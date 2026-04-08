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The Battersea Poltergeist

BBC Radio 4
DocumentaryDrama
The Battersea Poltergeist
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • The Battersea Poltergeist

    Episode 9: Doubt and Wonder

    04/19/2021 | 57 mins.
    In a final bonus episode, Danny takes one last deep dive into the investigation, as he explores more of your theories, examines some of the most puzzling moments in the case, and puts your questions to Shirley.
    There are still some surprising revelations in store as Danny uncovers new witnesses to the strange events at 63 Wycliffe Road. What really happened to Shirley and her family 65 years ago?
    Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers), with original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 1950s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved… until now.
    Cast:
    Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen
    Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones
    Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman
    Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe
    Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack
    Joyce Lewis………..Miranda Raison
    Written and presented by Danny Robins
    Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe, Evelyn Hollow and Deborah Hyde
    Sound Designer: Charlie Brandon-King
    Music: Evelyn Sykes
    Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier
    Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard
    Consultant: Alan Murdie
    With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London'
    A Bafflegab Production for BBC Radio 4
  • The Battersea Poltergeist

    Episode 8: Darkness and Light

    03/04/2021 | 28 mins.
    Who wrote the letters?
    How can the seemingly impossible happen in front of multiple witnesses?
    Is this a haunting or a hoax?
    In this final episode, the investigation reaches its climax as Danny and the experts assess the evidence and look for answers to explain the strange events at 63 Wycliffe Road.
    As the modern-day investigators try to reach conclusions, back in 1956, there are still surprises left to spring… The Hitchings face a truly chilling event as Chib searches obsessively for the clues to back up his theories. Who or what is Donald?

    Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers).
    With original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping eight-part series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 50s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved... until now.

    Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen
    Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones
    Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman
    Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe
    Lily Chibbett……..Kacey Ainsworth
    Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack
    John Hitchings……..Calvin Demba

    Written and presented by Danny Robins
    Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow
    Sound Designer: Richard Fox
    Music: Evelyn Sykes
    Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier
    Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard
    Directed by Simon Barnard

    Consultant: Alan Murdie
    With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London'
    A Bafflegab production for BBC Radio 4, first broadcast in April 2021.
  • The Battersea Poltergeist

    Case Update: A New Witness

    03/02/2021 | 25 mins.
    In this bonus episode, Danny discusses your questions and theories on the investigation after the shock developments of Episode 7, and, in a new twist, he uncovers another living witness to the bizarre events at 63 Wycliffe Road back in 1956. Can they shed any more light on the case?
    Written and Presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists, Capote), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers), with original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping 8-part series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 1950s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved… until now.
  • The Battersea Poltergeist

    Episode 7: Dead Letters

    02/24/2021 | 31 mins.
    The Hitchings family experience strange new phenomena, as drawings appear on the walls and rooms are violently trashed, but strangest of all are handwritten letters that appear, seemingly from Donald the poltergeist.
    Meanwhile ghost hunter Harold Chibbett makes progress in his attempts to communicate, becoming convinced he is on the verge of discovering Donald’s true identity.
    Danny assesses the new developments, alongside experts Ciaran O’Keefe and Evelyn Hollow. How can these things be possible? Are there other more human explanations for what is going on?
    Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers).
    With original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping eight-part series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 50s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved... until now.
    Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen
    Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones
    Wally Hitchings……..Burn Gorman
    Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe
    Lily Chibbett……..Kacey Ainsworth
    Ethel Hitchings……….Sorcha Cusack
    John Hitchings……..Calvin Demba
    Written and presented by Danny Robins
    Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow
    Sound Designer: Richard Fox
    Music: Evelyn Sykes
    Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier
    Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard
    Directed by Simon Barnard
    Consultant: Alan Murdie
    With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London'
    A Bafflegab production for BBC Radio 4, first broadcast in April 2021.
  • The Battersea Poltergeist

    Episode 6: Fright Night

    02/18/2021 | 33 mins.
    After the press backlash, the Hitchings family fight to prove the haunting isn’t a hoax.
    They invite young journalist Joyce Lewis to spend a night at Number 63 Wycliffe Road – will she experience the phenomena that can prove Donald is real? Meanwhile, Danny spends his own night with a ghost, investigating a house that claims to have an active poltergeist, with sinister parallels to the Battersea case.

    Written and presented by Danny Robins, starring Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Toby Jones (Detectorists), Burn Gorman (Torchwood) and Alice Lowe (Sightseers).
    With original theme music by Mercury-nominated Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier, this gripping eight-part series interweaves a chilling supernatural thriller set in 50s London with a fascinating modern-day investigation into Britain’s strangest ever haunting – a mystery unsolved... until now.
    Shirley Hitchings……..Dafne Keen
    Harold Chibbett………Toby Jones
    Wally Hitchings…… Burn Gorman
    Kitty Hitchings……….Alice Lowe
    Joyce Lewis………..Miranda Raison
    Steve………………..Rufus Wright

    Written and presented by Danny Robins
    Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow
    Sound Designer: Richard Fox
    Music: Evelyn Sykes
    Theme Music by Nadine Shah and Ben Hillier
    Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard
    Directed by Simon Barnard

    Consultant: Alan Murdie
    With thanks to James Clark, co-author of 'The Poltergeist Prince of London'

    A Bafflegab production for BBC Radio 4, first broadcast in April 2021.
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About The Battersea Poltergeist
A paranormal cold case, re-investigated through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. The true story of one of Britain's strangest hauntings, with Dafne Keen and Toby Jones. Presented by Danny Robins.
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