to the strange events at 63 Wycliffe Road. What really happened to Shirley and her family 65 years ago? Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers), with original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 1950s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved… until now. Cast: Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack Joyce Lewis………..Miranda Raison Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe, Evelyn Hollow and Deborah Hyde Sound Designer: Charlie Brandon-King Music: Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Consultant: Alan Murdie With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London' A Bafflegab Production for BBC Radio 4
    4/19/2021
    57:38
  • Episode 8: Darkness and Light
    Who wrote the letters? How can the seemingly impossible happen in front of multiple witnesses? Is this a haunting or a hoax? In this final episode, the investigation reaches its climax as Danny and the experts assess the evidence and look for answers to explain the strange events at 63 Wycliffe Road. As the modern-day investigators try to reach conclusions, back in 1956, there are still surprises left to spring… The Hitchings face a truly chilling event as Chib searches obsessively for the clues to back up his theories. Who or what is Donald? Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers). With original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping eight-part series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 50s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved... until now. Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe Lily Chibbett……..Kacey Ainsworth Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack John Hitchings……..Calvin Demba Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow Sound Designer: Richard Fox Music: Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Consultant: Alan Murdie With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London' A Bafflegab production for BBC Radio 4, first broadcast in April 2021.
    3/4/2021
    28:00

More Fiction podcasts

About The Battersea Poltergeist

A paranormal cold case re-investigated through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. The true story of one of Britain's strangest hauntings, with Dafne Keen and Toby Jones.
Podcast website

Listen to The Battersea Poltergeist, A Knight of Shreds and Patches and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Battersea Poltergeist

The Battersea Poltergeist

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Battersea Poltergeist: Podcasts in Family