Scary Shorties
Scary Shorties

Drew Grimm
Fiction
Scary Shorties
  Episode 20: Don't Pick Up Floating Hitchhikers
    The Crew of the Black Marlin might regret picking up this passenger. Written by James Scott. 
    11:41
  Episode 19: The Keeper of Croyland Common
    This is not a church you would want to visit. Written by Peter Smith.
    24:45
  Episode 18: The Real Sleepy Hollow
    This is our book cover contest winner's story! written by M. H. Rose 
    21:51
  Episode 17: Last Christmas
    A mysterious boy arrives at the mall in medical scrubs, asking for a photo with Santa. Written by S. Pony Hill.
    12:39
  Episode 16: Live At 3:00 AM
    Sit back Nightcrawlers, Mason is going to give you a show. Written by Anthony Zicari
    26:25

About Scary Shorties

Welcome to Scary Shorties—your weekly dose of bite-sized horror tales designed to chill you to the bone. From twisted originals to terrifying fan-submitted stories, each episode delivers spine-tingling suspense in under 30 minutes. Quick scares, lasting nightmares. 
Fiction

