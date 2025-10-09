Sit back Nightcrawlers, Mason is going to give you a show. Written by Anthony Zicari 🔪 “Listen if you dare. Buy if you survive.” Scary Shorties

A mysterious boy arrives at the mall in medical scrubs, asking for a photo with Santa. Written by S. Pony Hill. Please support Mr. Hill by checking out his Trailor Park AfterDark works! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551780691728&__tn__=-UC*F

This is our book cover contest winner's story! written by M. H. Rose

This is not a church you would want to visit. Written by Peter Smith.

The Crew of the Black Marlin might regret picking up this passenger. Written by James Scott.

About Scary Shorties

Welcome to Scary Shorties—your weekly dose of bite-sized horror tales designed to chill you to the bone. From twisted originals to terrifying fan-submitted stories, each episode delivers spine-tingling suspense in under 30 minutes. Quick scares, lasting nightmares.