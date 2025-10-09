The Crew of the Black Marlin might regret picking up this passenger. Written by James Scott.
11:41
Episode 19: The Keeper of Croyland Common
This is not a church you would want to visit. Written by Peter Smith.
24:45
Episode 18: The Real Sleepy Hollow
This is our book cover contest winner's story! written by M. H. Rose
21:51
Episode 17: Last Christmas
A mysterious boy arrives at the mall in medical scrubs, asking for a photo with Santa. Written by S. Pony Hill. Please support Mr. Hill by checking out his Trailor Park AfterDark works! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551780691728&__tn__=-UC*F
12:39
Episode 16: Live At 3:00 AM
Sit back Nightcrawlers, Mason is going to give you a show. Written by Anthony Zicari 🔪 “Listen if you dare. Buy if you survive.” Scary Shorties
Welcome to Scary Shorties—your weekly dose of bite-sized horror tales designed to chill you to the bone. From twisted originals to terrifying fan-submitted stories, each episode delivers spine-tingling suspense in under 30 minutes. Quick scares, lasting nightmares.